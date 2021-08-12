WATCH: D4CE Symposium #3: “First Do No Harm”

In case you missed it, Doctors for Covid Ethics (D4CE), in association with UK Column, hosted their first digital symposium on July 29th and 30th. Four sessions, over two days, with over a dozen experts in discussion on a range of topics, from the science behind the “pandemic”, to the “great reset” and role of the media.

Presented for you here are the edited highlights of Session 3: “First Do No Harm”. Featuring Michael Palmer and fellow lead scientists Sucharit Bhakdi and Mike Yeadon. The complicit role of the media and the drive for control through deployment of vaccination passports, with Taylor Hudak, Michael Meyen, Patrick Henningsen and guests.

We previously posted sessions 1 & 2, and the final session is on UK Column’s Rumble page (We’ll be featuring it later this week). We also suggest you follow D4CE on Twitter to stay up to date on any more presentations or events in the future.