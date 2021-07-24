Jul 24, 2021
5

DISCUSS: Worldwide Freedom Rally

Editor

It’s the last Saturday of the month, and that means the angry (and growing) crowd of Lockdown sceptics march on major cities to make their voices heard.

Protests are planned for cities all around the globe in what’s being called the “Worldwide Rally for Freedom”:

In France, over 175 events are planned all across the country:

France, already the country least-trusting of vaccines in Europe, and coming off over a year of Gilets Jaunes protests over the economy and civil rights, is reeling from Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that vaccination would be mandatory for healthcare workers, and vaccine passes would be required for most business and public areas.

Macron was forced to dial back his position somewhat following massive protests over Bastille Day weekend…

But that is unlikely to appease an angry country, where some hospital staff have already walked out and there is talk of large-scale strikes.

Yesterday, in Israel, protests outside the Prime Ministers residence were violently halted by Israeli security forces:


The protest was a response to a shocking speech made by the PM earlier that day, blaming the unvaccinated for putting “freedom and lives at risk”, and introducing what can only be described as official segregation:


Huge crowds took to the streets of Sydney in protest against the stay-at-home orders in place.

The biggest protest may well be in London, where Boris Johnson’s plan for “vaccine passes” doesn’t even include the “or a negative test” rider so common in other countries. Essentially making vaccines mandatory for any kind of normal life.

We will try and update this post as and when anything more develops. You can follow the marches on twitter using the #WewillALLbethere and #WorldFreedomRally hashtags.
ginghiniagenie
ginghiniagenie
Jul 24, 2021 3:27 PM

This is a better livestream of the London rally, the speeches are barely audible in the Ruptly feed above:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/world-rally-for-freedom-london-july-2021

Steve
Steve
Jul 24, 2021 3:25 PM

I’m so jealous. In the small European nation I live in, I’ve been involved in every legal protest and campaign against the Vaccine Nazis. However, people here are apathetic and no-one is doing in anything on the streets. Good luck to all the protesters. These psychopaths need to be kicked out of public life forever and go to jail for a long time for what they’ve done.

Tom
Tom
Jul 24, 2021 3:29 PM
Reply to  Steve

Same here, from Malaysia. I thought my country is known for being the most apathetic about everything, but looks like we’re not alone.

ginghiniagenie
ginghiniagenie
Jul 24, 2021 3:17 PM

Live audio & video feed of the London rally’s speakers:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/world-rally-for-freedom-london-july-2021

S Cooper
S Cooper
Jul 24, 2021 3:10 PM

“Make no mistake. A War Racketeer Corporate Fascist Eugenicist Surveillance Gestapo Prison State of the Oligarch Mobster Psychopaths, by the Oligarch Mobster Psychopaths, for the Oligarch Mobster Psychopaths is not a Government of THE PEOPLE, by THE PEOPLE, for THE PEOPLE.”
comment image

“It is the antithesis of everything of which Eugene Victor Debs spoke and wrote.”
comment image

