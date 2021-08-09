24 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 9

Kim Usbourne

Happy Monday Morning MemesTM, everyone.

Today’s intro is a big thank you to readers of alt. media the world over! You are helping spread the word on issues that controlled legacy media completely ignore. You do a vital job. Well done and thank you!

Through you, more and more people are becoming aware of the real issues going on, the actual dangers of this non-pandemic, the true numbers of vaccine-related injuries/deaths, the unprecedented health passes governments are attempting to roll out, and the huge resistances growing in response.

Remember, keep sharing, keep starting those conversations. Don’t allow people that plausible deniability they so clearly crave. When this whole totalitarian fad inevitably stalls, as it will sooner or later, don’t let people say ‘I didn’t know’.

And let’s make that sooner rather than later. We could all use a break!

Now, here are some memes!

1.

Sometimes we have to put ourselves in someone else’s shoes…

2.

‘Why’ fronts…

3.

Some people just don’t get it, it’s about protecting others, not about making sense!

4.

And here’s Patrick Vallance with another update…

5.

“Run, Forrest, Run!”

6.

“They say we’re young and we don’t know,

Won’t find out until we grow…”

7.

“Good grief”…

8.

It’s all Robert Stacked against us…

9.

Things are getting Wilder…

10.

In 2020 Wonka had to sell up to this guy…

11.

Speaking of family films from that era with disturbing undertones…

12.

Bull Fighter? More like bullshit fighter.

13.

Human rights has hit a bit of a Wahlberg…

14.

Have the fully indoctrinated considered this?

15.

Global narrative pedlars and covid cultists… get a room!

16.

Don’t forget your umbrella when you leave the house.

17.

Fact Check: This meme is 100% true AND hillarious 👍

18.

A common misconception amongst Facebook metallurgists…

19.

As easy as pie…

20.

More humble pie anyone?

21.

Bob the Builder met his match…

22.

Especially applicable to those in Sydney right now…

23.

Nice touch adding the garlic clove to the newspaper plague mask…

24.

Social psychologists really do need to be taking notes…

And there’s another Monday Morning MemesTM gone, all too soon! Keep meming, keep talking in loud voices, let’s fling some Overton Windows wide open.

And remember, if the narrative feels disorientating, that’s its job…

Bonus Meme

… so always remember, be a rock in that stream!

Have a lovely week!