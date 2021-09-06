17 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 10

Kim Usbourne

What day is it? Monday!

Are we still experiencing weird totalitarian rollouts of medical apartheid and cultish mass brainwashing around the globe? You bet!

Then it must be time for more Monday Morning MemesTM!

Won’t it be nice when this listicle ceases to be relevant, and all these tropes can finally become yesterday’s news? For a while I’ve dared to hope this might happen. The feeling sort of crept up on me.

Perhaps I’m being silly, but I hope you’ve felt this creeping hope too. It might be the best (and only?) way to counteract all this creeping fear!

Hopefully.

Here’s some memes!

1.

A quick announcement before we get stuck in!

2.

Safety first, everyone.

3.

Masks provide almost total protection on all modes of transport.

4.

Science says… wear a mask. Science says… stay at home…

5.

Abra-ca-jab-ra?

6.

Symbolic that the stick also looks like a crutch, since so many people now appear to be drug dependent!

7.

I wouldn’t trust them to count how many middle fingers I’m holding up…

8.

If this umbrella were manufactured out of a proven harmful new substance with no longterm safety data it would be even more apt.

9.

I wonder would we even really notice if they switched?

10.

“I ate his Pfizer with some fava beans and a nice chianti. Ff-ff-ff-ff-ffffff”

11.

The first sensible graph I’ve seen in a long time.

12.

“And now the weather: It’s sunny. Anyone saying that wet stuff is rain is spreading misinformation”

13.

“My old duvet cover has SCIENCE on its side. SCIENCE.”

14.

Peer pressure is fine as long as enough people very firmly assure you it is.

15.

As UK summer comes to an end we must stay vigilant. We recommend triple sunglassing…

16.

And what comes after summer? You know the answer, boys and girls…

17.

“I thought I might be safe after 47, but then 48 came out and I’m not some kind of idiot!”

And there we have it. Thanks for reading and thanks for all the many meme suggestions we regularly receive. Please keep them coming!!

To end on a suitably triumphant note, here’s a poignant and moving historical quote from George Orwell which he definitely really said:

Bonus Meme

If he were around today it would be hard to resist an ‘I told you so’!

Ta everyone!