WATCH: CARING CORRUPTED – The Killing Nurses of The Third Reich

Cizik School of Nursing has created a REMI Platinum Award-winning documentary film that tells the grim cautionary tale of nurses who participated in the Holocaust and abandoned their professional ethics during the Nazi era. The 56-minute film, Caring Corrupted: the Killing Nurses of the Third Reich, casts a harsh light on nurses who used their professional skills to murder the handicapped, mentally ill and infirm at the behest of the Third Reich and directly participated in genocide.

It’s important to remember that the Holocaust did not start with trains and camps and barbed wire. It started with mentally disabled children who had “no real quality of life”, being put down in state hospitals.

It started with euthanasia and eugenics, from medical professionals who either genuinely believed (or had been brainwashed by propaganda) that what they were doing the right thing. Protecting the nation’s gene pool. Saving the disabled from lives of suffering. Preserving the state by removing people who would only ever be a burden.

Doctors and nurses took part in that, and worse.

Eugenics evolved into medical “research” of callousness and cruelty, where genetic Untermenschen were deemed disposable in the name of saving the lives of their betters.

The Covid “pandemic” has thrown into sharp relief just how quickly helping people can become hurting them, and how it is still possible to invoke the “greater good” and “public health” to excuse terrible actions. A timely and thought-provoking film.