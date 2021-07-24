DISCUSS: Worldwide Freedom Rally

It’s the last Saturday of the month, and that means the angry (and growing) crowd of Lockdown sceptics march on major cities to make their voices heard.

Protests are planned for cities all around the globe in what’s being called the “Worldwide Rally for Freedom”:

In France, over 175 events are planned all across the country:

FYI: #France is going to kick off on Saturday. Expect #millions on the streets, nationwide. This will be the most broad-based civil protest of modern era. I’m told the people feel the Gov’t has crossed the line with #VaccinePassports & face the sack. It’s going to be big. pic.twitter.com/ApO0W9o31Z — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) July 23, 2021

France, already the country least-trusting of vaccines in Europe, and coming off over a year of Gilets Jaunes protests over the economy and civil rights, is reeling from Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that vaccination would be mandatory for healthcare workers, and vaccine passes would be required for most business and public areas.

Macron was forced to dial back his position somewhat following massive protests over Bastille Day weekend…

Wide-scale protests continue into the weekend across France, calling for Macron's resignation following his announcement that a digital health pass would be required in all "bars, restaurants, amusement parks, shopping centers, trains, coaches and planes."pic.twitter.com/amCrZHYzox — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) July 17, 2021

But that is unlikely to appease an angry country, where some hospital staff have already walked out and there is talk of large-scale strikes.

Manifestants dans les rues de Paris contre le #Passanitaire il y avait plusieurs appels différents aujourd'hui. pic.twitter.com/oLhpBzyjua — Lucas Léger (@lucas_rtfrance) July 24, 2021

Yesterday, in Israel, protests outside the Prime Ministers residence were violently halted by Israeli security forces:

This is Israel now. This is the winter that’s coming to you. After the PM says on TV that “vaccine refusers” are a danger to everyone around them – this was only a matter of time: pic.twitter.com/AZMlIg4VdT — Gal G🕯 🇮🇱 (@GalG____) July 23, 2021



The protest was a response to a shocking speech made by the PM earlier that day, blaming the unvaccinated for putting “freedom and lives at risk”, and introducing what can only be described as official segregation:

For the first time in my life, I am absolutely lost for words. pic.twitter.com/5Tq5FMLRhW — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) July 23, 2021



Huge crowds took to the streets of Sydney in protest against the stay-at-home orders in place.

The biggest protest may well be in London, where Boris Johnson’s plan for “vaccine passes” doesn’t even include the “or a negative test” rider so common in other countries. Essentially making vaccines mandatory for any kind of normal life.

Trafalgar Square filling up fast for Medical Freedom Protest – London. #londonprotest pic.twitter.com/yaLKcp8S8c — Subject Access (@SubjectAccesss) July 24, 2021

We will try and update this post as and when anything more develops. You can follow the marches on twitter using the #WewillALLbethere and #WorldFreedomRally hashtags.