“my name is…& I refuse”: voices of resistance to the New Normal

Author and OffG contributor CJ Hopkins yesterday launched a powerful response on Twitter to the developing social and medical apartheid we are witnessing. It is now being taken up by people all over the globe as a way of registering their personal stand against the new normal tyranny. Below are just some of the voices.

If you want to add your own voice on Twitter or elsewhere on social media just make sure to add hashtag #NewNormal to your personal statement and send to us for inclusion here.

We will continue to add new names to this list….

My name is CJ Hopkins. I live in Germany. I am banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/QJlHdKdooM — CJ Hopkins (@CJHopkins_Z23) August 11, 2021

My name is Alison Blunt. I may soon be banned from restaurants, from traveling by plane and train, from attending religious ceremonies, from cultural events and from otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/zL5Ft0DFpL — Alison Blunt (@AlisonBlunt) August 12, 2021

I am Freya van der Valk & I live in The Netherlands.

Soon I will be banned from restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/AvI1txN5ZK — Freya van der Valk (@FreyavdValk) August 12, 2021

My name is Mario . I live in Italy. I will soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling, attending ceremonies, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/lswKDpInU0 — Lux Et Tenebrae(Marius) (@TenebraeEt) August 12, 2021

My name is Branko Obradović. I live in Croatia. I am banned from participating in society as I refuse to convert to the new official ideology.

My 2 children are #ChildAbuse victims of our puppet gov't & their forced, vile, unscientific & damaging masks-in-school rule.#NewNormal pic.twitter.com/7nWt8RmFBM — Branko Obradović #ResistTheGreatReset (@BeingBranKOd) August 12, 2021

My name is Dr Simon Morris. I may soon be banned from restaurants, from traveling by plane and train, from attending religious ceremonies, from cultural events and from otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/CMnnH3VJnV — Clinical Waste 🌸 (@slightlyfrontal) August 12, 2021

My name is James. I live in Australia. I may soon be banned from working, eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. pic.twitter.com/3FE6KWapwe — James Bester (@JamesBester4) August 11, 2021

I am Lilith & I live in what used to be Big Apple. Soon I will be banned from restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/2WuD1Pu20a — Lilith of Assyria 😊 (@LilithAssyria) August 12, 2021

My name is Keri Smith. I live in The US. I’m one of the unpersons who some of you “good people” now want to segregate & discriminate against & ban from being able to work or buy food or travel, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/WJyI85Kire — Keri Smith, Unsafe Space (@ksemamajama) August 12, 2021

We Do Not Consent pic.twitter.com/XokgCBDpwT — Max (@Max46023367) August 11, 2021

My name is Piers Robinson & I live in Germany. I am banned from restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/iaR6xjQsw9 — Piers Robinson 🌸 (@PiersRobinson1) August 12, 2021

My name is Kaela.I live in the UK.NHS has already banned me.I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants,travelling by plane/train/bus,attending ceremonies,school,cultural events+otherwise participating in society b/c I refuse to convert to the new official ideology #NewNormal — KaelaB (@kaelabean) August 12, 2021

My name is Jon. I live in Germany. I'm banned from eating at restaurants, entering Fitness studios, climbing gyms and otherwise participating in society.

Currently a vaccinated convicted rapist and child molester is considered less of a danger than me. #NewNormal — Jon (@kastin83) August 12, 2021

My name is Mike. I live in Quebec. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Mu77o (@MichaelMuzzo) August 12, 2021

My name is Martin. I live in the UK. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal https://t.co/NdFFlyCUvP pic.twitter.com/s1VECdDmMe — Martin 🌸#daretothink #LockdownsKill GAB @MartinUK (@MartinRides) August 12, 2021

My name is Julian. I live in Germany. I'm banned from eating at restaurants, attending cultural events, like theatres, cinemas, concerts etc. and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/7j9gI3hXp3 — SirGalahad (@SirGala36959058) August 12, 2021

My name is Britt Heck. I live in France. I'm banned from eating @ restaurants, have coffee in a bar, traveling by train/plane, attending (religious) ceremonies, school, cultural events or otherwise participating in society.

Cause I refuse to the new official ideology #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/KqS3DP8Myh — Britt Heck =:-) Punkstafarmer (@brittsnl) August 11, 2021

My name is P. de Boer. I live in France. I am banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane, bus, train, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/RUl0iClGla — Patricia🌸#dontcomply (@rivliv) August 11, 2021

My name is Robert Stuart. I live in the UK. I may soon be banned from eating in restaurants, travelling on public transport, attending educational and cultural events and from otherwise participating in society because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/GAy6s1tuA1 — Robert Stuart (@cerumol) August 12, 2021

My name is Carlos. I live in Australia. I’ve been banned from leaving. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train, attending functions,work, gym, &participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Carlos pizza (@Carlospizza9) August 12, 2021

My name is Steve, age 27. I live in England.Myself and my family may soon be banned from restaurants, traveling by plane and train,from going to art exhibitions and museums and from participating in society,because we refuse to convert to the new official ideology.#NewNormal pic.twitter.com/FA3zhJ5GJK — Steve (@Freedomforme4) August 12, 2021

My name is Joan. I live in Anchorage, Alaska where we are masking our children to go to school when they have a 99.99 chance of surviving a virus. I've decided to live healthily, but not in fear. I want the same for my daughter. #newnormal pic.twitter.com/VYqqnQgE9P — Joan Wilson (@JoanNoxWilson) August 12, 2021

My name is Nicola.I am a politically homeless, ex teacher with a robust immune system. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling on public transport, attending ceremonies,cultural events & otherwise participating in society, as I do not consent to the #NewNormal — Nicola Price 🌸 (@price_nicola) August 12, 2021

I Am Ger. I live in Ireland.

I was supposed to get married tomorrow the 13/08/2021 but with restrictions I basically wouldn't have been allowed kiss my wife.

I am not allowed to bring her and our kids out for a meal tomorrow to celebrate.

We are second class citizens #NewNormal — Ger (@KimGerUn) August 12, 2021

I'm Anna I live in England. I will not comply with the #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/42cPX0uBPk — Anna 🌸 (@AnnaTheWise1) August 12, 2021

My name is Petra. I live in Croatia. I will soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/ArVseGiLw5 — Petra Oz (@petraoz3) August 12, 2021

My name is Andrea Klein. I live in Germany. I am banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/d2GcPn9qot — Andrea Klein (@AndreaK76013818) August 11, 2021

My name is Friedemann Römhild. I live in The Netherlands. I am banned from traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, cultural events, musical gatherings and festivals because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology #NewNormal https://t.co/9p5v1E9Vr3 pic.twitter.com/EUi3RxnX9r — Friede (@FriedemannRmhi2) August 12, 2021

My name is Jennifer. I live in Germany. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, cultural events and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology.#newnormal pic.twitter.com/IW6Y7dtHXY — Jennifer van den Belt (@JennifervdBelt) August 13, 2021

My name is Michael Felths. I live in Italy. I am banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/j0tT3Co0nf — Michael Felths 🇬🇧 (@FelthsMichael) August 11, 2021

My name is chantal. I live in The netherlands.I will soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train,attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/HWH8ZGmmNJ — sjaantje 🗣#freespeech (@sjaanie123) August 12, 2021

My name is Andrea. I am a digital nomad. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Andrea 🌸 (@Andrea70840064) August 12, 2021

My name is Sylvia. I live in The netherlands.I will soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train,attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/gL1F7nSx1m — 🌸WAkeTheFuckUp!!!🌺🇳🇱 (@sh6879343478) August 12, 2021

My name is ? anonymous, b/c I'm self employed & will never get back on my feet if I do.

I live in the USA.

I am banned from traveling by plane/train & with this

I am banned from seeing family & doing business, b/c

I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/uJwhyaCMDw — LandoFree⏳✊ 🍀FreeJulian🇵🇸 🇸🇾🇮🇷🇷🇺☮️ (@LandoFree) August 11, 2021

My name is John Hendry. I may soon be banned from restaurants, traveling by plane & train, attending religious ceremonies, cultural events & from otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal I will not yield… pic.twitter.com/KrbFWaVtT3 — Angry Man (@MrJohnHendry1) August 12, 2021

My name is Jana Jung. I live in Germany. Me and my daughters are banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane or train, attending school, cultural events and otherwise participating in society, because we refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/Fx9Nu7A6nz — Jana Jung (@teilchenjet) August 11, 2021

My name is Aral Bereux. I live in Australia. I am banned from traveling by plane, and soon cultural events. I fear I'll be banned from attending religious ceremonies, my job and participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/K6Q04r3AKG — Dystopian Author (@AralBereux_) August 12, 2021

My name is Michael Scharf. I live in Germany. I am banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/iyiudjQ6I3 — Michael Scharf (@michael_scharf) August 11, 2021

My name is Moritz. I’m from Germany. I am banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal https://t.co/hLmlRVSlcw pic.twitter.com/qw6qG13hHD — Moritz (@MWietersheim) August 11, 2021

My name is Gerardine & I live in Ireland & I am banned from restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/cEZE1ONtRJ — Gerardine (@germooney66) August 12, 2021

My name is Liza Rutherford. I'm a human being. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/TO8c2DdHJH — The Naughty Esme *Vegan* Variant 😏🇮🇪☘ (@LizaRutherford7) August 12, 2021

My name is Joanna Justice. I may soon be banned from restaurants, from travelling by plane & train, from attending religious ceremonies, from cultural events & from otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology #NewNormal Pass It On pic.twitter.com/HqV9I1Ukww — 🌸 Joanna Justice💫 (@unikgirl11) August 13, 2021

My name is Freddy. I am from the Netherlands. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Zoveeliszeker (@FreddyBagger) August 12, 2021

My name is Marc, I live in France, since monday 9 august 2021 I’m banned from eating at restaurants, bars, traveling by plane and train, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Oliver Hardy ☠️ no vaxx ☠️ (@Segersmarc6) August 12, 2021

My name is Michael. I live in Ireland.I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants,travelling by plane, train and bus,attending ceremonies,school,cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Irish Patriot (@RedpillEire) August 12, 2021

My name is M. H . I live in Israel. I am banned from eating in restaurants, traveling by plane , cultural events, social and celebration events and study! etc. Because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Metalhead (@metallics86h) August 11, 2021

I am Hans van der Valk & I live in The Netherlands.

Soon I will be banned from restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/0rKbShMP6H — Hans van der Valk (@HansvanderValk) August 12, 2021

My name is Ben & I live in the UK. I may soon be banned from restaurants, traveling by plane, train and bus, from attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/9yh3s3yD69 — Ben James Freeman (@BenJamesFreeman) August 12, 2021

My name is Jahkilah. I live in the UK. I will soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Jahkilah (@laydij) August 13, 2021

If you want to add your own voice on Twitter or elsewhere on social media just make sure to add hashtag #NewNormal to your personal statement and send to us for inclusion here.