COVID19/11: Narratives Interwtwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.

The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

The first episode features architect and prominent lockdown-sceptic Robin Monotti.

Robin discusses why he first began to doubt the official narrative on Covid, his “red pill moment” on 9/11, the importance of finding truly independent experts on all things, and more.

You can follow Robin’s telegram channel here, or read more about the Monotti protocol here.