This Week in the New Normal #5

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.

1. Mandatory vaccines for NHS workers?

The UK’s health secretary Sajid Javid is said to be considering mandatory Covid “vaccines” for all NHS employees. Such a move could be disastrous, and likely intentionally so.

The UK already has mandatory vaccinations for carehome workers, a policy which is predicted to cause 10,000s of posts to be emptied. Almost every care facility and old person’s home in the country already has a sign out front almost begging for staff.

The same policy in the NHS would see the same results…but worse. The NHS is the biggest single employer in Europe, with over 1.3 million full-time staff. A mass exodus of even 1-5% of them would mean tens of thousands of newly unemployed. Not to mention the effect on logistics and standard of care.

To enforce this policy in the autumn, just before the winter flu surge which cripples the NHS every single year, would be an intentionally destructive act. As staff leave rather than face forced injections, patient care will suffer, people will die…and the deaths will be blamed on Covid, and the unvaccinated, despite being the predictable result of bureaucratic mismanagement.

If it goes forward, this will not be incompetence, but deliberate sabotage.

2. The Two Faces of Jennifer

Jennifer Rubin is a warmonger who writes for the Washington Post, but I repeat myself. Her out put, from Syria to Ukraine to vaccines to Trump is exactly what you’d expect from the CIA’s paper of choice.

She’s also got a beautiful example of media “liberal” doublethink for us this week.

Here is Jennifer on abortion rights in 2019:

Personal autonomy has been recognized for nearly 100 years by the Supreme Court as a constitutional value https://t.co/gGU2hA0Lx6 — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 20, 2019

…and here is Jennifer suggesting vague legal repercussions for refusing the Covid “vaccine”.

Biden needs to kick it up a notch – mandatory vaccination for airports, airline travelers. Get CEO’s into WH to strongarm on vaccine mandates. — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 3, 2021

Time. To. Come. Down. ON. Unvaccinated. — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 3, 2021

Yup.

Oh, and be sure to out her latest for the WaPo too, where she extolls the virtue of fear as a tool of public manipulation, demands legal mandates for vaccines for everyone, insists that funding should be cut for schools who don’t force their pupils to wear masks, and says “If eligible people insist on remaining unvaccinated, it should be increasingly difficult for them to interact with others.”

In short, she’s a monster.

3. The dangerous illusion of parental rights

This piece in POLITICO is arguing for country-wide mask mandates in schools. And is definitely in the running for the most foreboding headline of the year, and as you can imagine there’s some pretty stiff competition.

Written by two doctors and a professor of medical ethics, the article argues that legally parental rights don’t really exist. The suggestion they do is reinforcing a “misguided belief”. Parents must not be allowed to “make martyrs of their children”:

As parents, we should not make our children victims of a reckless and wrongheaded understanding of parental prerogatives. We should spend less time thinking about the rights we claim for ourselves and more time thinking about our responsibilities to protect our children.

They go onto to argue that “masks just work” (they cite no evidence, only a link to the CDC saying masks work), and that:

Masks in schools are a particularly good idea when you consider how easy it is for most children to wear a mask. Children are already familiar with superheroes who wear masks, including Batman and Batwoman, Spider-Man and Captain America.

Seriously. I am not misrepresenting their argument, or exaggerating, in the slightest bit.

Bonus: Child predator of the week

New York mayor Bill DeBlasio took to social media this week, trying to bribe children into going to vaccination centers with a comic book.

The ensuing video is both hilarious and creepy:

The mayor of New York is sick and insane… There’s no other explanation for this…… pic.twitter.com/MkJkxLqARY — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) September 3, 2021

It’s not all bad…

The now routine massive protests in France have hit their eighth straight week.

And for anyone that just needs a laugh…

*

All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the Australian quarantine camps banning meat and alcohol, the decidedly insidious efforts to promote covid vaccines in the third world, or this creepy “I Love My Mask” song schoolchildren are learning to sing in Los Angeles (to the tune of I’ve Been Working on the Raildroad…apparently):

not too diabolical pic.twitter.com/5SLJ1QpSzo — john steppling (@johnsteppling) September 4, 2021

There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.