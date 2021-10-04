WATCH: Fighting Vaccine Mandates The newest episode of #SolutionsWatch!
While the UK is supposedly dropping their vaccine passport idea (for now), things are looking bleak in country after country as people all around the world are facing the threat of vaccine mandates.
In the latest edition of #SolutionsWatch James explores the array of solutions that are on the table to thwart this threat.
For links, sources and shownotes – as well as download options and an audio-only version – click here.
can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media
Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.
Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX
“It would seem that she and Malcolm share similar thoughts on what to do on the matter of the corporate fascist criminal psychos.”
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
~ Frederick Douglass (1857)