Lucy Davies
If you’re finding yourself muttering WTF a lot more than usual; every story in the news, every advert on tele, every letter from your child’s school, every shop you go into, every phone call with that person you used to like &/ or be related to etc…
Welcome to ‘the cult of WTF’.
I think we were previously known as ‘the cult of batshit crazy conspiracy theorists’, then it all came true & it got embarrassing.
Please know that you are not mentally ill, you are not a conspiracy theorist (albeit only in the sense that it’s not a theory; they are indeed out to get you), & you are not alone. It’s actually a wonderful place to be.
You might feel like you’re mentally ill, but this is only because our society is very sick, & being healthy in a sick society is for want of a better expression, fucking hard work.
You might think you’re a conspiracy theorist, but this is only because the people out to get you coined this phrase a long time ago to discredit anyone beginning to WTF in their direction.
You might think you’re alone, but this is only because when you walk into a shop & WTF at the rules, face masks (& soon to be vaccine barcode stations), you will have no idea how many other people’s WTF-ometers are close to breaking point too.
So, how do we know who else is in the cult of WTF?
How do we find each other?
How do we know who we can talk to about all the WTF’s & know we’re in safe company?
The answer is simple: Smiling.
The modern day equivalent of the freemason handshake. It’s happening in supermarkets all across the land. Like a shining beacon in a sea of thick fog, you notice the rarity of a face.
You notice the absence of a lanyard.
You feel your excitement build.
You take the plunge.
You look them in the eye…
…And you know.
An entire conversation plays out somewhere above your heads, & without a single word being passed between you, you feel what can only be described as an intimate connection.
WTF?
WTF just happened?
Why do I love this stranger?
Am I a lesbian?
No it’s not like that.
I felt love though…
That’s how we communicate in the cult of WTF.
It’s awesome.
There’s no initiation ceremony, you don’t have to ask to join, you do it completely by accident, sometimes after much resistance – like being swept down a river & trying to hang onto the weeds because if you let go you don’t know where you’ll end up or who with. You’re scared you’ll turn weird… but everything already is weird – that’s why you’re WTF’ing so much.
You can’t help it, you have to let go eventually; the dirty weeds can’t hold you anymore. And they stink.
Then you find yourself here. With the rest of us!
Yay!
You might feel a bit awkward in this new territory, especially if you might’ve previously put one of these 😂 on one of our very serious anti-establishment Facebook posts… But we’ll let that go & give you a hug anyway.
That’s how we roll here.
Here, there is no place for bitching, snitching, controlling, trolling or Matt Hancock. We own our bodies, we own our minds & we allow others to do the same.
I know. Maverick.
We use words that make the BBC cross – words like freedom & sovereignty. We don’t care. We crack on anyway.
There are so many more of us than you’d ever know, & we’re quietly building a different way; one that doesn’t require permission to breathe.
The cult of WTF is really the New Earth in disguise.
The doors are always open, please feel free to join us at any time.
Conspiracy… FACT?
The secret handshake becomes the overt, conventional handshake.
If someone won’t shake your hand, you know they’re lost.
Yes, I have always been of the view that the rigidly imposed covid conformity was coming under increasing pressures of scepticism and common sense from a progressively troubled general population. The fanatics are of course totally beyond reason, so we can ignore them. But there is a palpable impulse of the man-in-the-street or on-the-Clapham-omnibus that something is seriously amiss. They haven’t denounced the vaccine – which is the real problem – but they don’t like lockdowns; they don’t like increasingly draconian laws; they don’t like the closing down of social space and being cooped up in their homes for 23 hours a day. Then there is the general government ineptitude and ever-present propaganda offensive and threats to their personal liberty. To take a simple case, there are ambulance sirens blaring all day long and getting on everyone’s f****** nerves. Of course there is no-body in the ambulances but the crews have been told to drive about and turn on the sirens in order to engender an atmosphere of fear and panic. A lot of people are beginning, bit by bit, to wise up to what is going on. The pictures of the G7 heads meeting in Wales, hob-knobbing together, unmasked and not social-distancing was not lost on many of the population. How could it be otherwise. Moreover, where I live, the police have been ordered to carry out the most absurd policies, such as stopping people playing tennis in the park! It is plain idiocy, and you don’t need a PhD to recognise this.
So here we are. Have a nice – sceptical – day everybody.
WTF? You’re no lesbian? You retrograde supremacist white bitch! And now also that, a despicable conspiracy theorist too… Go get your jab! You’ll be cured.
Yay!
Hi y’all, if you really believed that there were too many people on earth and you wanted to drastically reduce the number but you couldn’t get people to accept it voluntarily, would you consider surreptitious mass sterilisation, possibly through a public health emergency?
I was going to comment but I’m going to take some time off for my mental health.
Feel free to congratulate me on my bravery.
Thanks for the positive boost!
So, what if you are a conspiracy theorist
, weirdo, covid – denier?! Don’t give a shit! There aren’t better options right now.
Fear nothing and be free!
The Olympic games are interesting to watch as in which athlete is complying to the rules (fully masked), which one is reluctantly so (wearing the thing on the chin) and who doesn’t wear the damn thing at all.
So in tennis I liked Djokovic (he is out of the game now out of ‘frustration’; fi he threw his tennis racket in the audience that wasn’t there, with which frustration I empathize) and who didn’t wear anything of a mask at all, there are also some Dutch athletes who don’t wear it or only on the chin.
There are also some athletes who feel like they have to comply to the rules, but their conscience says no, so they report in sick (mental issues). They are athletes to which my heart goes, as in wishing them well.
It’s also good to see that the far majority of the athletes wear the mask according to them rules, as in that you don’t have to envy their muscles and finesse as in that I also don’t envy the muscles and finesse of a tiger, a horse or a monkey. They have muscles, but they lack brains.
The full compliers also look like complete idiots with their masks on (the pictures taken of their ‘victories’ and where they wear the mask will remind them later what a bunch of tossers they were, back in the days) and if you see them celebrating their victories in almost empty stadiums, I feel vicarious shame to such animal behavior you would only expect to see in buffoons. And then the media, who shows all the buffoonish-ness as if it’s completely logical behavior in a person who ‘celebrates’ tops it all.
“interesting to watch as in which athlete is complying to the rules (fully masked)”
And astounded that a person who is struggling for breath after exerting themselves so strenuously, should then don a mask which restricts their ability get a full breath air and expel the CO2 saturating their blood. Insanity!
I’m so tired of people, even though they are inevitably, like everyone else, conspiracy theorists, behave as if “conspiracy theorist” was a label they were desperate to avoid. This aversion is the most blatant example of brainwashing that exists.
(And I am aware of the qualification “albeit only in the sense that it’s not a theory; they are indeed out to get you”. The trouble is that before a conspiracy can be seen as fact, it must strart as theory.)
Yes there are fucking conspiracies! They go on all the time! Politics is practically the art of conspiracy!
But no, everyone runs screaming from the charge of “conspiracy theory”! Pavlovian perfection!