27 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 8

Kim Usbourne

Welcome to a special Bumper Edition of Monday Morning MemesTM. Living through the birth of a new human paradigm is thirsty work for the soul. The ‘New Normal’ continues to emerge, like the slow unfurling of a particularly obnoxious corpse plant.

Yes, we in England were granted our ‘freedom day’, but mask-wearing has lingered like an all-pervading silent fart. We now apparently need proof of vaccination to enter nightclubs and football stadiums and Macron has introduced fascism across the English Channel (although the French people have found a thing or two to say about that).

It can all feel relentless but never let the bastards grind you down! It’s always darkest before the dawn! People around the world really are rising up like never before. We mustn’t forget these things. Keep on at it, fellow heretics!

We need a special big dose of meme-based mirth today. Wry smiles–despite being the most energy-efficient of smiles–still need propping up from time to time!

1.

Sometimes a photo speaks a thousand words…

2.

Forcing square kids into round hoops…

3.

Will they realise before it’s too late?

4.

Perhaps we need a bit of fairy dust…

5.

Once the scales fall from your eyes, this is how all the propaganda reads…

6.

This logic gate could be someone’s lightbulb moment…

7.

Q: Globalist neo-feudalism anyone?

A: I’m a frayed knot!

8.

We shall stand on the shoulders of comedic giants…

9.

It remains to be seen how much hyperbole this meme employs…

10.

We need to Watch-outski, brothers.

11.

Another classic from the 90s…

12.

And on that note…

13.

But you have to respect your ears…

14.

The 90s really is coming to our rescue today.

15.

Talking of overwhelming urges to run for the hills…

16.

Do they know what they’re afraid of anymore?

17.

Does it matter, as long as they can give the narrative a tasteful prune?

18.

And would that be possible without this man?

19.

We’ve all developed a sensitive cog-dis-dar…

20.

And here’s a woman using a party hat as a mask…

21.

Nice photoshop job 🙂

22.

“Life’s a wheel of fortune and y’all can’t buy a vowel” — Lil’ Kim

23.

But wherever the wheel lands…

24.

RIP Robin Williams, at least we were spared the chance you might have gone full mask Nazi like Sean Penn.

25.

Doctor, Doctor…

26.

“Obey. Get vaccinated!” from the French Resistance…

27.

This one’s done the rounds since early on. Breaks my heart that it’s more relevant now than ever…

Conclusion: We need to hoof it out of this recurring nightmare… before it’s too late…!

Bonus Meme

Have a lovely week!