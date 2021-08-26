OffG’s own Kit Knightly sits down with the brilliant Vanessa Beeley to talk about his article 6 questions we NEED to ask about Afghanistan.

They discuss everything from the timing of the Afghanistan scene-stealer and the pivot to the rebranded “country boy” Taliban away from the ten-year regime change war waged against Syria by the Vulture class led by the US and UK.

Is the transnational corporatocracy deliberately creating chaos in Afghanistan and if so, why? Why did the US not use the lucrative Opium supplies to subsidise global morphine and related drugs markets in developing countries?

While they cannot come to any conclusions during such an evolutionary period in Afghanistan’s history, they do raise questions that people should be asking themselves in the knowledge that colonial media will lie and lie again to obfuscate the real reasons behind what is being orchestrated in this war-ravaged nation.

BREAKING NEWS: As this interview was being uploaded, two alleged suicide bombs reportedly exploded outside Kabul airport. There’s no specific number of fatalities reported, but it’s said to be at least thirteen, including “multiple US soldiers”.

Early indications are that an “ISIS offshoot” will be blamed for the alleged attack, but no one has yet come forward to claim responsibility.

It’s hard to see who could gain from such an attack at this time. Just like Afghanistan in general, it’s an evolving situation that bears careful watching.