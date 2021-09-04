COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.

The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

*

Episode two of Narratives Intertwined features Katharine Gun, the ex-GCHQ translator turned whistleblower, who was charged under the Official Secrets Act for leaking evidence of diplomatic corruption in the run-up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Since then she has become a prominent anti-war and pro-free speech advocate. The 2019 film Official Secrets, starring Keira Knightley, is based on her experience.

In her interview, Katharine discusses the impact of 9/11 on her political development, the hijacking of the Covid narrative and the importance of free speech to any kind of civilized, open and honest debate.