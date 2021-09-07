Sep 7, 2021
comment 1

WATCH: Go Forth and Multiply This edition of #SolutionsWatch focuses on how humanity’s most instinctive purpose has become a de facto act of rebellion.
Editor

Do you think the world is overpopulated? Are you worried that having a baby would contribute to climate change? Deep down, do you hate humanity?

If so, then it’s time to stop swallowing the propaganda of the anti-human death cult and to realize that creation is our ultimate act of rebellion against the elitists and eugenicists.

For sources and shownotes – plus download links and an audio-only version – click here. Previous entries in the #SolutionsWatch series can be found here and here.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Covid Positive, documentaries, latest, video
Tagged with: , , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jim McDonagh
Jim McDonagh
Sep 7, 2021 11:27 PM

In fact most of humanity through its religions is a form of death cult and has been for millennia Over all those generations humanity , a herd animal in its billions in the main , has avoided acts of rebellion . Leaving those acts to small groups of angry men for the most part , who are quickly disposed of when they interfere with the herds desire to feed and breed while considering life in heaven after they die ?

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz