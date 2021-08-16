WATCH: Trust the Science!
We are being told to “trust the science”. But what science? From which scientists?
Join James for this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he explores the transparent lies of the “settled science” crowd and how those lies will increasingly be used to run our lives in the new biosecurity state.
imho perfect words to write on a mask next time the Covid roadshow comes to town:
STAGE PROP
Spread the word brothers and sisters.
If there’s one narrative that should be generating profound concern (to use a lees loaded word than “fear”), it’s the trajectory of sperm rates. It’s not the only marker that something in the toxic soup in which we’ve been made to swim is destroying the male. Girls are entering puberty years earlier than they used to.
The collapse in sperm rates isn’t about extinction but it is about human reproduction falling even further into the hands of the technocracy. In ‘Brave New World’ natural reproduction is the object of deepest disgust. It’s not hard to see how these could be engineered (pain, blood, germs etc). “What’s the point of all these toxic men?” may become the narrative with ‘woke’ men so full of self-hatred they lead the charge. Women are not ultimately any safe with reproduction in synthetic wombs and hermaphroditism the true desired goal. The adepts will have pulled off their ultimate reconciliation of dualities and lots of Baphomets will walk the Earth.
The contrast between the media’s reporting of sperm rates and covid/climate/terrorism is very revealing (like it is in the gap between the media’s report of ‘the insurrection’ and the legal charges the supposed insurrectionists are facing). The more bewildering thing is how many people go along with it – truly most people seem to worry about what the media tells them to worry about. “If it was so serious, my favourite newspaper would be covering it” is probably the most important attitude the normie needs to lose. It’s why the media keep them so pumped full of fears, so there isn’t room for any more like an operating system with too many apps open. .
He nails it every time! Thanks for sharing this.
