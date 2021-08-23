Kit Knightly
Covid19 has been used as an excuse to increase government control of pretty much everything, pretty much everywhere.
It is, without question, the greatest campaign to seize power, and greatest assault on personal freedom, of my lifetime. With countries seemingly in a contest to outdo each other’s clampdowns, lockdowns, quarantines and surveillance programs.
From the beginning of the “pandemic” three countries, in particular, have set the pace on this – Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Since last spring these three have been one-upping each other in a race to the fascist finish line. And right now, Australia is putting a sprint in to pull away from the pack.
Cities are going into full lockdown for just one positive test. Some Australian cities and states aren’t just under total lockdowns, but also ever-extending curfews. The details of which read like a dystopian novel.
People are not permitted to leave the state, let alone the country. They’re not even permitted more than 5km (~3 miles) from their home. They’re not allowed out at all after 9pm or before 5am. Masks are mandatory everywhere for everyone. Outdoors and in. No religious services. No weddings. Shoot stray dogs, just in case.
Police barge into “unapproved” shops and fine business owners, or go house-to-house making sure no one has gone out. People who test positive are taken from homes for “indefinite stays” at “quarantine hotels”.
They are herding thousands upon thousands of children in stadiums, without their parents, to perform (allegedly) voluntary mass vaccinations, despite the possible dangers. The army has been deployed to check papers and vaccine status at road checkpoints.
The homes of those “self-isolating” are having government notices nailed to the doors. “Unauthorised protests” are banned, and if organize one you get 8 months in prison.
The unvaccinated are told they mustn’t leave their homes:
“Don’t want to get jabbed, Stay home!” Australia are desperate 👀 pic.twitter.com/BLnBjtaNd1
— Chrissy 🌸 🌸🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@Chrissy_2697) August 23, 2021
And the nation’s billionaire-owned propaganda channels pump out this hysterical fear-mongering:
How the “free press” in Australia covers the utter insanity, societal implosion, and resulting police state… with utter applause.
Simply terrifying.pic.twitter.com/oDtRSeyP6u
— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) August 23, 2021
Increasingly their rules and limitations are becoming not just tyrannical but literally insane. It seems, just about every day, one or another Australian politician or health “expert” is on the news saying something crazy.
Don’t take your masks off to drink. Don’t be friendly. Don’t watch the sunset. Tape your balcony shut. Don’t go out to shop, and don’t order online either:
Welcome to Australia. A place where the authoritarianism is now so bad that they even advise against online shopping.#auspol #covidnsw #COVID19nsw #australialockdown pic.twitter.com/ghmETKyKqj
— James Melville 🌸 (@JamesMelville) August 20, 2021
This is Australia’s “New Normal. This is just it, now. They’ve said they’re not going back. Even if they have “zero cases”, and over 80% are fully “vaccinated”, you’ll “still have to respect some rules regarding masking, social distancing”:
We will always need to live with a measure of restrictions.”
It gets worse.
Having decided that the “quarantine hotels” were inefficient, Australian states are now building coronavirus camps. Sorry, not camps, “national resilience centres”.
There’s already one in the Northern Territories, another being built in Melbourne and a third was just approved for construction in Brisbane. To underline that these rules aren’t temporary, these camps won’t even be operational until 2022.
For now these “resilience centres” are reserved for “returning travellers” to undertake “mandatory supervised quarantine”. But it’s not hard to see them becoming near-permanent installations to house the unvaccinated. Based on the current speed of deterioration, I can see it happening by the end of the week.
It also gets better.
The good news is that the people of Australia seem to be reaching a hard limit with just how much they can take. We already saw huge numbers at protests on Global Freedom Day (July 24th), and this past weekend saw even bigger protests in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney:
Come on Australia!!! Stand and fight. We stand with you.
Hold. Your. Line.#together #COVID19Vic #NoVaccinePassport
pic.twitter.com/QeiOhEpPqy
— Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) August 22, 2021
These kinds of protests are the key to winning this battle.
Noncompliance works. Simple refusal to do what you’re told, en masse, cannot be beaten. It also shows other people, who may be complying out of fear and isolation, that they’re not alone.
If you doubt the power of mass movements like these, simply look at the effort put into discrediting them.
The mainstream media has come out in force, decrying the “disgraceful violence”. The crowds of people are accused of being just “angry men” out there “looking for a fight”. Or branded lunatics and antisemites.
The press lies about the numbers, turning what was easily 10,000 people into “4000” or just “hundreds” (that’s an old trick).
They list the number of police officers injured, and make no reference to any protesters being hurt at all. But then go into the number of arrests in detail, but keeping them anonymous so no dissenter gets accidentally humanised.
Footage like this never makes it on the news:
This never used to be #Australia! I am shocked that the Police are against the people, how is this justified? pic.twitter.com/mkz9jtA5YT
— Sana Ayesha (@sanaayesha__) August 21, 2021
While the commissioners go on TV crying crocodile tears over the violence, the truth is that police wanted the protests to turn violent.
Violence gives them further excuse to crackdown, whilst discrediting the message of the protest. The police response was designed to instigate that violence.
Generally speaking, the Australian police have taken to their role as fascist enforcers with remarkable ease in the past year. They’ve been sending threatening letters to independent journalists, hitting protesters with their cars, stamping on their heads, pepper-spraying teenaged girls and performing dangerous chokeholds with genuine enthusiasm.
In the run-up to the planned protest, the police made it clear they would be taking a confrontational stance:
AUSTRALIA – Police make it clear the right to protest is no longer a human right
Outdoor protests in the UK didn’t increase the spread of Covid, even during the peak of waves. And they know that.
This is about control of people not COVID #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/kbPWE9rjox
— Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) August 20, 2021
In Melbourne, 1500 officers took to the streets, in full riot gear, manning street-wide barricades in their faceless storm-trooper helmets. They fired rubber bullets into the crowd. They pepper-sprayed teenaged girls (again).
It was clear they were instigating a confrontation. It was no surprise when people eventually rushed the barricades and broke through.
It’s another tactic, as old as the hills, to put some undercover officers among the crowds whose job is to start getting violent, heat up the crowds, throw the first punch. It happens. All. The. Time.
Regardless of the rhetoric from the state and their tools in the press, more protests are planned for the future. Australian truck drivers, hard-hit by the lockdowns, are planning an industrial action to shut the country down, and there are several legal challenges in the works.
Australia’s government may be setting the standard for Orwellian control, but Australia’s people are showcasing the simple solution: Resist. They only win if we let them.
To paraphrase A Bug’s Life, we’re a lot stronger than they say we are, and they know it. Or, to quote one iconic protester on a white horse, “cross over, they cannot arrest all of us.”
Modern day Paul revere’s in Australia pic.twitter.com/Lj84g8QnCq
— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 22, 2021
This morning Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews took to the television screen to send a message. He condemned the “Terrible scenes. Ugly scenes.” and the “disgusting violence”, and tried to spin the line that this was a protest over Covid, rather than spectacularly cruel government overreach:
Today’s Monday and the virus is still here…because protests, however agitated, however appalling, however willing, don’t work on this.”
But what we all know, and every day more and more people are realising, is that this isn’t about a virus. It was never about a virus. It is about tyranny.
And protests work on that all the time.
Are you sure the photos are from the Good Ole Boy – Antifa riots from this past weekend?
I watched some of the footage out of Australia this past week end..
What’s going on is shocking! Truly.
If this was Bashar Assad, or Putin, the talking heads would be yippty yapping endlessly about tyranny etc.,
And yet you could hear a pin drop!
Maybe the rulers still think it’s a penal colony?
Off-G forgive me. Lend me your ear. I am angry. This resonated. It was for subscribers. In full:
RANT ON: We’ve Got Their Number
Scratching his dandruff — or tumbling lice — Boris Johnson stands at his chevroned pulpit and lectures on hygiene.
You can feel the spittle as he makes the “puh” sound, a plosive-aggression that impacts the television and penetrates your personal space.
His voice quivers, tight and jerky one minute, hoarse and raucous the next. This dysphonic spasm is a nerve problem but it isn’t diffidence. There’s nothing shy about a man who has fathered at least six children by three different women with a seventh on the way.
It’s domination, thrill of power, a barely-disguised bullying which is closeted, as the British are nowadays, by passive aggression. Displays of supremacy or preeminence have been couched, since the end of empire, in mealy-mouthed mumbling of which Boris is a master.
Everywhere politicians overdo the aggression. They are acting. Like a ham they lack the shades of subtlety. Even police chiefs struggle to stay in character while they unleash live exercises in arbitrary coercion.
Watching Australia expand the travel ban between states is illuminating. Officials are orchestrating something they honestly don’t believe. They’re following orders. It’s been obvious from the outset.
Were it a deadly plague people would have responded convincingly. Drama, simulations, pretence, stagecraft, histrionics and the screaming abdabs would have played no part. The threat would have been as obvious as a rash on the face.
Self-preservation is innate. We don’t need instruction to evade a walking spit ball as he splutters and drools towards us. Instinct is natural, like immunity. It doesn’t activate because the least-popular girl in school was the first to volunteer for a put-up job.
Harping Ardern, berzerk Berejiklian, a host of clearly deranged American governors, the vengeful thespian Trudeau, Germany’s Mutti from Mordor and, in France, that unctuous insult to everything La République has ever stood for — ugly personalities find themselves in demand. Character flaws are an asset. Only misanthropes need apply. The people behind government, The Stakeholders, have hired the most hateful.
As the German-American lawyer Reiner Fuellmich said last week, if you look at politicians it seems their empathic sense has been sedated and they have sold out completely to materialism. “We can sing and dance. The other side cannot,” he said.
These politicians share some characteristics of the bizarre public behaviour that followed the election of President Donald Trump in 2016. However much you shared their view of the man, there was a psychological phenomenon that went beyond normal hostility.
The anger and disdain that politicians are expressing for their people is the exact opposite of the concern you’d expect in a crisis. They are blaming the patient, except that this is Munchausen’s syndrome-by-proxy.
Those feverish and raving displays against Trump in the early days of Hilary Clinton’s “resistance” — while I acknowledge that many people were genuinely distraught and protested in what way they could — went so far as to extend into the realm of disturbance, even mania, as if someone were waging psychological warfare.
Keep an eye on our politicians. The study of schizophrenia has advanced somewhat. We no longer speak of adolescent insanity or catatonic syndrome but doctors watch how your tongue curls sideways or your eyes blink under retinal strain.
Calling psychiatrists
“Oh, my giddy aunt,” you reply. “Don’t say things like that. It’s not politically… … polite. You can’t criticize other people — at least, not their mental state. It’s not correct.”
Stuff that and save it for the turkey. It is time to state the obvious: we are in the presence of a cohort of leaders which has to some extent been brainwashed.
Political correctness is popular in companies because it discourages criticism. Middle managers in particular welcome the shield it gives them when people are afraid to speak up. It makes it easy to dismiss a suggestion or observation as out-of-order on any number of grounds. So wrote The Economist back in the day when it sometimes broke the mold.
Rambling man
“It is normal for Biden to be confused and to ramble incoherently. Incompetence is a pattern in recent American leadership.”
All right, that’s a parody on YouTube
Everyone has a moment nowadays when they wonder why — and who — put Biden up to the job. If his brazen senility was intended to disguise the broader incompetence of the political class, it could not be more effective. It’s not beyond possibility that it was planned this way. Even if you swallow happenstance and accept multiple coincidences without question, in practice this is what’s transpired.
Now the media is now ridiculing Biden — uniformly, as is their way. We see fewer television images of people confronting politicians from beneath black hoods and purple fringes. Happenings like the fatal Charlottesville rally seem to have stopped, thankfully, though it is counter-intuitive: you’d think so-called “white supremacists” would have more to protest, not less.
The FBI has announced the Jan 6th Capitol incursion was not planned after all. Will it absolve those who protested the rigged election, or is the the prosecution bogged down by the fact that so many participants were FBI provocateurs?
The extent of manipulation is being revealed. We have been set against each other. Bamboozled. Intimidated. Silenced.
Proper anger
Thierry Meyssan of VoltaireNet, has written that modern propaganda aims not to paint narratives but disorient. To prevent logical thought. To appeal only on the level of conflicting and disruptive emotions.
We must resist emotional manipulation. Refuse to give in to unreasoned hate. But we also must refuse to let governments ban hate — a word they leave undefined, broad and grey — which they are at this very moment drafting legislation to censor and shadow ban, just as they have used political correctness to silence critics.
Now I realise why they televised those feverish and raving protests against Trump — it was not about him — and why the politicians unleash such brutish and capricious tantrums upon the population today. They are disconnecting rage from justice, removing morality from judgement, diminishing righteous anger.
On one hand they want justice to be a clinical, box-ticking exercise by a tame magistrate in a corrupt court, determining your probity according to your social credit score which decides, in turn, what privileges the state will lend you.
On the other hand they would lump morality with irrational and blind hatred, something that only fanatics and fundamentalists feel, a quaint desire for fair play half-remembered in the corner of a psychiatric ward, by a tranquilized patient in a straight jacket.
The day may come when love can conquer hate. But can it conquer what it does not see? That would be like asking Lady Justice to wear a blindfold while she fights in an alley with a dagger-wielding bandit. We must discern good from evil — people, too. It is right to hate abuse of power. It is just to despise torturers and those who execute the innocent or helpless in cold blood.
And it is right to kindle that memory, to harbour that knowledge, so that one day justice may come like a thief in the night.
https://moneycircus.substack.com/p/bad-and-the-ugly
Jesus that was long