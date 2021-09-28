COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.
The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.
*
Episode Thirteen of Narratives Intertwined features Cindy Sheehan, author and anti-war activist and former Congressional candidate.
Cindy rose to prominence in 2005, when she began a long-term protest outside then-President Bush’s Texas ranch after the death of her son, US army specialist Casey Sheehan, in Iraq. Later that year she addressed the International Peace Conference, and has been a dedicated antiwar political activist ever since. In 2006 she authored the memoir Peace Mom: A Mother’s Journey Through Heartache to Activism.
In her interview, Cindy discusses how she sensed 9/11 was a false flag immediately after the attacks, how the resulting wars massively enriched a small handful of people, how Covid is pouring money into similar hands, and how we can all work together to stop it.
Covid19™ is The War on Terror™ 2.0. Instead of an endless fake war on Muslims they make an endless fake war on microbes.
Those who believe in the Covid fairy tale inhabit an insane world of superstitions and invisible threats, enforced and propagated by brainless gophers.
Anyone who keeps themselves in constant fear by believing in this global Ponzi scheme needs to return to slapping leeches on their body for their imagined ailments and wearing garlic necklaces to ward off the evil “Covid” spirits.
The intentions of the elites is clear: to use the perception of a ‘global pandemic’ in order to fast-track their own new economic world order and global governance system of people management through biometric ID’s and digital currencies- complete social control is the goal.
