OffG is taking a short break…

After almost two years of “pandemic”, during which any time off has been almost impossible to come by, we at Off-Guardian are taking a short (and much needed) break.

What does this mean, exactly? It means, barring some massive and unforeseen breaking news, the site will go into quiet mode for nine days, starting this Saturday and ending on Monday the 18th.

Don’t worry, you’ll still have access to all of our past content, but the comments will be temporarily closed. And while we won’t be publishing anything brand new, we will be regularly featuring our new Best of OffG category, sharing some of our pre-Covid content with our post-Covid audience.

The older articles were handpicked by the team on a variety of criteria. Maybe they were fundamental to the site’s growth, it might be their message is important or they have been given new meaning in a post-Covid world. They might just be funny. We hope you enjoy them.

We’ll be back on the 18th, having caught up with real-world responsibilities, had a nap, maybe managed to go outside and – most importantly – not even looked at the Guardian for ten whole days.

There’s good news too: Soon after we return we hope to be unveiling some exciting new features!

Until then, enjoy the rest of our content this week, we’ll be back soon. And, as always, many thanks to our readers and supporters.

Regards,

The OffGuardian Team