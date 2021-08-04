WATCH: D4CE Symposium #1: “The False Pandemic”

In case you missed it, Doctors for Covid Ethics (D4CE), in association with UK Column, hosted their first digital symposium this past week. Four sessions, over two days, with over a dozen experts in discussion on a range of topics, from the science behind the “pandemic”, to the “great reset” and role of the media.

Presented for you here are the edited highlights of Session 1: “The False Pandemic”. Featuring Prof. Martin Haditsch and his discussion partners: Sucharit Bhakdi, Michael Palmer, Ulrike Kämmerer, Denis Rancourt, Stefan Homburg, Josef Thoma, Harald Walach, Sam White, Thomas Binder and Charles Hoffe.

You can watch the other sessions on UK Column’s Rumble page (We’ll be featuring each of them over the next week or so). We also suggest you follow D4CE on Twitter to stay up to date on any more presentations or events in the future.