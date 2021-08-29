Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.
1. Vaccine Brand Wars?
On Friday, a UK coroner confirmed that BBC presenter Lisa Shaw, who died in May, was killed by the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine.
The media have, naturally, gone out of their way to remind their public that “vaccines are safe for most people”, and that Covid is “more likely to give you blood clots than the vaccine”. But that’s hardly surprising.
What’s really interesting is that the story made headlines at all. If the media were 100% dedicated to painting the vaccines as safe, why not just bury it completely?
The AZ brand of experimental Covid therapy has been the acceptable punching bag of the vaccine roll out. From as early as last December, the AZ shot was being described as an “also ran” compared to the products made by pfizer and Moderna.
In the spring of 2021 some countries, including Norway and the Netherlands, stopped using it completely after initial concerning reports of blood clots. The US, still, refuses to recognise those given the AZ jab as “vaccinated”. The Indian-made “Covishield” brand of the AZ shot is not recognised by the EU’s vaccine passport system.
Why is this?
Well, it could be a simple psy-op designed to create, and reinforce, faith in the system. You produce several vaccines all in the space of a year (all with equally unknown long-term effects), and then you repudiate one for “being unsafe”, and you create the illusion that a) the others are safe b) the system works and c) you honestly care about public health.
It should also be noted that the AZ shot is not an mRNA vaccine, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna jabs. So there might be an interest in bad-mouthing it, if your end goal is to study the impact of mRNA technology on humans.
In June the BBC reported that internet “influencers” were being paid to bad mouth Pfizer’s and prop-up AstraZeneca’s. The press blamed “Russian antivaxxers”, but that doesn’t make any sense at all. It was far more likely a marketing agency employed by AstraZeneca.
In fact, Facebook has already banned a UK-based marketing company that has attacked both the Pfizer AND AZ “vaccines” at different points.
And when the headlines about AstraZeneca’s product causing bloodcluts first hit, it was Pfizer that benefited, as their stock value took a jump.
All together I would say that evidence points to a behind-the-scenes catfight between big pharma companies. They’re all fighting each other for the lion’s share of their soon-to-be-mandated market.
It's probably also about 'vaccine wars' too of course. Because institutions do that. Pfizer wants to discredit Moderna, Moderna wants to discredit Astra Zeneca. Everyone wants to discredit the Russian/Chinese. All planting scare stories and buying 'ad space' in the media.
It’s funny that, even in a plan as grand as total global control, they can’t put petty greed aside and actually co-operate, and it also tells you exactly the kind of short-term thinking psychopathic minds at work here.
2. Amazon paying for palm prints
This is exactly what it sounds like.
Amazon is installing biometric pay points in their in-person stores, and are giving out $10 gift cards to anyone willing to have their unique palm print scanned into the system. They are pushing it as a way to pay without any physical contact, perfect for avoiding becoming infected by the “pandemic”.
But – shockingly – Amazon might not be entirely trustworthy. They have stated that the biometric data will be used to monitor shopping activity and target ads, which is bad enough, but there are myriad other applications. None of them especially reassuring. For one thing, Amazon could sell the data…to anyone.
As a precedent for that, there is the Amazon facial recognition tech, which they already sold to the US government:
Amazon’s controversial facial recognition technology, which it historically sold to police and law enforcement, was the subject of lawsuits that allege the company violated state laws that bar the use of personal biometric data without permission.
Still though, if you value your privacy as little as 10 dollars, go for it.
(And yes, we know this story is from earlier this month, but we didn’t see it ’til now, and it’s worth mentioning.)
3. Judge takes away Parental rights over “vaccination” status
Again, exactly what it sounds like.
According to a story from Fox News local Chicago station, at a digital child support hearing over Zoom, judge James Shapiro asked the mother – Rebecca Firlit – if she had been “vaccinated”.
When Firlit answered “no”, the judge awarded full custody to the father and gave the mother zero visitation rights. She is currently not allowed to see her son until she gets “vaccinated”.
Previous to that hearing the divorced couple had shared custody. And the vaccine status of the parents had never been a bone of contention.
BONUS: Disturbing headline of the Week
Not even a write up for this, just a picture of the front page of the Toronto Star:
….yeah.
It’s not all bad…
As you no doubt know, there were more protests this week. In Ireland, Australia, New York, London and many others. There was a great protest against Covid passes in Rheims, where people set-up picnic blankets outside cafes:
People in France protest the mandatory domestic vaccine pass that is required for terraces and restaurants by having large picnics in-front of bars and restaurants.
Also, Eric Clapton released a new song about the vaccine situation:
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the UK’s media war on parental consent, or the subtle anti-US slant appearing the press following the US’s withdrawal from Afghanistan (including renewed calls for an EU army).
Children are in coma’s in Australia after the jabs, they are apparently being guarded by the army. A child with meningoccocal meningitis died so they claimed it was covid. A man in palliative care nearly 100 died after the jab, they called it covid
Many countries are offering three different brands of jab – Pfizer, Moderna and a third non-mrna jab (AZ in the UK, J&J in the States and so on).
The ‘third’ jab, whatever it my be, is the one that is allowed to be routinely criticised in the media.
A pure guess, but can we expect the ‘third’ jabs to be withdrawn and discredited as unsafe/ineffective in the near future?
Creating, as you say, an illusion of functioning oversight and a justification for pushing the mRNA on everyone.
Last time I looked Pfizer and Moderna had a far worse safety record then any of the third jabs.
Brian May called Clapton a “fruit cake”.
Just what one would expect from an asset who helped mainstream homosexuality, played on the roof of Buckingham Palace and happens also to be an astro-physicist to tell us how real space is.
For the millennial crowd who have no frame of reference wrt Clapton or how much cultural value he has to a certain older generation, they’ve resurrected some old transcript of him ranting on stage against immigrants and horror of horrors; ‘Blacks’ some time back in the 70s. I should say, that this fact first ‘resurfaced’ last December, after Clapton stood with Van Morrison against the lockdowns. No one cared much back then, and even after he had his vaccine injury, the media was still more or less silent about him, not wanting to draw attention to it, a la the global dearth of protest coverage in general.
But now his new song is trending.
“Cancelled!”
No matter what one’s opinion of Clapton as an artist is, unapproved art has been illegal for several decades now, so it’s unsurprising that the only ones ‘standing up’ to this are literally geriatrics. In the US, I felt it all died around the time they made anti-rave laws – early raves were holistic art events, not commercial Coachella-type ‘festivals’ with CD-player DJs and scantily clad teenagers. The punk scenes died even before this though. I knew a lot of ‘former punks’ in those ‘raver’ days. There is nothing like this now for the creative youth. Not even ‘online’. Sometimes I’ll go to 4chan or similar and it’s just so sad, so many bright and incisive kids with nothing to do but play a hateful and unhealthy character in virtual form, until they die prematurely of drugs or suicide or working a checkpoint in Afghanistan, if they’re on the lower end of the brains scale.
In Israel: dose 3 ‘offered’ to all above 12, and vaccine pass valid only for six months after dose 2 or 3 (probably indicating that dose 4 is on its way).
All of which is a source of pride for the PM.
If this does not wake up the slumbering, nothing ever will.
That collage illustration at the top is befitting a vaudeville.
As a sign of the times, I have just heard from a friend, who is very worried about getting infected, that “The revolt of the ordinary people in the [metropolis] is becoming greater and greater, and from all sides information are dug to debunk the government injection campaign. […….] [FDA are definitely losing their credibility among the mases […….] You don’t have to be very informed to get to such a conclusion”
So, it looks plausible that the next shock prepared for the public will come from a little expected direction, as indicated by this news item :
