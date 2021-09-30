COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.

The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

*

The fifteenth and final part of Narratives Intertwined features Edward Curtin, author and former professor of sociology and theology.

Ed has written extensively on modern American history, religion, culture, propaganda and more. His work has appeared on platforms all around the web, including Counterpunch, Dissident Voice, Salon, Global Research and OffGuardian. In 2020 he published his first collection of essays Seeking Truth in a Country of Lies.

In his interview, Ed discusses his deep ties to New York City, his gut reaction to the official 9/11 narrative and subsequent research, the links between the “9/11 Commission” and the “Covid19 Commission” which should throw up red flags for all of us, and how independent media is vital in allowing people to educate themselves and do their own research.

You can read more of Ed’s work at his blog and follow him on Twitter here