Sep 29, 2021
WATCH: COVID19/11 – Eva Bartlett Episode Fourteen of Narratives Intertwined
Editor

COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.
The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

Episode Fourteen of Narratives Intertwined features Eva Bartlett, activist and independent journalist.

Eva has reported from all around the world, including Palestine, Venezuela, Crimea, the Donbass, and Syria. She has been instrumental in combatting the US/NATO propaganda war against the Syrian government, including exposing the deception of the Western-backed “White Helmets”. Her work has appeared on Mint Press News, RT.com, OffGuardian, Dissident Voice and many others.

In her interview Eva discusses how her work covering Western-backed crimes in the Middle East made her revisit 9/11, the anti-science which lead her to question the Covid19 narrative, and the importance of maintaining skepticism in the face of all pronouncements from authority.

You can follow Eva on twitter here and read her work here.
Filed under: COVID19-11, latest
Jeffrey Strahl
Jeffrey Strahl
Sep 29, 2021 11:29 PM

The video is choppy as hell. FWIW. I liked the content, but it was difficult to continue watching as it kept stalling out.

Paul Prichard
Paul Prichard
Sep 29, 2021 10:54 PM

Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-09-29. COVID-free Uttar Pradesh 241m w- IVM. ‘Spartacus COVID Letter’. Sacrifice by jab. 100k HGV wanted
https://paulthepaperbear.wordpress.com/2021/09/29/your-alternative-update-on-covid19-for-2021-09-29-covid-free-uttar-pradesh-241m-w-ivm-spartacus-covid-letter-sacrifice-by-jab-100k-hgv-wanted/

Edith
Edith
Sep 29, 2021 10:46 PM

As I just posted on the other theme….distraction with old hat now..,,the new phase has started….now real fear will happen when people get hungry, cold etc…October is upon us with all its fun as the big boys pul the plug in many directions…energy disruption, shortages of basic commodities….all so easily done once you own controlling shares in many essentials….this is the part where normal gets completely fucked.

the outcome of this stage will be far harder to dodge than colds/flu….and cannot end well…

