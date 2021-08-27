Mark Crispin Miller
It pains me to say it, but Caitlin Johnstone—whose work I used to champion ardently, defending her against the crypto-Stalinists at Counterpunch—is one of many “leftists” who keep partying like it’s 2019.
Same with the interminable Noam Chomsky, The Nation, Consortium News, MoveOn, Popular Resistance, Nation of Change, Covert Action Bulletin, Naomi Klein, Tom Engelhardt and others that I used to champion, and (in some cases) see as friends, as well as outlets that I used to write for.
So Caitlin loves her boomer Dad for his irrepressible outrage over the bombing of Afghanistan, and loves ALL boomers for their fiery dissidence—on issues that don’t matter much at this apocalyptic moment.
From her, and all those other “progressive” voices/outlets, you’d never know that World War III has been raging (openly) since January 2020—a global war against humanity itself.
Someone should tell Caitlin—an Australian!—that those feisty boomers, with some very few exceptions, have turned rigidly authoritarian, and often downright hateful toward the bravest and most necessary dissidents today, standing firm against the bio-fascist mandates of the New World Order, and the looming portents of the Great Reset: dangers that those “leftist” sages never even mention, much less question or confront.
While Caitlin, resident of Melbourne, riffs indignantly about the bombing of Afghanistan back in 19 B.C. (Before COVID), the staunchest dissidents Down Under are the truck drivers threatening to shut that country down, if its cops don’t take their boots off everybody’s necks.
In the midst of this vast slo-mo Holocaust, conducted in the name of “public health” (much as the last one was), we find no reference to it, nor any reference to the unprecedented global wave of censorship on which that Holocaust depends, or to the naked violence of the police throughout the “democratic” West, or to the financial purposes of this whole global nightmare, in any of the “leftist” outlets named above.
Instead, we get “Ban Killer Drones,” “Why US Policy in Nicaragua Isn’t Working,” “America’s Merchants of Death Then and Now” (with no mention of Big Pharma), “Hidden costs of militarism: Climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss,” and (my personal favorite) “Is a Cold War Still Possible in an Overheating World?”
My point is not that such well-worn concerns don’t matter anymore (though some of them were overblown before the COVID crisis), but that they’re now being used by our “left” press to give the misimpression that they’re really on the left — working for peace, freedom, civil rights and economic fairness, always in the interests of the people over all — instead of blinding us to this unprecedented global drive to make those things impossible, and snuff the people out.
Cometh the hour Cometh the man.
Short and to the point. The UK’s self-proclaimed (and largely irrelevant?) ‘socialist’ Morning Star newspaper also deserves a mention and should be added to that list.
Hear, hear. Well said.
At present in the US there are around 13,000 deaths and 550,000 adverse events from the mRNA injections. In Europe it’s about 22,000 deaths and 2 million adverse events. In The UK it’s around 2,000 deaths and over a million adverse events.
These figures are low ball figures as everyone knows that data from the gov’t agencies that give these figures only capture between 1-10 percent of the actual adverse events.
AND these figures can’t capture the lesser events that are on the spectrum of damages that are coming down the pike in the next few years.
Any media outlet and personnel that are actively covering this up, are ignoring this or are remaining silent are complicit in crimes- period.
Don’t worry, Maxwell, the ACLU, SLPC and Amnesty will be on to it some time soon!
They might of been confused at first in 2020, But come on if they are still believing this in 2021 then you know there’s an agenda going on and yes I believe all those that have put their hands in this should be held accountable.