The Interviewee: Mark Crispin Miller is Professor of Media, Culture and Communication at New York University. His research interests include modern propaganda, history and tactics of advertising, American film, and media ownership. He is the author of Boxed In: The Culture of TV; Seeing Through Movies; Mad Scientists: The Secret History of Modern Propaganda; Spectacle: Operation Desert Storm and the Triumph of Illusion; and The Bush Dyslexicon.
The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960’s and their calamitous impact on the country. To join the struggle for justice for Dr. King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.
“The war racketeer corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psychopath pathological liars do not like being caught dead to rights in their Scamdemic ‘BIG LIE’ propaganda Crime Against WE THE PEOPLE (Humanity). They not only do want to return everything they have stolen from WE their victims, they want to steal even more. Anyone who calls them out on their Nazi criminal culling and enslaving ways they will attempt to have disappeared. Those Nazis need to go. The Big Cull, Great Ripoff and Great Enslavement must never be.”
“Now for some Debs.”
https://www.marxists.org/archive/debs/works/1918/court.htm
Shoppers forcing their way in to supermarkets in France, pushing past the “pass sanitaire” guards at the entrance. Starts at 1:57:
https://elarconte.tv/los-franceses-entran-en-los-comercios-arrollando-a-las-fuerzas-de-seguridad-que-les-impiden-comprar/
Aux armes, Citoyens!
Tout à fait. I hope it doesn’t come to actual arms. But when you stop people getting food, that’s where it’s headed. 43% think that France is becomig a dictatorship. I’m surprised it’s only 43%.
speaking of a whole new category of forbidden speech…if you’re not completely credulous then you’re somehow “putting people at risk”After 14 years of having my blog at google
As a supporter said to me “CIA google” shut ya down.
My blog was allegedly “violating community standards..”
So I can attest to this idea of “a category of forbidden speech’ being a fact..
since I most definitely was not credulous (having or showing too great a readiness to believe things)
In light of this…I’ve set up shop at
https://pfyt2.wordpress.com/
We’ll see how it goes.
had my tumbler of 10 years deleted last year, no warning. new one after 3 months with ” you are killing peple” comment.
Straightforward argument for use with receptive normies.
The only material difference between covid-19 and the flu is;
1. We don’t test everyone who is admitted to hospital for influenza. We do for covid.
2. We don’t consider everyone who dies subsequent to a positive influenza test to be a flu death. We do with covid.
And. That’s. It.
Pedantic note on #2. This year there have been very few death certificates attributed to “Influenza”. The flu has been renamed Con-19.
But, but, but……the Criminal Disinformation Corps has recently now admitted that their emergency authorized rt-PCR tests cannot distinguish between the flu or the mythical SARS-CoV-2 virus and its various deviants. Not a problem as the flu has magically disappeared off the scope. So the CDC is now deauthorizing the rt-PCR test as of Dec. 31. Will this end the casedemic? I doubt it. They have an even more nefarious test lined up. Their problem is that the current phony test is registering too many “breakthrough” cases even with the figures totally rigged.
Two points. Always bear in mind that the rt in rt-PCR does not stand for “real time” but rather for reverse transcriptase, an enzyme extracted from the HIV general family of viruses to convert all the RNA in the nasal or anal (for western diplomats stationed in China) sample to DNA.
The CDC now has two protocols for the sheeple. Any unvaxxed may be tested without symptoms and any number of cycles may be used. Positive tests will be registered with an unvaxxed heading. For the vaxxed, no “test” over 28 cycles will be considered as valid, and only the hospitalized or dead will be filed as “breakthrough cases.”
For fun and games. Turn your calculator to scientific mode. Then calculate 2 to the 28th power. Then calculate 2 to the 40th power. Divide the latter by the former. Comes out at roughly 2000. This means that the testing of the unvaxxed is 2000 times more “sensitive” as the vaxxed.
i cannot access this, there is a notice saying bitchute.com is blocked and i cannot find it on bitchute either, even if i could i get no sound on bitchute for a while, maybe its because my wifi connection is bad.
I would like to download it, strip the video, and listen to it off-line as an mp3, but I can’t find a URL anywhere to grab it. Any ideas?
Use this term in a search engine (preferably not Google):
site:bitchute.com “perspectives on the pandemic #18”
and it gets you:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QfiU3dqhghRY/
🙂
Thank you.