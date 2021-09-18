COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.

The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

*

Episode Ten of Narratives Intertwined features Carol Brouillet, political activist, author and former congressional candidate for the Green Party of the United States. Carol is the co-founder of the Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance and co-creator of the 9/11 Truth Film Festival.

In her talk she discusses how 9/11 bears the usual fingerprints of a psychological operation to frighten people into giving up their freedom, how the “plandemic” is constructed to be potentially even more destructive, and why it’s so important that we work together resist the real virus: fear.

You can follow Carol on twitter and find out more about the 9/11 Truth Film Festival here.