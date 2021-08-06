WATCH: TLAV’s Syria Roundtable

Ryan Christian of The Last American Vagabond is joined by Eva Bartlett, Vanessa Beeley and Kevork Almassian for a very special roundtable on Syria.

They discuss a recent surge in Syria propaganda, primarily coming from the independent media. They review these recent claims, their origin, and the evidence around them, or lack thereof, and compare this to the reality on the ground.

Source links can be found here. TLAV has been de-platformed by YouTube and many others, to access their content we suggest following TLAV on Odysee and subscribing to their mailing list.