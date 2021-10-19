WATCH: Iain Davis Dissects the Pseudopandemic

Iain Davis of In-This-Together.com joins James Corbett to discuss his new book, Pseudopandemic: New Normal Technocracy.

In this conversation Davis lays out the copious documentation demonstrating how the pseudopandemic was generated, identifies the larger agenda behind the push toward implementing the technocratic biosecurity state and talks about what we can do to stop this nightmare from becoming a reality.

