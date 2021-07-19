DISCUSS: “Freedom Day” arrives

It’s finally here! The BIG Event! That’s right, “Freedom Day” is upon us. After 17 months of a 3-week lockdown, the UK is re-opening for business.

Nobody in the press seems very excited about that. The Guardian reports on the “economic chaos” and the mathematical models predicting disaster. The Financial Times calls it “surrender day”. Reuters go with “anxiety day”. CNN call it a “huge gamble”. Nature says that “researchers” find it “alarming”.

They’re desperately trying to re-stoke a year-old panic by reporting rising numbers of “cases” as if that’s measure with any kind of meaning.

But none of that matters, because Britain can finally go back to normal.

…Except for all care home workers who are being forced to get vaccinated, of course. And all the businesses being “urged” to use Covid passes. And all the major cities still enforcing masks on public transport. And the wall-to-wall propaganda. That’s all here to stay.

…and the lockdowns might be coming back in the winter too.

All-in-all, “Freedom Day” is all mouth and no trousers, and unlikely do much to dissuade the growing number of people that believe the “virus” – if it truly exists – is being used as a pretext to impoverish millions, enrich dozens and perform a global-scale theft of basic human liberty.

We’ve been told that two protest events have been planned for today, both in London, one at 9 am and another at noon.

The former is reportedly a plan to “storm parliament”. If there’s any truth to that, we would consider it a mistake. Whilst we sympathise with anyone feeling angry, we could not recommend or endorse such action. Violence of any kind is the quickest way to discredit your position, and we’ve seen in the recent past how the MSM can twist a nothing-burger into a “violent insurrection”.

The last thing we need is for the UK to get its own “Capitol Hill Riot”, and have every lockdown sceptic branded a “domestic terrorist” or “violent extremist”.

The latter protest is intended to be peaceful, following the model of the “unite for Freedom” marches which have been a regular occurrence since lockdown began.

Freedom Day or no, there are big protests planned across the world for Saturday the 24th of July. You can click here to see which cities are involved and when to arrive.

This follows massive protests all across France this weekend, following Macron’s announcement that vaccine passes will be needed to enter all business and public transport, and that “vaccination” will be mandatory for all healthcare workers.

The resulting outcry turned the streets of Paris into this on Saturday:

Wow. Massive protests happening right now in Paris, France against Macron’s new coronavirus restrictions. pic.twitter.com/C3JIaUV7wJ — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) July 17, 2021

There are more of us than them.#Parispic.twitter.com/8HguzwREGp — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) July 17, 2021

In Australia, truck drivers blocked the Sydney Harbour Bridge with their lorries in protest against lockdowns. And we’ve already seen both Russia and Israel have to abandon “Covid pass” programs thanks to simple, unorganized mass non-compliance.

There are definitely reasons to be hopeful; we are winning the argument, and more and more people every day are waking up the nature of their new reality.

A cynical person might even suggest that “freedom day” is nothing but a ploy, designed to trick the increasingly restless majority into thinking things are returning to normal, but also then blaming their “selfishness” when “freedom day” is inevitably followed up with “lockdown autumn” and “slavery Christmas”.

An even more cynical person might suggest that it’s just a massive social experiment, designed to see just how many people still wear masks, use hand sanitiser and social distance even though they don’t have to anymore.

But what do you think?