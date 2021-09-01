9/11 Twentieth anniversary on OffG

OffG will be marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 ‘terror attacks’ in various ways throughout the month of September.
Revisiting the evidence will republish some of the key scholarly articles from the past 20 years that exposed the insufficiency of the official story.
The core facts are easily forgotten and often shredded, and downgraded either accidentally or not so accidentally. So going back to the 101 is always a good move. And there may be many here, new to skepticism, for whom it will be new and welcome information.
Covid19/11 is a new series of short films wherein prominent challengers of official orthodoxies share their personal thinking on covid19 and the New a Normal as a continuum of the war on humanity begun on Sep 11 2001. The first of these launches today.
If you have friends in the Truth movement who haven’t yet woken up to the covid scam or friends wise to the scamdemic who still think 19 hikjackers brought three buildings down with two planes, we hope our Covid19/11 series might help to reach them and awaken them to the universality of the deceit.
In addition, there will be new commissioned articles, including a look at how the infiltration and destruction of one prominent 9/11 Truth group in 2006 can teach us valuable lessons about the methods and techniques of cointelpro still in use today.
So, stay tuned and watch this space…
September Clues sums the ‘planes theory’ up rather well.
i like douglas reed his books are of interest
controversy indeed
i like michael collins pipers take on jfk
arhthur koestlers ideas on the 13th tribe
the old book called the empire of the city of london
by ec knuth
or sum such
lucky larry said pull it
jane stanley bbc said it had fallen 30 min before
which was pre crime prime time
the work of christopher berlin on the 9 11 ritual has real merit
the israeli arts projects running for months and months
b thing and gelatine on and near the very floors that blew out
should be better known
but alas it is very much unknown known
fool me once shane on you fool me you wonte get fooled again
again and again and again
like the covid like the trust and belief in doctor and nurse
most folks are happy in ignorance feeding off the amazon government tit
if not happy certainly content
in slavery
why rock the boat
burst the bubble
pull back the curtain
its long ago now what difference will it make
some say saddam did it others say assad gaddaffi
alas we may never nose
world trade towers “short squeeze” stock market…jock
…
“One sees that Arne Duncan is back snorting cocaine again.”
The remark is a crude example of hate speech and an attempt to get WE THE PEOPLE (Humanity) at each others throats. This vile corporate fascist eugenicist toady is something one found in Nazi Germany.”
A message from the Fascist Department of Adulteration (FDA). Remember: Consuming Large Quantities of Sugary and Salty Junk Crap = A Healthy and Better Life.
“With the war racketeer corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psychopath Nazis old habits die hard.”
I reckon Colonel Mustard did it, in the Library.
Despite having a major in chemistry and a minor in physics, I am somewhat embarrassed to admit that it took me two years to completely see through the 9/11 bullshit official story. Probably the best complete dismemberment of the official story is David Icke’s massive volume, The Trigger. Probably the shortest and most snarky funny is James Corbett’s 9/11 A Conspiracy Theory (in 5 minutes).
https://www.corbettreport.com/911-a-conspiracy-theory/
really really good video by bucktooth its a good one to play to newbies.
I can sympathize. When the facts are observed objectively, anyone with common sense would question the official narrative.
Diplomas and credentials mean little when it comes to critical thought. Doctors, scientists and healthcare professionals are going along with covidmania, so it’s not a lack of brain power per se. Incidents of mass hysteria and hypnosis have been well-documented and the people behind this know how to coerce public opinion by appealing to base natures.
If everyone took the time to re-evaluate his or her fears, biases and preconceived notions, the rulers wouldn’t have such an easy time exploiting the people. But this is a very difficult thing to do because it requires courage and humility — you can’t learn these qualities in a university.
Hysteria and hypnosis can do some strange things to perception. Many years ago, when such a thing was possible for a working class human, I had an apartment that looked out at the space needle in Seattle. One fine April Fool’s Day, the local DJ’s pulled a prank and said it had collapsed.
One of my neighbors came running in, in a panic about the supposed news. I took her to the window to show her that it was still there…and she didn’t see it. It took a lot of talking her down to get her back to ‘reality’.
I was reminded of that experience after 9-11 and think about it almost every damn day these days…