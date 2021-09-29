Kit Knightly
Since quite early on in the pandemic narrative the discussion of non-vaccine treatment or prophylaxis has been surprisingly fraught.
The first and most widely known medication to get caught in this tug-of-war was hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria medication used all over the world for decades.
More recently, the treatment for “Covid19” being most hotly debated is ivermectin, even resulting in a legal proceeding brought against the WHO by the Indian bar association.
The mainstream position is that anyone supporting ivermectin as a treatment/prevention for “Covid19” is “spreading misinformation”, but the drug’s champions say there is hard science behind their position.
Some readers have even been critical of our “Covid Crib-Sheet” not mentioning the drug.
But what actually is ivermectin? Can it “cure covid”? And is the controversy entirely organic or in some way conbtrived?
What is Ivermectin?
Ivermectin (a member of the avermectin family of medications) is a chemical anti-parasitic agent first discovered in 1975.
It is on the World Health Organization’s list of “Essential Medicines” – treatments the WHO considers should be widely available in all countries – and is used to treat a wide variety of parasites in humans and animals.
In 2015, the team that discovered ivermectin was jointly awarded the Nobel prize for medicine.
None of this was in any way controversial prior to 2020.
The mainstream disinformation
Following early reports that ivermectin could be used to lessen Covid symptoms, the mainstream media turned their collective fire on it (just as they did with HCQ last year). Any doctor suggesting the treatment was said to be a quack, and celebrities (such as Joe Rogan) who claimed they had been cured by it were said to be “spreading dangerous misinformation”.
The suggestion spread across the media that ivermectin was used only on animals, and “anti-vaxxers” were openly mocked for “drinking horse de-wormer”.
The most blatant example of this disinformation campaign was a story in Rolling Stone magazine, which claimed that ER departments in Oklahoma were so over-run with ivermectin poisoning that they were turning gunshot patients away at the door.
This story was shared far and wide….until Rolling Stone was forced to retract it, when a letter from one of the hospitals concerned was published, saying that, not only were they not “overrun” with ivermectin overdoses, they had never seen a single one.
So clearly, whatever the reality, there is a lot of anti-ivermectin propaganda out there.
OK, but does Ivermectin cure Covid?
Well, that’s a complicated question. There are one or two studies that claim it does. A study from June 2020 claimed ivermectin “inhibited viral relication in vitro”, and this meta-analysis from August this year, found:
Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease.”
But there are two problems with this.
Firstly, there is (so far at least) no physical explanation as to why this should be the case. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic. It functions as an invertebrate neurotoxin, weakening the cell membranes of parasitic neurons, causing paralysis and eventually death. Viruses do not have cell membranes, let alone neurons, so there’s no known physical reason ivermectin should have any impact on any kind of virus, and it’s never been used to treat viral infections before.
Now, it’s never really been the subject of prolonged studies as an antiviral agent either, so there’s no real data either way.
Secondly, and more importantly, any study done on “Covid19 patients” encounters the same roadblock: the PCR tests.
They are the only tool available for “diagnosing” someone as infected with the sars-cov-2 virus, and they are not fit for purpose. It’s impossible to tell someone with a “symptomatic Covid infection” from someone with the flu and a false positive test.
That being the case, any study being done on “covid patients” is by definition unreliable. It’s possible the people in the study just had a cold, or some other virus. Since over 99% of “covid patients” survive, it’s perfectly possible everyone who took ivermectin would have survived anyway, and we can’t know that the drug had any impact at all.
Since it’s almost impossible to establish who has “covid” who does not, no study done on “covid19 patients” can ever really be scientifically sound.
So, Should we endorse the ivermectin treatment?
Well, first of all, OffGuardian is not here to recommend any medical treatment. We are not in the business of giving out medical advice, that is not the purpose of the site. We simply report facts that get neglected by the mainstream.
It’s certainly true that ivermectin has been around for a long time, and has always been considered safe and effective for a wide variety of conditions and is approved for off-label use (the anti-ivermectin fear-porn in the media is misleading in that regard). Therefore doctors should be free to prescribe the treatment if they see fit, and patients should be free to take it.
However, there is a distinct danger in spreading the “ivermectin cures covid” story, because it concedes ground to the official narrative that we shouldn’t be conceding. Just as with the “vaccines make variants more dangerous” story, the “ivermectin treats covid” angle reinforces the idea that there is a scary new virus out there that requires some kind of special treatment.
If you take that position, you put yourself in a situation where all the mainstream has to do is proclaim the existence of a new “ivermectin resistant variant”, and suddenly you have been swallowed up completely by the official story. Or maybe Pfizer et al. will release a new “refined ivermectin for treating Covid”, get it added to the vaccine passport card, and make using it a requirement to take part in society.
Either way, you’ll end up back where you started, giving money to Big Pharma and endorsing the fake reality they created.
It could even be argued that the hysterical and provably false denouncement of ivermectin in the press was done to stir up outrage, cause a distraction, and attempt to divert the covid sceptic conversation down a potentially blind alley.
There is no distinctly dangerous virus. We are not facing any kind of new threat. We don’t need to take anything or prevent anything or fight anything.
This position can be supported by solid facts and rational arguments, so we should stick to it until some other real solid facts can force us to move.
So no, ivermectin isn’t some super-toxic horse de-wormer, that should never be used on humans and is killing off deluded “anti-vaxxers” left and right. But there’s not much evidence it’s a magic “Covid cure” either.
Which is fine, because we don’t really need one.
If Ivermectin is effective against covid, then it must be effective against common cold, influenza, pneumonia and other diseases. Covid is just rebranded old diseases.
All the people out there looking for treatments for a non existent disease are just having a lend
Sorry, Kit, I rarely disagree with you, but there is much more than just a couple of papers.
I also think that the fear of giving credence to the existence or dangerousness of the virus by talking about other treatments, could be blinding us to the many factors that mmight be at play.
For example, we know that it not only works for the so called “covid” but for plenty of respiratory (and otherwise) viral, bacterial and parasitic infections. Those taking it preventively are much less likely to develop other diseases and end up being killed in a hospital; used as an alternative to murderous treatments it can have a huge impact on mortality.
Ivermectin has also ani-inflammatory properties that could be reducing the impact of other illnesses that are much more prevalent now with stressed populations and reduced health services. It might even have a protective effect for the spike protein and could boost or modulate the immune system of the vaxxed developing ADE or autoimmune disorders.
Furthermore, I researched papers, from the pre-covidian era and I found out, for example:
That “[Ivermectin is an effective] suppressor of inflammation and may be efficacious in the treatment of non-infectious airway inflammatory diseases such as allergic asthma”.
That ivermectin “show[s] significant anti-proliferative activity against glioblastoma” (a type of cancer), while one more paper states that “ivermectin, exhibited protection against mitochondrial ATP decline and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy.”
Ivermectin is also used to protect cells from electromagnetic fields in laboratory studies.
Knowing all of this it is obvious that it could be reducing (or delaying) mortality from other causes, including cancer, heart disease, and pretty much every respiratory illness that would be most certainly included in the “covid” list.
If that was not enough, Ivermectin also inhibits viral replication and clears viral DNA/RNA, which could explain why there are less positive PCRs (which are very likely picking up other viral materials) in regions where it is used.
I know this from personal experience. Last winter, I got trapped. as my wife kept showing a positive PCR and we couldn´t fly. She took 12mg in two days and she was clear, after nearly two months of getting a positive in that utter scam of a test.
Last month, I also treated a 97 year old woman, with dementia and heart problems who got a positive PCR and showed quite bad pneumonia symptoms. She improved in less than 48h.
Was it “covid”? I am inclined to think it was not. But if we didn´t give her Ivermectin, she would have been most certainly hospitalised, put on a ventilator or on the “end of life” pathway”, as her carers and Drs. insisted. She is now seating watching movies on her telly.
One only needs to see what happened in Mexico City and Uttar Pradesh (98% recovery rate, 95% decline in hospitalisations, again, covid or otherwise) to see that it is an easy sell to even the most propagandised.
Knowing this, I think anyone showing one of the 2000+ covid symptoms, would probably prefer to take that pill than being taken to the hospital to receive the kind the treatments that have killed so many. Or to have it as an alternative to deadly experimental genetic injections. In fact substituting those two with a safe medicine which has other very positive effects, would make the creation of the illusion of a pandemic quite difficult.
Without really trying, I found a paper theorising Ivermectin as an obstacle to SARS-COV to ACE2 binding. Why can’t you try?
Covid-19 Is Pneumonia – Everything Else Is Lies
The human body, when it is fed a healthy diet (plant based being the optimum, according to the ‘The China Study’) and given regular exercise is capable of warding off most attackers. Except of course deadly man made nano toxins and armed, vicious, state sanctioned thugs.
The China study was flawed.
I suggest you read the book “the vegetarian myth”
We are omnivores and the problem isn’t meat, but that we eat garbage with the meat.
Paleo diet has done wonders for me and friends.
“The Scamdemic ‘BIG LIE’ is the product of a political economic disorder known as CORPORATE FASCISM not a medical condition.”
“Bad mutant, no doughnut.”
So covid is a complete hoax but somehow ivermectin works?
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-launches-final-study-covid-drug-thats-suspiciously-similar-ivermectin
FWIW, I might try out IVM the next time I have a cold and see if it shortens the course.