UK to begin nation-wide fluoridation of tap water

Kit Knightly
The British government is expected start adding fluoride to the drinking water all over the country according to a story in the Guardian.
The story focuses on a joint statement the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland published on Thursday, which recommends everyone, everywhere should have fluoride added to their water supply.
The report was already praised in a tweet from UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid:
Good to see UK CMOs examining how water fluoridation can improve oral health & prevent tooth decay which disproportionately affects more deprived groups.
Reinforces why our Health and Care Bill will make it simpler to expand water fluoridation schemes.https://t.co/jKCqGtFmMr
— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) September 23, 2021
While fluoridation is already in place in some parts of the UK, it has always been considered a matter for local government and currently affects less than 10% of the country.
Proposed changes to the regulations in sections 128-129 of the new Health and Care Bill would centralise this power, taking the decision out of the hands of local councils and handing it to the Health Secretary.
The authors of the report, including England’s CMO Chris Whitty (who we are more than familiar with, thanks to Covid) are not subtle in their attempts to cloak the proposed policy in “progressive” camouflage.
Statistics on tooth decay in children and the working class are trotted out so fluoridation could be sold as both “protecting children” and tackling “entrenched inequality”.
But what is the real risk-reward situation for fluoridated tap water?
Well, the only potential benefit of fluoride is preventing tooth decay. That’s it. (And even then, over-exposure to fluoride can actually damage your teeth through dental fluorosis).
The potential side effects of fluoride toxicity are far more dangerous than needing a root canal.
There is some evidence fluoride could increase the risk of cancer – a 2006 study found an increased risk of osteosarcoma in young boys – but the most serious problem associated with fluoride is developmental neurotoxicity.
In 2012 a study from the Harvard School of Public Health found fluoride exposure is detrimental to the intellectual development of children, with an author of the study saying [emphasis added]:
Fluoride seems to fit in with lead, mercury, and other poisons that cause chemical brain drain. The effect of each toxicant may seem small, but the combined damage on a population scale can be serious, especially because the brain power of the next generation is crucial to all of us.”
These findings were confirmed when the same group conducted a pilot study on the effect of long term fluoridation in Chinese children.
The results found that children raised in areas with widespread water fluoridation had markedly lower average IQs than children from areas with no fluoride in the water:
This pilot study in a community with stable lifetime fluoride exposures supports the notion that fluoride in drinking water may produce developmental neurotoxicity
To sum up: Fluoride in the water could potentially make future generations of people compliant, gullible and stupid.
Or, in other words, it’s the perfect thing to start pumping into the water when you’ve just tried to launch a global coup, and not enough people are falling for it.
“To sum up: Fluoride in the water could potentially make future generations of people compliant, gullible and stupid”
Ok folks – let’s come up with a plan. Seriously.
As I was marching through London yesterday I though about mass hunger strikes.
I am clearly not an strategist, but I like your initiative.
The governments of the world are throwing kitchen sinks at us like cows catapulted in a Monty Python film. I fart in their general direction.
BREAKING! CODE RED ALERT: Domestic Terror Attack Against America is Imminent, Seek Shelter!
UPDATE: Sunday, September 26th, 2021,7:20 AM EST – I want to return your attention to the night the Reichstag building in Germany was burned on February 27th, 1933. You can scroll all the way to the bottom to read about the incident but I bring that topic up again for a reason, America might very well be facing that very same situation in short order as domestic terrorists—imported from other nations—could unleash their pestilence upon this blessed land at any given moment.
Here is what the American people should know that mainstream media is refusing to tell them. The Department of Homeland Security has issued a high-level terror alert and notified government and law enforcement entities of the likelihood of an imminent attack in America. That event came and went without incident but DHS issued yet another terror alert which compelled major events like the Marine Corps Marathon to be canceled. The threat of a devastating attack is very much real and should be taken by all Americans irrespective of your location. [continued]
READ FULL ARTICLE AT: https://ghionjournal.com/dc-911-black-swan-broken-sparrow-signed-sealed-delivered-911-ego-alamo/
They’re clearly placing their stakes on the younger generations, because they’re the crucial ones. We’ve seen it already with the indoctrination and dumbing-down at school, the early childhood vaccination orgy, and recently the masking ritual. This is only the latest addition. A generation of docile, brainless drones will be the result.
So much for freedom of choice……This totalitarian Government just does know when to stop, they are so drunk on power.
The only problem with that is that it would surely take perhaps a generation for the dumbing to take effect. The covid war is moving much faster than that.