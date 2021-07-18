A Brighter Future

Jordan Henderson
The worldwide push towards authoritarianism under the pretext of a faux pandemic is coercing nearly every aspect of society into its respective pen, which means that nearly everyone is in a position to become a wrench in the gears.
This is what inspired me to create this painting; it celebrates the revolutionary spirit being demonstrated by all manner of people, from grandmothers refusing to shop at mask enforcing stores, to parents exploring alternative ways to educate their children rather than letting them be muzzled and injected by the state.
To represent the New Normal crowd on the right and left of the painting, I elaborated on an idea that I established in an earlier painting Safe and Sanitized with skulls gagged by facemasks and held by their handcuffed hands (lockdowns), plus vaccine syringes stuck half haphazardly into them.
The building towering over the crowd on the left is Building 21, one of the CDC’s most iconic structures in their headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
On the right is the United States Capitol Building, with the bronze Statue of Freedom that crowns the Capitol dome having been replaced in my painting by a statue of the Caduceus (serpents twined around a winged rod). The Caduceus is an ancient symbol with various interpretations including commerce, though used in the USA as a symbol of medicine. Here it represents freedom displaced for “medicine” with the added irony that “medicine” is really just business and is actually being represented by a commerce symbol.
Also on the right is the ancient symbol of medicine still widely used, The Rod of Asclepius (a single serpent twined around a staff). Here the serpent rises above its “patients” which it terrorizes, and the knob on the top of the rod is a human skull impaled on a large vaccine syringe. This rendition of The Rod of Asclepius more accurately captures the spirit of modern medicine.
The landscape that can be seen through the center is set both in autumn and in the evening to emphasize that it is the past, which is why our protagonists cannot go back that way.
They must push back against the New Normal, thereby maintaining open a doorway to a brighter future.
Great awesome illustration Jordan
I wish I could afford one and also have a Tshirt with it in the front and in the back.
We all have to be united and fight the oppresive and authoritarian elite and their goon politicians.
Freedom Freedom Freedom
Liberte Liberte Liberte
<3
and here i suggest the editors to ask Paul Craig Roberts permission to republish one of his latest articles which is superb with new updates:
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2021/07/15/how-the-covid-pandemic-was-orchestrated/
Be united OffGuardians and spread the Truth!
Everything we have been told over these last 18 months is an orchestrated, pre-scripted screenplay that’s been crafted to sell a story.
We are currently immersed in the most massive project of societal engineering, coercion and oppression yet seen, a replacement for but far outstripping the phony “war on terror”- and this is just the beginning. If we don’t push back now our lives and our children’s lives will never be normal again.
We have been told many things to get us to this place.
In this story it is said that if you demand that others put a barrier over their face to reduce their oxygen levels, which damage their lungs, and demand they poison their bodies with an untested toxic substance, as you have obediently done, then you are deemed a virtuous Saint of the State rather than a judgmental sadist.
In this story we are being told that those who don’t wear masks are killing others even as these unmasked refuse-niks don’t seem to be dying themselves. How does this work?
Another part of the story we are being told is that the “unvaxxed” are a menace to society and could be killing others. Just as it is with these maskless vagrants, these dirty “unvaxxed” souls don’t seem to be dying themselves and seem to be some of the most healthy people on the planet.
This too is a confounding element to the story, at least in a rational world.
In this story it is considered completely normal to be injected with known carcinogens and neurotoxins to somehow promote health. And those healthy people who refuse to be injected with toxic nano-particles are to blame for the unhealthy people who took the poison. And that feeling deathly sick after taking the injection indicates that the poison is making you healthy.
Maybe the entire story isn’t so sane and only works in an upside world. Maybe the story is a bit of a hoax.
Now the latest update to the story is that of the new variant that possesses never before seen traits that are guaranteed to wipe out the planet unless even more poisons are taken.
Maybe someone should tell the believers of this story that they are sleepwalking towards a dystopia and in the final chapter the virus intends to mutate into a dictatorship.
I love it! And I admire artists who boldly satirise oppressive culture. It was done during the Nazi regime, too, but the world ignored those artists. These days, if you post this form of art or any other even mildly critical comment you get denounced by the do-gooders and are banned from the “social” media.
I love your other painting, the one with the mother and child, too. Where, other than your own webpage do you display your Corona-critical art?
The globe is being run by the elite who want a compliant population
Too much power leads to too much influence and control.
The regime owns the media, courts, academia, bureaucracy, and big tech. This is their chance to consolidate total and complete control
They WILL NOT stop or they lose their opportunity.
People fell for it, and they will continue.
They will not retreat or go back underground from here… they are in it for all of the marbles…
I love this as I loved the painting, Sanity and Her Son. Thank you for making art in this terrible time. The artists and nonconformists will see us through to more beauty and clarity. I believe most will look back at this awful time and see it more clearly as we have seen past wars, with their enabling lies and confusions. The war is ending. Peace and love and light are returning. Hugging, smiling, singing. Fear, dread, and confusion are lifting.
As Joki also observes, the entwined serpents are symbols of the great cycle, also represented by Ouroboros (snake eating itself), and the Phoenix (born from the ashes of its previous incarnation). This is more abstractly transformed into the Yin/Yang symbol – at the heart of the Chinese Zodiac.
If you look deeply enough into the meaning of this symbolism, you’ll understand all about Covid. You’ll be the wiser for it, enlightened even, but whether you’ll be happier for it is something I’m still pondering.
Hmm, I thought the Yin/Yang symbol was a comment on the folly of perfectionism
(I’ll explain that another time …)
“Battle Hymn of the Pub”
Superb. Cheers, Tony!
First one made me laugh so hard! Thank you!
Why is tomorrow ‘Freedom Day’?
It will be day 483 of lockdown.
4 + 8 = 12 then 1 + 2 = 3.
Not on my living room wall,thank you. BUT I have an idea; We could club together, buy it and hang it in the House of Commons, fixed with eternal nails.
is that tony stark? gasp. i do like the picture dude, good effort : )
A Brighter Future? Will the introduction of social credits mean people won’t be putting their dirty shoes up on train seats anymore? There you are the future isn’t all bad. But seriously I can see millions and millions of my fellow subjects signing up to the “new program”, I think it is called going along to get along.Me? I’m building a false wall at home to hide behind for when the jab is compulsory. I’ve been following this story since Nov. ’63 and I suspect they are 100% confident they will be able to pull this off. I’m sure you are all making your own plans.
Fight? If you are as old as me and you have done any fighting you will know that after this little skimish is over the people running things will be exactly the same people who are running them now, the only difference being that they will be a lot richer.
No offence, but it looks like one of the weird murals at Denver airport.
Denver IS weird. Too many Californians!
That’s because Denver airport drew on the political murals of artists like Diego Rivera. Ironically he was much loved by plutocrats and the political art of the U.S. was near identical to that of the USSR at the time. Something of a clue to who was behind it all. See the murals of Rockefeller Center.
I like this work though my own taste runs to satire, including the late Soviet photography school of social cretinism, which the plutocrats don’t like at all and you can hardly find on Google. (Ever wonder why the Gettys buy up photographs?)
No that is not the full explanation. The murals at Denver airport have som esoteric meaning and there is also a lot masonic symbols at that place. Our hidden masters have built one of their bunker hideouts under the airport and they are probably still building it. MSM calls it myths, legends and conspiracies wile blowing the trumpet for Convid-1984. LOL
Thanks for both the painting and the essay!!
I haven’t read the article yet, I’m going to right now, but I wanted to say that this is an amazing piece of Art. Thank you for reminding me how we can be so amazingly profound.
The ability of the insightful mind to represent things as they really are.
It’s brilliant!
We’ve been subject to creeping authoritarianism for years, the pandemic neither caused it or was triggered by it. Authoritarianism at the executive level found momentum at the executive level during the Bush 2 administration with the rise of the doctrine of the ‘unitary executive’. This was pushed back somewhat during the Obama administration but returned with a vengance with the Trump administration since key figures in that administration were retreads from Bush 2. (Ignore the Reality TV show of Trump and family — they were really just a distraction.) Meanwhile we’re being fed the same line that we’ve had to swallow for 40-50 years, the “Government is out to get you”. It is not, its just that a significant amount of our body politic is now openly facist, it seeks advantage in creating chaos so it alone can save us (this should be a very well worn trope but most people aren’t old enough to remember it — they’ve been fed a diet of stereotypical, cartoonish, Nazis so they can’t recognize the real thing when they see it).
Conservatives have always flirted with authoritariansm because it promises order and a well understood heirarchy — everyone knows their place. Its populist appeal is typically to those who see it as establishing their place in the pecking order — they may not be at the top but they are definitely not at the bottom. The problem is that although this may be an effective device for getting and maintaining power it ultimately doesn’t deliver, you either have to spend significant resources keeping a significant proportion of your population as peasants (religion and pageant only goes so far) or you’ve got to spend your way into what eventually will become a war (the alterantive is economic collapse). War used to offer economic advantages — unless you really lost, of course — but its questionable whether this tool can be viable much longer. The smart move would be to walk away from this but we’re now so invested in the politics of failure — all that matters now is power — that maybe all we can offer is a future of endless death and destruction.
Ah! So in other words the future will be a continuation of past and present.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-16. Why was 44yo Rehana on EoL midazolam? Spain’s Top Court Ruling Lockdown “Unconstitutional”
https://paulthepaperbear.wordpress.com/2021/07/16/your-alternative-update-on-covid19-for-2021-07-16-why-was-44yo-rehana-on-eol-midazolam-spains-top-court-ruling-lockdown-unconstitutional/
Disclaimer: I did not read the accompanying text, only the title. Below are my thoughts/feelings on the painting only.
It’s bleak, and depressing.
Who in their right minds could be smiling when confronted by such a scene? Yet both the man and the child appear to be doing just that.
Whether they are ultimately going into the doorway they stand in or are coming out of it or neither is not clear.
The fact that both of them appear to cast shadows where they logically would not if the scene “outside” is real indicates that it is not meant to be taken as “real”, at least from their perspective, which may have been the artist’s intent. (The man’s right hand casts a shadow on what should be basically air, while his left hand demonstrates that the scene “outside” is two-dimensional and flat; the girl’s left hand casts a similar shadow on what must then be a flat surface.)
There is no mother, adding to the bleakness of the image in my opinion. Clearly the child has one, and the man wears an apparent wedding ring, yet no wife/mother is present with them. Despite this, and despite the horrific nature of what’s “outside” the door, they remain happy.
Both are dressed in clothing decorated with what are obviously flower shapes, but could also be meant to represent coronas.
I see no real evidence that the brighter “future” (or “past”, whichever is meant) through the door is any less two-dimensional than what lies “outside” it. It is, in fact, rather blurry in there.
The figures with human hands holding dead heads are disturbing. The placement of a number of the needles is illogical if not impossible, which I assume is intentional. That the figures are nearly all, in effect, choked or gagged by their masks is a nice touch in the sense that it makes a clear statement in a simple way. (I am assuming I understand the intent, which assumption may be incorrect.)
All that having been said, I find it unpleasant to continue looking at this image. The more I think about what I’m looking at the sadder it makes me feel. “A Brighter Future” it is not, at least not in my eyes, either through the door or outside it. I do not feel anything positive when looking at this painting.
So much for my feelings on the content. Regarding the composition…
…it’s well-done. The man and woman are nicely framed, and the bright colors in the center of the image contrast very well with the washed out, pale look of the rest of it. The palette is, overall, harmonious to my eyes and in my opinion the artist did a great job with that aspect. My eye was drawn to the center of the image without being at all being pinned by it.
The little girl’s face, in particular, is nicely rendered in my opinion. She has an active presence in the image that her father almost, but not quite, manages to replicate.
The shadows are nicely accomplished. Only in a very few spots does the image appear to suffer from a sort of “muddy” or over-worked look.
Overall I’d describe this painting as technically competent and emotionally draining, but then the same can be said of many things including, most likely, everything I just wrote.
Funny how that works, innit?
I think the painting is expressing the fact that fear is not the way to go, distancing from all of this and building communities is.
We could protest and so on but do you really think it’s going to make a difference? Asking our “masters” to not do that to us? It’s happening worldwide and there is so much money invested.
Working on becoming independent, in communities, rebuilding and reconnecting by having fun while we dot it might be the solution (see https://thegreaterreset.org). Knowing full well that this is going to be very difficult on us (food shortages, energy shortages, and so on).
Of course, we also might all just get killed via a biological weapon or whatever for doing this, this fight is David against Goliath, but we won’t make it if we try to solve the problem with the way we were thinking when this problem appeared.
But this is only my humble interpretation of this painting, absolutely amazing to me.
Live the best you can until you can’t live anymore, if that makes sense to you. 🙂
Silly you. Didn’t you know that men have babies in our new normal?
Smiling can be a demonstration of defiance.
It’s interesting (to me anyway) that when I first glanced at the painting I had the impression that the child was afraid of and trying to get away from the man; and that the man had a sinister aspect in his expression and body language.
In fact, the dynamic between child and man was so overpowering that I didn’t even notice the skulls. But then, I didn’t know that the painting was the focus of the article – I’m so used to seeing images of some sort at the beginning of an article here on Off Guardian that I sometimes barely look at them.
The images of the New Normals are on liths. Literally, the pair are between rock-hard places, and they are closing in. The pair’s hands cast shadows because the images are laid over stone. The encroaching fate is real, not imagined; stone, not ethereal.
The path behind them is yet bright, and the perfection of tranquility, a meandering path through nature which can only be experienced, enjoyed. The modernists among us would see boredom bereft of attraction and entertainment. The young at heart, unschooled in the ways of tech, don’t yearn for more than the path offers.
The daughter is dressed semi-formally, indicating an upbringing steeped in tradition, by a father who is wedded to the mother. The father is rather comfortably attired in loose casual clothes, dungarees for outdoor wear and tear and a bright, untucked, non-binding shirt, which for those who have respectable upper body and arms is a desirable fit. He is well-groomed and somehow finds the ability to crack a smile in the midst of the resistance.
The mother may be absent for any reason, including perhaps that she resides on either side of the mural (families are being split down the middle by this). Or, she may be extraneous to the scene, as the final three feet of closure is the last stand. The mother’s compassion, tenderness, and appeal to civil solutions is as absent as the law.
The only thing preventing the youngster from doom is her father’s backbone and muscular arms. There comes a time when a man’s work must be done, and it isn’t his to choose.
That image looks to be from the same artist. I assume it is?
At any rate, it makes me ask myself which one I think is the more valuable use of “art”: to depict things as they are, or as the artist wishes they were?
If it is the former, then it would seem to me that art serves little useful purpose other than as decoration, and even then a mirror can accomplish the same things with less expense and ambiguity. Visual art of that kind is equivalent to “Dear Diary…”. Not without any value to me, just not as valuable.
If it is the latter then the art affords me a greater opportunity to know something of both the world, and the artist reflecting it. It seems to me that there is more potential for value in that, where I take “value” to mean “availing towards Life.” Shining light is and always will be more powerful, more pure and more Life-like than simply reflecting it.
Also, this image is only slightly less depressing to me than the one above. I find myself desperately searching for something I can call hope in it, and failing to find anything. Not the least bit of vibrancy or saturation or life from either of the two central figures leaks out of them, is allowed to exist among any of their fellows. The image is just a flat statement of contemporary sadness in my opinion, and it does not make me feel good to look at it.
I don’t have time or opportunity to paint, and I’m nowhere as good as the author here… I thought up a concept for an illustration, however, that could be painted by some enterprising artist: hundreds of masked people, marching like mice following the pied piper (Fauci, et al) towards a large syringe, and as they reach for the syringe, they walk straight off a cliff into oblivion. In the foreground of the picture, an unmasked man pulls another out of the crowd and talks to him (the one he pulls out of the crowd is beginning to remove his mask as he listens). The caption: “Society goes mad in herds. They only return to sanity one individual at a time.”
breughel, or was it bosch, have it all, and here we are, or always were? : /
I upvoted but you should know your penultimate sentence (gotta use the word when you can), and your caption, is ass backwards.
Humans demonstrate herd behavior as much as almost every other animal, and the Herd never goes mad, though its members can and do, but the rules of the Herd, or it’s Societal norms, are what keeps the Herd intact. The norms/rules of the Herd are by design to protect the Herd from an outside threat, not any individual members, except perhaps the females who will always be close to the center of the Herd. Once the external threat to the Herd disappears so does the Herd. To put it another way, when there is no threat from the outside, the members see no reason to follow the rules, and so too the reason for the Herd’s existence. Once the herd ceases to exist, the members literally devour each other.
Does that remind you of anything you know?
There’s actually ‘scientific’ studies of this kind of behavior amongst lions who became sealed off from the outside world. Touche, lions don’t live in herds, but in prides/families. There’s a difference, but I guess the point is that it seems all societies require an outside threat (sound familiar?) to thrive, and/or exist in the first place. without the outside threat, they’ll eat their own. It’s the classic paradox/conundrum of all Life.
Ho-ho, the bond between the predators seems to be directly tied to defending hunting territory, so once cut off, their rules too bear no purpose and thus its Society also breaks down. I dare say that don’t even need to be tested but more proved by thought experiment.
Visually hyperbolic.
I am sure the painter is well intentioned, but this imagery lacks subtlety, to put it mildly.
The scenes to the left and right depict scenes from a bad, grade ‘B’ horror flick. The fast closing door reveals, not a bucolic paradise, but a lurid post apocalyptic wilderness, which the painter himself says they two protagonist “cannot go back” to. So where is the bright future, or is this just the last gasp of the decimated ‘nuclear’ family group facing certain oblivion? How is this a door to a bright future. I don’t see it depicted, even though it is a stated intent.
I leave it to others to comment if they wish on the two subjects depicted, both white, one child-like ‘party dressed’ female and the other a disheveled stronger male. No happy thoughts leap to my mind about these two. Is the man’s stance protective or threatening? Is the child naively and happily playing a game, or precociously and gleefully aware of her possible imminent demise.
This is an illustration of a scene which reveals much more and less than the painter’s comments desire.
art can sometimes be subtle, but when done well, like this..He can write really well too. who else is going to promote his art? he wants you to send him some money to him to pay for his paint and brushes. he seems really talented to me.
what do you make of ‘girl with a white dog’ by lucy fraud… I bet his grandad would have a field day with that daub, don’t you think ?..
just asking for a fiend…..
Oh fuck right off with this po-faced snobbery XD Go play art critic with some of the plentiful pro-narrative tripe out there, and leave a small oasis here for those who have been battling hard to keep up morale. A2
In the end a visual creation must stand on its own, not on the intentions, or words that accompany it. The effect exists, essentially, in the mind of the viewer. This is more evident with music, which is an ephemeral sound touching the brain as it passes. To my mind the painting jarred. I was not aware that honest criticism on this site is, rather rudely, frowned upon, when it touches so close to an obvious fragility. I admire very much what is done on this site and the oasis is not perhaps as small as feared, although the powers of suppression can seem (they often do to me) insurmountable. I am sorry my comment came across with such dissonance, I did not realize the raw sensitivity.
I remember Hopkin’s poem: https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/44395/gods-grandeur, which laments the new normal of his time, “And all is seared with trade; bleared, smeared with toil; / And wears man’s smudge and shares man’s smell: the soil / Is bare now, nor can foot feel, being shod.” Yet his poem ends with hope. As an atheist, I do not endorse his religious symbolism, but that sense of belief in a prevailing goodness, can perhaps boost all our morale.
“Oh, morning, at the brown brink eastward, springs —
Because the Holy Ghost over the bent
World broods with warm breast and with ah! bright wings.”
You were honest (the recent term “unfiltered” may apply here), and the Admin was, too.
Now, if we’re headed in the same direction, then your remark about this site being rude and intolerant of honest criticism should be met with an understandable, “shut up and row.”
an over reaction? but interesting : ) it’s a parent/child thing, breaking free from the death-cult nut-jobs. It’s not perfect imagery, and a bit cheesy to be honest, but it is just one dude’s effort to convey something from themselves – that I entirely appreciate Jordan ; ) It’s a projected feeling, not an instruction manual. Credit where it is due. I wouldn’t hang it in my mud-hut either but it is a good illustration. Maybe we’ll see it someday in a gallery, lest we forget ?
I can’t help but agree with you, I don’t know anything about art but !!! it reminds me of hipgnosis album art, Excellently executed but very one dimensional and glaringly obvious. The description below it sums it up, that’s it and no more. Art isn’t obvious, it has meaning that can’t be defined, an intangible depth. Take that picture of the farmer with a pitchfork and his wife in front of a church- it has such understated presence, it unsettles you in a way far beyond this one. Like a Hitchcock is so much more disturbing than one of those splatter movies. The invisible is missing.
The brighter future is in the viewer- you.
I find it baffling that anyone is voting an opinion up or down, though since it doesn’t affect actual comment visibility I suppose it doesn’t do as much harm.
Still, when I’m reading comments that respond to opinion pieces, which all art is, I expect to read… opinions. They’re not good or bad, and I’m not going to click a button to indicate my feelings on the matter because my feelings are never that simple. (I did accidentally click one yesterday, though, on another article. Apologies to whoever’s comment that was.)
Your opinion is now tagged with a green (good/go/growth) number and a red (bad/danger/stop/blood) number, which colors (pun intended) every person’s view of your post thereafter, and unfortunately also colors everyone’s view of the prevailing opinion among the rest of “us”, too. Your green 6 and red 15 (as of this moment) “tell” readers that your opinion isn’t shared by 3/5 of the people here, which probably is both a.)not correct and b.)worse than useless information. It’s prejudicial information.
Which is fine if what is desired, or at least what is deemed acceptable. is a prejudicial environment, but I can’t help feeling it takes away a little of the impetus toward actual thought. I guess I just don’t like what I see as up/down, simplistic dopamine triggers.
For what it’s worth, I found your “visually hyperbolic” opinion to be…. verbally hyperbolic, let’s say, in the sense that while I think the visual content of the image can be described that way I wouldn’t describe all of the visuals of the image that way. (The composition, the lighting, the framing, the canvas size, etc. None of these are “visually hyperbolic” in my opinion, so I think your wording is not justified. Being unjustified, it becomes “verbally hyperbolic”. Get it?)
Now have a downvote! (I’m kidding.)
“I did accidentally click one yesterday, though, on another article. Apologies to whoever’s comment that was.”
Well there’s your explanation. We all make mistakes!
It’s too late for me. I read the artists explanation before giving his painting a detailed look. So now i’ve got his meanings imposed on my gaze. Couldnt he have just let the picture tell the story ?
Thank you, the painting is a moving statement!
Fantastic illustration of what’s occurring.I want to push back to December 2019.
I would like you to come to the gig with me and my wife. I think you two would get on really well. Rabbiting (girly talk non stop), whilst I am at the front dancing, seeing the band.
Rabbiting on
Talking continuously/non-stop. This comes from Cockney rhyming slang – ‘Rabbit and Pork’ = talk. Therefore in the tradition of Cockney rhyming slang to ‘rabbit’ or ‘rabbiting on’ is to talk a lot.
Tony, I’m not sure that “rabbit” requires a lengthy explanation. Anyway, here’s a more intellectual definition:
no, i want to go back to pre-feudal Pictland, and just leave me the fk alone ; )
Annie
Check out the Fed Overnight Repo rate in NY for Sept, Oct., Nov. 2019 This hoax was already baked in by then. The collapse of the petro-dollar is “what’s occurring” I’m not sure that the artist captures that at all.
No there have not been dead in the street…..there may be but as yet it isn’t the reality…
Apparently The ZOMBIES have reformed.
https://www.rodargent.com/tour
“The Zombies – She’s Not There”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2hXBf1DakE
She will be back soon.
Incredible image.
Excellent painting.
Amazing picture!
Serpents galore! Come on down, Mr Icke!
cheer up mate. i am amazed you didn’t get it. the artist is brilliant.
I’m now going to make a remark that will be even less popular. I wasn’t particularly interested in the article and I just scanned it till I lit on the repetition on the word “serpents” and thought that was interesting. Take it away, downvoters!
you were so uninterested you missed the point. This is a publication of a new painting. The ‘article’ is the artist’s description of his painting. The word ‘serpent’ is there twice because, well…there are two serpents in the painting. David Icke is not in the painting. All quite simple really. 🙂
What amazes me the most about a person like Icke is not that he once claimed to be Jesus Christ reincarnate yet still gets airtime, nor that he comes off about as trustworthy as a bridge made of wet toilet paper yet people still pay attention to him.
What amazes me the most is that he can go on for years talking about “reptilian shapeshifters” as our “overlords” yet not ONCE does he or any one of his devoted fans make the simple connection that it is an allegory, a symbol absolutely identical to the Phoenix or the snake or the seed etc.
The snake is a symbol of regrowth, of regeneration and of new life, because it sheds its skin, and a new creature emerges from the remnants of the old. (Which incidentally is why it’s wrapped around that other symbol of life, the caduceus.) Ditto the Phoenix and it’s bird/death/worm/rebirth cycle. Ditto hair, fingernails and a whole host of other symbols that have been in use for millenia to convey the same idea.
The reptilian shapeshifters b.s. is just a coded way of saying our “rulers” are clever bastards who have learned to hide their presence from us, largely by shedding their proverbial skin when times get tough for them, after which they re-emerge as an apparently different creature which we’re unable to recognize as being the very same slimy reptile that was conning us yesterday.
Does anyone deny the abundant evidence that that is an apt description of what “they” have managed, time and time again? Meet the new Boss…..
It’s dead simple, based on natural fact, and dead obvious to my eyes, yet no one ever brings up this obvious fact. Certainly not Icke, and not any of his supporters, but surprisingly also very few of his detractors. I wonder, then, if the reason for that is that none of his “mainstream” or “alternative media” detractors wish to inadvertently provide clues with which people might then be able to decipher all the other symbols they’re bombarded with?
Icke is worth reading because the “wacky” stuff protects him i.e. he gets away with telling us stuff that is eminently feasible because he dresses it up in sci-fi garb. Of course that means he could also be a disinfo agent but it is the whole point of disinfo agents that they mix up the good with the bad i.e. there is some good in there. As opposed to the MSM which is all shit.
Guys, what is this? David Icke is not appearing in this film. Let’s stop obsessing about him.
I’ve never read anything of his. I have heard/seen him speak in recordings. He’s clearly got charisma and passion, and I won’t deny that there’s useful info to be found in just about any source.
Did you ever encounter the miniseries V? A cheesy U.S. production about reptilian creatures wearing human guise, taking over the world, people thinking they’re human at first, then they’re revealed etc. It’s the same story as Icke is selling, using the same symbol of the reptile.
Or the Beatles tune Blackbird. The bird is black not because it has anything to do with race or civil rights, but because it is burnt to a crisp. His eyes are sunken because he’s dead. It’s the pheonix, in other words, ready to rise again from the ashes, hence:
“all your life, you were only waiting for this moment to arrive”
…because that moment is literally its only, eternal purpose and is what it symbolizes: rebirth, in all things. Renewal. New skin. Life.
Same idea, different symbols. “Our leaders are crafty, and reshape themselves constantly”. Indeed they do. Happily, so can you.
I wonder if Icke will ever get around to revealing to his followers that they, too, are Reptilian Shapeshifters?