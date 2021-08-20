“One of the things that Covid rollout has done, is create a whole new category of forbidden speech…if you’re not completely credulous then you’re somehow “putting people at risk”.

The Interviewee: Mark Crispin Miller is Professor of Media, Culture and Communication at New York University. His research interests include modern propaganda, history and tactics of advertising, American film, and media ownership. He is the author of Boxed In: The Culture of TV; Seeing Through Movies; Mad Scientists: The Secret History of Modern Propaganda; Spectacle: Operation Desert Storm and the Triumph of Illusion; and The Bush Dyslexicon.

The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960’s and their calamitous impact on the country. To join the struggle for justice for Dr. King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.

Follow Journeyman Pictures on youtube or visit their website for more of their award-winning factual content.

This is Part 2 of Professor Miller’s interview titled “Divide and Conquer”. You can watch Part 1 here. For some reason the second half is much harder to find than the first, so we would recommend downloading a copy if you want to help preserve it on the web.