This edition of #SolutionsWatch focuses on how humanity’s most instinctive purpose has become a de facto act of rebellion.

Do you think the world is overpopulated? Are you worried that having a baby would contribute to climate change? Deep down, do you hate humanity?

If so, then it’s time to stop swallowing the propaganda of the anti-human death cult and to realize that creation is our ultimate act of rebellion against the elitists and eugenicists.

