James Corbett’s latest issue of #SolutionsWatch goes over the key tools you need to for internet research in the new normal age.

freetube to get around age/location restrictions on Youtube videos.

We’d also underline the importance of evading the memory hole. Obviously, the waybackmachine has been instrumental in this in the past, but it’s not perfect, and has been shown to be not-unreachable when it comes to outside influence. For Windows users, there are two native tools not many people know about: The snip tool, and the screen recorder. Both can be very useful.

We’d also remind people that virtually every webpage/article can be saved directly to your computer – simply right-click, click “print” and then select “save as PDF” from the printer options. This can be vital in preserving alternate media articles you believe may be either taken down completely or mainstream articles which get redacted or altered after-the-fact.

If you have any other tips and tricks for navigating the modern net, share them in the comments below.

