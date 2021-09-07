WATCH: Go Forth and Multiply This edition of #SolutionsWatch focuses on how humanity’s most instinctive purpose has become a de facto act of rebellion.
Do you think the world is overpopulated? Are you worried that having a baby would contribute to climate change? Deep down, do you hate humanity?
If so, then it’s time to stop swallowing the propaganda of the anti-human death cult and to realize that creation is our ultimate act of rebellion against the elitists and eugenicists.
For sources and shownotes – plus download links and an audio-only version – click here. Previous entries in the #SolutionsWatch series can be found here and here.
In fact most of humanity through its religions is a form of death cult and has been for millennia Over all those generations humanity , a herd animal in its billions in the main , has avoided acts of rebellion . Leaving those acts to small groups of angry men for the most part , who are quickly disposed of when they interfere with the herds desire to feed and breed while considering life in heaven after they die ?