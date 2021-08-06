WATCH: TLAV’s Syria Roundtable
Ryan Christian of The Last American Vagabond is joined by Eva Bartlett, Vanessa Beeley and Kevork Almassian for a very special roundtable on Syria.
They discuss a recent surge in Syria propaganda, primarily coming from the independent media. They review these recent claims, their origin, and the evidence around them, or lack thereof, and compare this to the reality on the ground.
Source links can be found here. TLAV has been de-platformed by YouTube and many others, to access their content we suggest following TLAV on Odysee and subscribing to their mailing list.
Vanessa, Eva, and Kevork are a few of the real honest people out there among a sea of bullshit people. There’s another good interview here with Vanessa and Cory morningstar.. https://www.rokfin.com/stream/7947/Ep341-Cory-Morningstar–Vanessa-Beeley-on-the-Nonprofit-Industrial-Complex
I find it really sick that “heroes” like Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, downplayed 911 as not a big deal. They are clearly limited hangouts and these days they are silent about convid. They were mass media golden children for a while.
Fk the bullshit Emmanuel Goldstein type cucks.
“Missed some (from back around 2016).”
https://twitter.com/iadtawil/status/755373554888216576
“Better War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity for Better War Racketeering. Brought to us by the criminal psychotics and psychopaths back down at Langley-Land.”