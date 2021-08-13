Aug 13, 2021
7

“my name is…& I refuse”: voices of resistance to the New Normal

Sophie - Admin1

Author and OffG contributor CJ Hopkins yesterday launched a powerful response on Twitter to the developing social and medical apartheid we are witnessing. It is now being taken up by people all over the globe as a way of registering their personal stand against the new normal tyranny. Below are just some of the voices.

If you want to add your own voice on Twitter or elsewhere on social media just make sure to add hashtag #NewNormal to your personal statement and send to us for inclusion here.

We will continue to add new names to this list….

John Goss
John Goss
Aug 13, 2021 2:13 PM

My name is John Goss. I live in Birmingham UK and have relatives abroad who I cannot visit because I refuse to comply with unscientific totalitarian gobbledygook. I am the resistance, We are the resistance. Don’t let them spike the children!

https://twitter.com/JohnPlatinumG/status/1426168394328461323

Corarden
Corarden
Aug 13, 2021 1:48 PM

One for Edwige, check out the patch two thirds into the article.

https://taskandpurpose.com/news/military-troops-refuse-mandatory-covid-vaccines/

Corarden
Corarden
Aug 13, 2021 1:45 PM

worth restarting my twitter account for methinks

John Pretty
John Pretty
Aug 13, 2021 1:38 PM

My name is John Pretty & I live in the UK. I may soon be banned from restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, from attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal

Marilyn Shepherd
Marilyn Shepherd
Aug 13, 2021 1:38 PM

My name is Marilyn in Australia and I say fuck the lot of them, I will not comply

Major C
Major C
Aug 13, 2021 1:29 PM

Great idea, I don’t do Twitter but would sign if I did.

John Pretty
John Pretty
Aug 13, 2021 1:37 PM
Reply to  Major C

It’s not a petition. You are encouraged to make the declaration using your own name.

