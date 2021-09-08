COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.

The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

*

Episode Three of Narratives Intertwined features Graeme MacQueen PhD, former professor of religious studies at McMaster University, founding director of Centre for Peace Studies at McMaster, former editor of the Journal for 9/11 Studies and author of the books “The 2001 Anthrax Deception” and “Globalizing God: Religion, Spirituality and Peace”.

Graeme discusses how he woke up the truth of 9/11, how he sees the Covid19 pandemic, and what we can do to combat the “new normal”.