Site Announcement: Mailing List Update

Due to limitations in both resources and our hosting plan, our e-mail list has always been somewhat rudimentary.

Well, thanks to our new hosting platform (EuroVPS, who we cannot recommend enough), and to the loyal readers who donate to help keep the site going, we are happy to announce an upgrade to this service.

Rather than the basic layout we’ve been forced to use up to now, the new e-mails will have excerpts, author names, featured images and a “read more” link to all the new stories.

Going forward, the newsletters will also be both daily and weekly, and you’ll be able to choose which you prefer using this form:

Name (optional) Email Daily Updates Weekly Updates

So what do you have to do?

Well, if you’re currently receiving daily updates, and you want to keep it that way, do nothing. They’ll continue (only looking better than before).

If you’d rather receive weekly updates, simply type your email into the box above, and tick the “weekly updates” box.

If you change your mind in the future, both daily and weekly digest emails will have a “manage subscription” button, which will allow you to switch between daily/weekly e-mails, change your e-mail address and cancel your subscription entirely.