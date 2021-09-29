COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.

The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

*

Episode Fourteen of Narratives Intertwined features Eva Bartlett, activist and independent journalist.

Eva has reported from all around the world, including Palestine, Venezuela, Crimea, the Donbass, and Syria. She has been instrumental in combatting the US/NATO propaganda war against the Syrian government, including exposing the deception of the Western-backed “White Helmets”. Her work has appeared on Mint Press News, RT.com, OffGuardian, Dissident Voice and many others.

In her interview Eva discusses how her work covering Western-backed crimes in the Middle East made her revisit 9/11, the anti-science which lead her to question the Covid19 narrative, and the importance of maintaining skepticism in the face of all pronouncements from authority.

You can follow Eva on twitter here and read her work here.