Raminder Mulla
In the Hindu tradition, there are four stages to life.
One of learning how to be a citizen, one of householding, where one works and contributes to their community. Then comes retired life in which one starts to withdraw from the world. There then comes a state of renunciation, where one abandons all worldly possessions and spends all their time in spiritual practice.
These stages seem a reasonable way to conduct a life, and honour the flow of nature.
Time and energy are invested in our young, that they may grow into people capable of nourishing and sustaining the world around them as socialised adults. Over time, their power to give reduces, until there is only the self left to give. Even this, will wither in time. This is true of all living things.
Over time, my desire to give, as a householder, has waned. Now I desire retirement and renunciation. My ability to give is leaving me.
Dear Society,
It’s time for us to part. We’ve both changed and I don’t think we can be together anymore. When we first met, you were huge, radiant, so full of promise. I still remember the words you said to me; It didn’t matter that you said them to so many others.
’If you work hard, be kind, and look after others, then life will be good. I will look after you.’
For quite a while, you did and everything was good. I worked hard in our younger days in the hope that all that I learned could be used to for you. So much of it was for you. I even tried to bring some new knowledge into the world, since I thought you’d rather like that. It sounded like you did, but actions speak louder than words, and I could always feel your gaze drifting to that one in the corner with the sharp suit and a tongue to match, who often told you he’d like to chop you up and sell bits of you back to yourself.
I suppose that should have been a red flag.
Why stick around when that’s what you want?
I suppose, I thought I could change you.
I used to think lovers who thought they could change their partner were insane. Perhaps I’m insane myself. I tried to put everything into you once again. Played by your rules and respected your boundaries. You didn’t do the same. This, I can’t forgive. You decided that what I wanted simply didn’t matter, despite our promises.
It’s become all about you. Not about us.
You told me who I could and could not see. I went along with it, after all, your friends told me you were under a lot of stress. That it would only be a few weeks and would really help you. Fine, I suppose we all need to compromise once in a while. Then it started getting really strange. You started talking about amputating bits of yourself and casting them aside. It looked like you already tried, with the many self-inflicted cuts and grazes I saw you with one night.
You said to me: ’My limbs would grow back,’ and that ’they weren’t essential.’ Remember that? Maybe I should have left then, or at least tried to get you some help. Plenty of people make it through such dark thoughts.
Your friends told me that all of this talk of breaking yourself apart was necessary, that you weren’t safe without doing this and would build back better. Ultimately, you hadn’t fallen in on yourself yet. In sickness and in health, after all. I could ignore it for a while. I have my friends too, and while they didn’t all agree on how to deal with you, many of them told me to be patient. Others told me I was being hysterical.
Can never really know what to do, can you? One of the tragedies of our shared life is that the people we both know don’t really want to tell the truth. It’s too much responsibility.
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.”
1 Corinthians 13:4-8
Summer came and things calmed down. We could think about a future together, years, decades ahead. You told me you learned from your mistakes. When I asked someone wise about that, he wasn’t so sure.
Winter followed and then you obsessed over yourself again. You muttered the same phrases over and over. Kept asking me where I was going, and what I was doing. You asked me to treat our children as vermin. To stab and suffocate them for you – for your own protection, you said.
Why?
Why, did you keep picking at your scars and scabs, over and over and over again?
Your friends told me that this time, it was my fault. They pointed at me, and called me selfish. Evil. That I ought to get over myself. If I did as I was told, you’d be back to who you once were. How could I be to blame? All I ever did was love you.
Finally came the needles. How often did we lament those we lost along the way to addiction, putting things they had no idea about into themselves in the hope they might escape reality for a few moments? How tragic it was that they resorted to the syringe, the bottle, the pills, the pipe, just to be OK? Why did you think you would escape their fate? Why so many needles into yourself and into your friends too? Why our children?
After all we talked about, why try to drag me into it? Misery needing company?
You told me, if I loved you, I’d take the needle. For a moment there, you had me. I needed you that much. Now, you’ve decided you don’t want anything to do with those who don’t shoot up, I suppose we’re done. We never were a two-way street, were we?
I see you now in the cold light of day, and I don’t know you anymore. You were once strong and kept your promises. You helped me and I helped you. You listened to those who had hard truths to tell and learned from them.
Now, you are withered, starved and addicted. So many pieces of you that once shone are missing. Lost forever. The light has gone from your eyes. You look only for control over others, and use your friends in your games. You hate those who aren’t obsessed by the things you are, the needle, the fear, the self-destruction. You do not know love anymore.
You move towards those who wish you ill more than those who love you. I will not watch you decline a moment longer.
I cannot be here.
Goodbye.
All in all
It’s just another
Brick in the wall
Be Seeing You..
I have to admit I found it a little difficult to relate to the basis of this “Breakup Letter” – that Society once was or ever could be anything but a “necessary evil” at best. Society is formed by humans, and humans are damaged goods.
One’s life should be spent, not attempting to negotiate a peaceful co-existence with Society; but attempting to overcome the negative (i.e., self-defeating) qualities of oneself.
If Society is equated to a marriage (a rather bad equation), then it should be strictly separate beds in separate rooms; with only an occasional roll in the hay. And there should be no offspring – heaven only knows how hideous they would turn out. Indeed, something like Eugenics is the offspring of Society and Ruling Elites.
The only remotely “good” Society is a neutered Society.
State-corporatism is beyond the scope of the article but it’s relevant.
If the corporation is a psychopath, compelled to prioritize its own benefit and lacking any moral guide, then what is the state?
The state is ( theoretically) subject to greater moral oversight but it also arrogates to itself the right to murder and on certain pretexts to set aside its own laws and conventions in order to expropriate or steal.
You don’t have to be a libertarian or anarchist to see the state is founded on a monopoly of violence. The state is only as moral as those in power. It is a dangerous machine.
Allied with psychopathic corporations in state-corporatism the certainty of abuse is terrifying, the 20th Century having borne ample proof.
As you say, Howard, you cannot negotiate co-existence with that.
I watched the 2020 version of ‘Brave New World’ recently.
The Savagelands were portrayed as a theme-park that people from London visited by rocket. Location: the American mid-west.
The whole thing tied itself in knots because it obviously sided with the Brave New World but couldn’t outrightly say so. Poor John Savage looked so sad when all his fine ideas ended up in a bloodbath. Everyone seemed to end up in some sort of cyber-quantum-fourth-dimension dream state.
One of the nudge-nudge-wink-wink tropes was how reassurance was weaponised. The constant refrain of “don’t worry” and its synonyms was used as a weapon to infantilise Savage.
And only the good-looking get to go to the orgies…
I got nothing from this, it was a very pointless, directionless piece of writing. What am I missing.
Perhaps you missed the opening of the article – the italicized Hindu reference? That set the stage for the Letter itself.
Q.E.D.
Thank you Raminder… I can understand where you’re coming from. And I note the same sentiments among most of my FB friends, and I myself sometimes daydream of escaping to a small Island in Fiji or Vanuatu. Anywhere but Melbourne.
Like all of us, I’ve watched with confusion and frustration as the vast majority of people around us have succumbed to the wave of fear mongering about a fake pandemic and a supposedly “deadly virus” while at the same time becoming incapable of rational thought.
The majority of my magazine customers have now had at least their first jab, and a sizable number openly support the rollout of vaccine passports. They would be fully supportive of what Macron is doing in France. And I’ve had heated arguments with a number of them, some of whom I’ve called a fascist and told them to “put on your brown shirt”.
It made not a jot of difference.
So even tho realistically I can’t escape “society”, I now emotionally detach from the brainwashed mask wearers and try and practice unconditional love. Not for them, but for my own sanity and mental wellbeing.
Seems almost like most of them want to be in a straitjacket in their very own padded cell.
Yes, it’s better to depart from the syphilitic old prostitute before she goes Wuhan bat shit crazy in autumn. I saw trough this fraud on an intuitive level as a child but I didn’t have the mental framework to grasp what it was. What I have learned as an adult have confirmed my childhood intuition. Their school “educations” sole purpose is to break the spirit. Nice try, but it did not work…
So where do you plan to go then?
In waking up to how shitty things are now it’s salutary not to go off on a magical trip on “how great they used to be”.
If you are fortunate to be, as most of us were, born into an affluent society which, even if dishing out death and destruction to other nations, didn’t have any actual warfare going on in its own territory, and you were born to loving and responsible parents then the chances are that you had a very comfortable childhood.
Although even then there is a disclaimer: kids’ lives look problem free to an adult because kids’ problems look absurd from an adult point of view. So you didn’t do the homework. You’re not going to get expelled. But to a kid it’s still a big deal. So, even comfortable affluent kids have problems conveniently forgotten by adults who are therefore free to recast childhood as “the time of your life”.
And then there are the adult problems: paying the bills, keeping on the right side of the boss, quite possibly working in a shit job. And knowing that there’s so much shit going on in the world. (From a kid’s point of view, it’s easy to think the world was “more innocent” when you didn’t have a clue what was going on in it.)
I grew up in the 70s and thought it was wonderful. …Actually no. such is human nature that you don’t know what you got till it’s gone. At the time I just accepted it all. To be truthful, I think there was a stifling complacency there in the 70s, like being drowned in cotton wool and marshmallow. But nothing makes a time seem so good as when it gives way to something worse.
Granted the covid move is an ominous development which says, more than anything else up till now, that “the party’s over”. But “the party” itself was largely an illusion anyway.
Perhaps it’s not stretching a point too far to consider the worldly, as opposed to the spiritual, in terms of Christ’s comment on taxes:
“Render unto Caesar that which is Caesar’s”
So, in that sense, what is actually Caesar’s?
Well it most certainly isn’t my body.
I can go with ‘society’s’ requirement that its citizens do their bit with their talents and their hard work to hold it together, as well as by paying their dues, but society isn’t something that was inflicted upon us by The Cosmos.
Society was created by us, for our own benefit.
Remember that phrase, “The Social Contract”?
Remember the word, “Constitution”?
Government can justifiably organize society so that it works efficiently and for the good of all.
But it cannot do as it damn well pleases with any individual’s body while he or she is yet alive.
Nurnberg and the example of people like Josef Mengele established that way back in 1946.
Even after death, the wishes of the family are taken into account when the rules governing funerals and burials are followed – to some extent at least.
If government breaks the Social Contract and uses any country’s Constitution or Bill of Rights for toilet paper, we’re through, as this fine article makes clear.
Don’t give up.
It’s simply time to find a new partner, a new lover. One who knows what a contract is.
This one is more than just a typical drunken abuser. He’s also a devil-worshipper, and he stinks too.
Don’t become a co-alcoholic.
Ditch him, or he’ll kill you along with himself.
“Goodbye”, indeed. There are others out there.
Christ was not particualry bothered with current earthy traditions. The render into Caesar was referring to tax. And he also managed to get the exact tax amount as not to cause offence to the zombies in aurtority. When Peter came into the house, Jesus was the first to speak. “What do you think, Simon?” he asked. “From whom do the kings of the earth collect duty and taxes(Y)—from their own children or from others?”
26 “From others,” Peter answered.
“Then the children are exempt,” Jesus said to him. 27 “But so that we may not cause offense,(Z) go to the lake and throw out your line. Take the first fish you catch; open its mouth and you will find a four-drachma coin. Take it and give it to them for my tax and yours.” don’t worry I’m not being combative just reinforcing what you were saying. If found people tend to take offence to most things especially in text format as the context is lost. Are you supporting my claim or an adversary… all lost in text when in real life a thousand visual cues would quickly establish that. Fewer now as most people mask those exact parts of human intuition.
I love the Godzilla one – though I reckon that by this time, “Fed up public variant” would be twenty times larger than shown there!
Or, sadly, twenty times smaller.
Project much Raminder?
What’s with all this fear and self loathing on this site?
There are fragile people out there and crap like this doesn’t help.
What about some positive stories ffs!
I take it you’re a Yank Hank, going by the way you automatically conflate grim news with “self loathing” as if the one complaining was responsible for the grim situation. Maybe it’s the other way round i.e. maybe pretending things are peachy is a true occasion for self loathing?
There are few positive stories to tell, and most of the time they are censored.
I’m reminded of a wonderful quote from Kryten of Red Dwarf:
Such trust is a little naive. What was the 20th Century if not the era of outsized promises?
Promises of heaven on earth if you will abandon religious notions of morality and do the State’s bidding.
Of life in deep chocolate if only the citizen would abase himself before the state — oh, and chocolate not quite yet but just around the corner.
If the great progressive experiments did not impress you (yes, Stalin was their darling before Mussolini) then maybe when Rockefeller, Kellogg, Warburg, Bush, Saxe-Coburg, Norman and Wells transferred their ideology of eugenics, their investment and technology to Germany for another go in the 1930s.
I realize you are talking about cradle to grave socialism in Britain but can’t you see the propaganda at play? It was only after their continental experiments failed that they told you “not that way, this”.
Finally, your divorce letter won’t be opened. The occupants have left. After the end of the Cold War, which itself was simply Lenin’s war communism for the military industrial complex, they rolled up the carpet and took down the scenery of market socialism. It was no longer necessary to kid the people that they were being bribed to keep them onside.
It became clear to all but the tone deaf that the same people are in charge, banging the same gong to line up the masses.
There was one final trick: that was to educate a generation who had never seen even market socialism to support the globalist puppeteers.
So the tycoons, oligarchs and trillionaires with their 3-letter in-house thugs running the state are out in the open, and the people are cheering then on.
For the first time the plutocrats don’t even need to hide.
Where do people get the idea that plutocrats are going to gift them a socialist land of plenty?
Aided by the CIA, FBI, Big Tech, Big Pharma and the military/state censors?
A constellation of the great and the good, cheered on by Rachel Maddow (Rhodes scholar) and delivered by a Democratic Party controlled by the Clintons (Rhodes scholars) who are/were controlled by the Bush-CIA team that controlled Obama and almost certainly handled the installation of Biden.
They’ve really done a number on the public’s mentals. I could see people being swept up in Bolshevism. Ayn Rand apparently was, before her disillusionment sent her to create a strange inversion.
Watching people’s cult-like behaviour during Event Covid I can even imagine how people fell in with the NAZIs.
Just plutocrats, though? Elon, Mark and Bill and Jack and Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen-Gise (Bezos)… is it that easy to lead the sheep? Not even the Fabian wolf in sheep’s clothing. Just the kakistocracy waving it in your face.
I wonder how differently things would have needed to go for Jeffrey Epstein to be have been up there with them? Chatting on the sofa with Rachel and Oprah (sponsor of Rhodes University, South Africa) celebrating Jeffrey’s philanthropic ventures for young women.
I have long warned that Woke could turn to fascist with the swap of a hairband for an armband. The focus on race, segregation, privilege and equity can just as easily be applied in a negative way. What seems to be a force for good could easily become a dangerous weapon of ideological purity.
So when people fall out of love — or into love — with the state, they should check their premises, as Rand was fond of saying.
Raminder’s article is timely: but only if people read it as a warning against being bamboozled by billionaires posing as the people’s friends. For in this age of public private partnership and stakeholders the state is the rich man’s Playmate. To be used and abused.
Somehow I suspect many will see it as a lament for our lost entitlements, awaiting another billionaire-backed saviour… Which is all that AH was. In dangerously similar circumstances.
I think you have to be wary of what “people” think. The socialist spin was there from the start of the Mighty Covid Epic when we had memes like “people before profit”. But I reckon that the majority of people aren’t really up on the Marxist literature. I used to see this as a drawback for them but, considering how the “Marxist contingent” seem so eager to embrace the gospel according to covid, I now think it an advantage NOT to have read the Marxist stuff.
But that’s not so much because the Marxian stuff is bad but because the intelligence and propagandist arms of our beloved “Free West” have been sculpting Red Karl and his teachings into the mould they wanted and so made him suitable for the great covid communist takeover/death of neoliberalism etc.
Of course, this latter peculiar beast is the preserve of a small faction and irrelevant to the majority who, quite rightly, don’t think overmuch about Left/Right.
There are decent and perceptive Marxists like Phil Greaves and John Steppling (despite the latter’s unfortunate addiction to Frankfurt School waffle) but the majority have been bamboozled by the great “Covid Commie Con”. (Comic Con?)
As for Ayn Rand, I’m not an expert in her bio, but I don’t think she was ever a Bolshie supporter. I am under the impression that she had a comfortable upbringing till the revolution which she then despised – although it seems her mother was a bit of a psycho. Ayn was raised on glamorous images of The Land of the Free which, unencumbered by actual experience of living there, she totally believed. Thus by the time she arrived, she was totally under the spell of Hollywood.
You’re spot on about the propagandists sculpting Red Karl. In 2008 the press was full of “Marx was right.” With hindsight we can see it was laying the ground for Great Reset stakeholder capitalism.
It was also part of the Obama hopium campaign… likewise intel-created… and soon exposed when he prioritized creditor rights, burdening borrowers to protect the banks.
https://notrickszone.com/2021/07/17/criminal-negligence-authorities-failed-to-heed-flood-warnings-let-people-drown-monumental-system-failure/
http://translate.google.com/translate?sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fjungefreiheit.de%2Fpolitik%2Fdeutschland%2F2021%2Fmeteorologen-klimawandel-flut-politiker1%2F
Whatever one’s conceptions of the Bible and “God” as the seven-fold ministry of the Holy Spirit are (see https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_Spirits_of_God ) — or the devil being the “god of this world/this age” or Satan being the “ruler of this world” (John 12:31) — it’s pretty much safe to equate society with the world and not with planet earth.
James 4:4 You adulterers and adulteresses, know you not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? whoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God.
To me the adulterers are the rutting sheeple and that aspect of myself. The world is their world, unaware of farmers and only a mindless panic at the moment of the wolf. I never understood religion, I was sympathetic, I admired the saints and holy people but the whole thing was a mystery. Now I have a growing awareness of the earth and it’s total difference to the world. One is real and the other is not. We inhabit both spheres, that’s why we are a prey to deception, always being deceived by mistaking one for the other and the deliberate misrepresentation practiced by predatory parasites. There’s a lot to be found in scriptures but only if you study them with your own eyes and not through the spectacles of the world. Then what you see has been adulterated- diluted with impurities. Words have more meanings than the ones we have been conditioned to accept. Thus an adulterer is one who practices adulterating things, not necessarily what you’ve been led to believe.
In the course of modern history the authority of the church has been replaced by that of the State, and by that of the state by that of conscience, and in our era the latter has been replaced by the anonymous authority of common sense and public opinion as instruments of conformity. But because we have freed ourselves of the older forms of overt instruments of authority we do not see that we have become the prey of a new kind of authority. We have become automatons who live under the illusion of being self-willed individuals. This illusion helps the individual to remain unaware of his insecurity, but this is all the help an illusion can give. Basically the self of the individual is weakened, so that he feels powerless and extremely insecure. He lives in a world to which he has lost genuine relatedness and in which everybody has become instrumentalised, that he has become part of a machine which his own hands have built. He thinks, feels, and wills what he believes he is supposed to think, feel, and will. In this very process he loses himself upon which all genuine security of a free individual must be built.’’
Erich Fromm – The Fear of Freedom
That’s not quite the way I see it. To society, I’d say this:
Thus far, I’ve rather patiently put up with your endless attempts to force me to live the way most sheeple do, despite the fact that I prefer my own way. I’ve got out of your way, have bent over backwards not to rock the boat too much, not to cause much discord. All in all, I’ve mostly conformed, or haven’t contested, to your stupid rules for the sake of keeping peace.
Now, you bitch, you’ve gone too far. Fuck you. Fuck keeping peace. The gloves are off. You come anywhere near me with that needle of yours, be advised that I’d stab back.
I see this article in the same way. It refers to society not socialism.
We started to move away many moons ago, and I thank the writer for what appears, at first reading, to be a vindication of the reasons behind the actions we began to take 20 years ago, in order to place ourselves where we are now.
Once again thank you. I thoroughly enjoyed reading it.
Never bought into this “citizen” crap anyway. I’m an individual, not a citizen.
Good for you.. Get off that citizen-ship.
7/16/21, Newsweek, “Irish Ice Hockey Star Resigns in Protest Over Vaccine Passports, ‘Total Government Control'”
“Irish ice hockey star Niall McEvoy announced to his coaches and teammates that he was resigning, explaining he could no longer represent a country that requires vaccine passports.
The Irish government passed a bill in the last two days that will require proof of vaccination if customers want to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes indoors.
A “vaccine passport,” either paper documentation or an EU digital COVID-19 certificate, will very soon be required for people to enter all indoor establishments in Ireland, according to BBC.”
Good on him. Should be more of it.
These thoughts are nothing new to me.
I’ve been watching the decline for decades as laws are changed by stealth to erode what’s left of society. 20 years have passed since I moved away from what I see as less friendly and increasingly violent surroundings where hate instead of love is preached, and people just don’t seem to care any longer except for themselves. Lacking in class, poorly educated, selfish and violent. Just the way the devil wants it because the sheeple are easier to control that way.
This change has been planned by a small group of very mentally unstable people and their minions who are drunk on power and money, yet those not taking notice think all of what we are seeing happens naturally as time goes on. I never used to think after all that has happened over the years people in geneal would still be so gullible to put their faith in a system that wants them dead.
These people are essentially children too. They are immature and have never had to face true reality. That’s why all they excel at is perversion and cheap trickery and cheating and passive aggressive control. They exist in a fantasy land devoid of soul. They’re fuckwits basically. Just fuckwits.
And now you have a stalker to deal with.
So felt the grief in this article, i read it as a seemingly traumatic, personal experience being used as an expression of the cataclysmic events rolling out.
Seriously hope i never feel so despairing, my heart goes to the author cos they must be feeling so much pain to write this article. Hugs and all that’s good to you Raminder, so hope i can *keep the faith*, do think the near future will have many moments beyond our worst nitemares, think/hope there’ll be enough light at the end of the tunnel to keep most of us fighting tho.
‘ ’If you work hard, be kind, and look after others, then life will be good. I will look after you.’
Well, sorry, but if you worked hard, are kind, etc because then you knew you would be looked after, you got it wrong in the first place
You work hard, are kind, etc, because you like to work hard etc.
The virtue of doing those things is within the act itself, not because it is approved by society. I would still do these things even if it would not be approved by society.
That is where my way with the author parts.
I hear that claim quite often…but I try so hard…I do so much etc…or it isn’t fair the woman down the road has cancer she worked so hard why should she suffer now etc…
I suspect this comes from seeing society as the parent…just transferred the parent authority to society and these folk are still trying to please and not understanding that in general society rarely gives a rats…
when we grow up….which may never happen, we realise we do things because we like to do them…so you are talking about those who made it..,
As with many fine-sounding mottos, this one also needs a little scrutiny.
It’s not actually wrong, but, as you rightly point out, it leaves out one’s own motivation.
Then, however, the question arises of whether doing what I want to makes it the right thing to do…
I have gradually learned that there is much wisdom in the idea that if one is not personally inclined to do the right thing (after all, in many situations doing the right thing is downright burdensome), then one should take oneself in hand and teach oneself how to want to do it anyway.
There lies the secret of distinguishing between the selfish ego and an ego which does what is right.
Obviously, not doing something which is right “because I don’t want to” isn’t a very good excuse…
Solzhenitsyn loved his fellow men too much, hoping if he stayed with them, that eventually they’d rise up to reassert themselves, to end the abuse of their oppressor.
Sometimes, you have to leave while you have the chance.
Otherwise, at best, you will end up in regretful reminiscence.
It from the individual that courage comes, not the collective.
Yes, but don’t forget that the individual, alone, is isolated, sterile and of use only to himself.