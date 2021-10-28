Molnupiravir: Covid Wonder Drug or Money-Making Scam?

Ryan Matters
What happens when you fail in your attempts to create a vaccine for “Covid-19” and then realize you’ve just missed out on a billion-dollar profit-making opportunity?
You hurriedly develop a new drug, rush it through a clinical trial (which you yourself design to ensure good results), and then announce it to the world as the Covid cure we’ve all been waiting for, except no one’s been waiting for it because Covid isn’t any more deadly than the flu, and can be treated by easy-to-procure, inexpensive means (if it exists at all).
But governments are too stupid to know that and you own most of the corrupt politicians making the decisions, so who cares? As long as they’re willing to invest in your new concoction, it doesn’t even have to be necessary, or safe, or effective, or ethical…
Yes, I’m talking about “Molnupiravir”, Merck’s latest poison being promoted as an effective treatment against covid-19 (hang on, I thought that’s what the vaccines were for?).
This unapproved (yes, unapproved) drug costs $700 per course and the US government has just agreed to buy 1.7m courses. That’s a 1.2 BILLION dollar investment.
The deal is part of the Biden administration’s pledge to “respond to the health needs of the public”, but, in actuality, it’s simply a money-siphoning operation, with the American public coming off second best.
Molnupiravir is being sold to the public as the next big breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment off the back of what appears to be a SINGLE study, which was never even completed. Furthermore, the study was conducted by Merck (the makers of the drug), who chose not to disclose any adverse events. If that isn’t suspicious enough, the study was never published in a peer-reviewed journal.
Media press releases are apparently the new standard when it comes to evaluating medical treatments. After all, why would you wait for independent confirmation of your results or objective peer-review when you can get paid journalists, without a shred of medical expertise, to convince the public that they need your new drug?
If government scientists with integrity were in charge of assessing Molnupiravir, not bribed pharma shills, they may be alarmed at the lack of testing or the failure to disclose adverse events, they may even notice that vitamin D has had FAR superior results in combating “Covid-19”. In fact, one study, published in the highly respected and influential Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, found that vitamin D reduced mortality among severe covid-19 patients by 79%.
Compare that to the alleged 50% reduction offered by Molnupiravir for “mild-to-moderately ill” patients. Not to mention the difference in cost. As stated earlier, Molnupiravir runs at $700 per course, while vitamin D costs a fraction of that (probably less than $10!).
Furthermore, while Merck chose not to disclose adverse reactions, years worth of reliable data shows that vitamin D supplementation is extremely safe. And not only is taking vitamin D safe, but it also has a wealth of benefits for a variety of conditions including depression, anxiety, pain, inflammation, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and more.
As was obvious from the very beginning of the “pandemic” when nutritional medicine experts were slandered in the press for recommending “lethal” doses of vitamins, world health has been hijacked by the profit-hungry, empathy-dead, toxic cartel of Big Pharma “medicine”, and our governments have been in bed with them all along.
Furthermore, this has been going on longer than most people think. In fact, more than a decade earlier, governments were locking in billion-dollar deals to buy stockpiles of “Tamiflu”, an equally useless influenza drug that was later found to have no effect on reducing hospitalizations, deaths or complications from influenza.
In fact, Tamiflu was subsequently found to cause a raft of serious adverse reactions including delirium, panic attacks and even hallucinations. The “milder” side effects include nausea and vomiting.
In 2020, an unsealed whistleblower lawsuit revealed that drug company Hoffman-La Roche, the maker of Tamiflu, misrepresented clinical studies and made false claims regarding the effectiveness of the drug to treat influenza. In a 2020 article, Nasdaq quotes attorney Mark Lanier as saying that:
As alleged in the complaint – Tamiflu does not do what Roche promised… Roche hid this fact for many years by selectively citing its studies and suppressing the data about Tamiflu. The company utilized lobbyists, key opinion leaders and ghostwriters to promote Tamiflu with a deceptive promise to governments fearful of an influenza pandemic.”
Nonetheless, the medicine remains on the World Health Organization’s “essential medicines” list. The US and UK governments spent $1.3 billion and $703 million respectively buying “strategic reserves” of Tamiflu in preparation for a global flu pandemic.
At the time, the media (which had not yet totally sold out to Mr. Global) condemned the investments as a waste of money.
Governments made these outlandish investments off the back of “incomplete” data, which is exactly what has occurred with the latest deal to procure Merck’s Molnupiravir. And I’ll bet that when more data comes out, it will be found, once again, that governments wasted millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money.
Bribed politicians would rather deepen their pockets than institute sensible health policies or invest money into procuring and promoting vitamin D, which would not only save lives but help to improve mental health in a woefully deficient population ravaged by anxiety and depression.
As functional medicine expert, Dr. Alex Vasquez states in his latest blog,
…viral infections and the fear and ignorance around them have become a great way for drug companies to sell worthless drugs to their bribed politicians. If we spent that money on heath-promotion rather than fear-promotion, we’d be freer, stronger, healthier, and we’d emancipate ourselves from the mental slavery of fear, ignorance, and dependence.”
Furthermore, the importance of sunlight cannot be overstated, for apart from being our principal source of Vitamin D, it also induces the production of several powerful antiviral metabolites that aid the body in fighting off illness.
This article would not be complete without at least mentioning some of the corrupt dealings, legal cases and blatant crimes that Merck has been involved in over the years. The most egregious of these offenses, and one of the largest scandals in medical history, was the company’s promotion of its anti-inflammatory drug, Vioxx.
During its height, Vioxx was earning Merck $2 billion in revenue per year and estimations have found that around 25 million patients were prescribed the drug. In September 2004, Merck was forced to recall Vioxx on account of it being shown to cause adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and stroke.
Merck was slammed with a massive class-action lawsuit that was eventually settled for $4.85 billion in 2007. Not only did Merck cover up data suggesting its drug was dangerous, they illegally promoted it as an “off-label” treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, without any indication of its effectiveness.
According to the testimony of Dr. David Graham, the Associate Director for Science and Medicine in FDA’s Office of Drug Safety, Vioxx caused 55,000 premature deaths from heart attacks and stroke.
Even years after taking the medication, patients often still experience problems, indicating that Vioxx may have killed far more people than the conservative estimate made by Dr. Graham, who, after all, works for the FDA, the organization that was responsible for assessing the drug’s safety.
In fact, after analysing US national mortality data starting from the year Vioxx was released up to the year it was withdrawn, Ron Unz, publisher of The American Conservative, came to the startling conclusion that Vioxx may have been responsible for up to 500,000 deaths, mostly in the elderly (age 65+) population.
After the scandal, Merck hired the services of PR company, Burson-Marstellar (whose past campaigns include covering up genocide in Nigeria, fighting health authorities on the issue of second-hand cigarette smoke, and playing down Apple’s abuse of Chinese factory workers), to help clean up its public image and assert them as an “ethical player in the healthcare arena”.
And it seems to have worked, for here we are, 15 years later with another worthless – and possibly quite dangerous – Merck drug being promoted around the world as a treatment for “Covid-19”. Predictably, the UK government has now expressed interest in Molnupiravir, with many more countries expected to follow suit.
But Merck’s criminal history stretches further back than 1999 when Vioxx hit the shelves, for, as early as the 1960s, Merck faced controversy regarding its arthritis medication, Indocin. Although the drug had been approved by the FDA, it was later revealed that the medication had not been adequately tested for efficacy or side effects.
Less than a decade later, Merck’s drug DES (diethylstilbestrol), alleged to prevent miscarriages, was found to be carcinogenic, causing cases of cervical cancer and other gynaecological disorders. And last (but certainly not least), in 2007, Merck’s cholesterol drug, “Zetia” was shown to cause liver disease, a risk that was known to Merck who intentionally concealed the damning trial results.
Before ending this article, I would like to quote a section from one of my previous articles titled Big Pharma Power Vortex vs Zero Deaths From Vitamins, as I believe it’s particularly pertinent here:
For those who think the media are simply biased towards pharmaceutical drugs, this is a naive assumption. Behind the headline-making newspapers, magazines and television programs is a coordinated socio-political power vortex seeded in Big Pharma/Big Money corruption.
Drawing on the work of Dr. Alex Vasquez, I present here a brief summary of how the system works:
- Medical journals are inherently biased towards publishing pro-drug articles. These then serve as advertisements for the pharmaceutical industry which pays millions of dollars for journal reprints.
- Mainstream media outlets such as newspapers, magazines, TV shows and online publications then republish the pro-drug information, much to the delight of the pharmaceutical industry.
- Medical science and mainstream media then become a pro-drug echo chamber for biased, Big Pharma propaganda.
- Drug companies increase their sales, gaining profits and building influence to the point where they have more power than governments.
- Pharmaceutical companies infiltrate medical education, media, and health policy; they pay “researchers” to publish and teach information favourable to the pharmaceutical paradigm.
- Governments then write policies and make investments that favour drug companies rather than the citizens of that country.
At the time of writing, Molnupiravir has not yet been FDA approved. However, Merck has asked the FDA to grant “emergency” approval on account of the drug’s alleged effectiveness. Considering the decisions made by the FDA thus far, along with the fact that funding from pharmaceutical companies like Merck makes up 75% of the FDA’s drug review budget, what do you think the chances are of Molnupiravir’s approval being granted?
And would you trust a doctor who prescribed it to you?
Digital ID for social media in UK and France in the pipeline:
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202110/social-media-accounts-could-soon-require-digital-id-in-france-uk
Sussex University professor Kathleen Stock has resigned after being targeted in a terror campaign after she suggested that biological sex trumped gender preference. Since this campaign had a highly anonymous character, I suspect a “Strategy of Tension” type move. But on the whole what this really signifies is the increasing irrelevance of the entire academic sector.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/28/covid-vaccinated-likely-unjabbed-infect-cohabiters-study-suggests
Sounds like they are starting to lay the groundwork for acceptance of quarantine camps.
2020 – Then UK Health Secretary ordered a very large batch of Midazolam because apparently it was a “sedative” that was necessary to “manage the coronavirus outbreak”. Supplies were diverted from France to the UK. https://pharmaceutical-journal.com/article/news/supplies-of-sedative-used-for-covid-19-patients-diverted-from-france-to-avoid-potential-shortages. Coincidentally there followed an uptick in elderly people dying in care homes apparently from the Morona.
2021 – Death Row inmate John Grants “whole body convulsed” and he “vomited violently” following the administration of Midazolam during his Execution in Oklahoma. He died an excruciating death not long after. Activists are (rightly) pointing out the inhumanity of Grants botched execution.
The parasite class are leaving a trail, that can be followed if people would apply their brain cells, whilst saving themselves from any karmic blowback. Yet people still believe they care about their health.
We should just call everything “the Vanguard this” or “the BlackRock that” since they own it all, pretty much.
Who Owns the World?
https://odysee.com/@Turricano:5/Monopoly-Who_Owns_The_World:9
Want to see how the psychopathic PR sausage is made? Watch this:
Marc Van Ranst talks about how he “prepared” public opinion for H1N1 epidemic via mainstream media in 2009.
No mention of Ralph Baric ? Strange … a little search would connect lots of dots. The usual problem, action, solution approach at Chapel Hill. His GOF research provided the problem, and … drumroll, he has provided the antidote in Molnupiravir. (On April 29, 2020, Baric and his colleagues published a study in Science Translational Medicine that described NHC/EIDD-2801. That was the early name for molnupiravir)
There have been genocides before but this may be the first genocide to be accompanied by a sympathetic commentary!
I think most of them are. They all purport to save you from some oppression or other.
class-action lawsuit that was eventually settled for $4.85 billion
This may have been true in USA. Elsewhere, MSM, regulators and politiicans became richer just by evading the subject.
I love Big Pharma. They are such good people, they just want to make sick people better. They’re nothing like those evil oil companies polluting the planet and that will have us all boiled or flooded by the end of the week/month/year/decade. Sure they make some money but it’s a just return on all their good work. They’re the experts and they know best. Where’s your degree in virology? Wouldn’t it be great if experts just ran everything instead of those dreadful politicians….
What’s that you say? They are serial violators and have paid billions in fines for things like harmful drugs to bribing doctors? [Pause, looks blank]. Well, I know nothing about that because I only get my information from the BBC. It must be that crazily litigious society they have in the USA. Really, drug companies should have more legal protection so it’s virtually impossible to sue them. It’s what we clever Brits do. You found this on alt-media? Well, I’m not surprised – they all believe in lizard people. No, I won’t look at it – even looking at it makes me a bad person.
Someone would blow the whistle if they were up to anything nefarious. I mean, I wouldn’t but someone else would. You think the desire for a quiet life, peer pressure, being labelled a lunatic, bibery, blackmail, compartmetalisation, threats and murder are enough to stop anything bad coming out? Hang on, there are whistleblowers? They aren’t on the BBC so must be mad or evil or both. No, I won’t look at it – even looking at it makes me a bad person. Plus I’m very busy.
I find it funny how people keep saying that you should take vitamins to ‘protect’ yourself from ‘covid’. Before ‘covid’, everyone thought vitamin/supplement poppers were nuts. Now, because someone somewhere said it benefits you if you get ‘covid’, everyone’s falling over themself to pop pills – the very thing the drug dealers want you to do.
If you want to be healthy and you believe that vitamins play a part in that, then look up what food has whatever vitamins rock your boat in it, and eat that food. Humans are always looking for something to use to fix a problem that usually doesn’t even exist.
Oh, and as an aside, no one has ever proved that vitamins exist in vitamin pills. Vitamins are a living thing, and extracting them, drying them, and putting 0.0032 mg of them into a pill is impossible. Even if you could, it would die. Minerals are a different thing. This is why drug companies won’t produce them and doctors won’t prescribe them – because even for them it’s a lie too far.
High Vit C with regular zinc dose has been established as an effective anti-viral for decades, one orange has about 50mg of vit C, to get to 1g you’d have to eat 20 oranges, so tablets are more convinient. This was explained to me in the 1980’s by two diving doctors who’d researched it, so hardly a new thing due to rona (you can’t dive with blocked sinuses/eustation tube) nobody thought they were nuts.
3rd major indicator or covid death? Vitamin D deficiency (behind old age, and high BMI)
Cod liver oil isn’t dried. oily fish works too.
Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Oh ye of little faith! Do you really think the psychopaths have neglected food? Besides the obvious (GMOs), they have managed to all but destroy soil microbes with their constant spraying of aluminum nano-particles. Consequently, good luck finding anything nutritious in today’s trans-food.
The interesting thing of today was to learn that whoever had been busy taping the conversations of the nsw premier…so who is taping dans? His must be verifiably nuts.
https://www.health.vic.gov.au/covid-19/covid-19-chief-health-officer-update#update This is Victoria where nearly 4,000 people die of all causes every month and the average age of so called covid deaths is 87. They are certifiably insane
Following Carrie Madej, a Polish scientist Dr. Franc Zalewski has found tiny living organisms in the injections.
https://jamesfetzer.org/2021/10/parasitic-organism-dubbed-the-thing-found-in-covid-vaccines-dr-franc-zalewski-thats-why-theres-graphene-added-inside-the-vaccines-which-nourishes-the/
That’s the ultimate “good news/bad news” scenario. While it’s “bad news” finding living things in the injections – it’s “good news” that ANYTHING can live in that toxic cesspool.
This might ramble a bit, but I’d be interested to know other’s views. One way to get over any illness or to avoid being ill in the first place is to get a job. My wife worked for many years as a doctors receptionist. She always said that the only people who ever got appointments were mainly the elderly and unemployed. Very few working people seemed to get ill. My daughter’s best friend is a chemist and she also said that most of the prescriptions handed out are to people on benefits and that there are a heck of a large number who must cost the government (really, you and me) a fortune in repeats/new drugs etc. In my 60+ years, I can count on the fingers of one hand how many times I have been to see my doctor. Anybody think there’s anything in my hypothesis?
Hmmm, I guess a lot of unemployed are in that situation because they are disabled, depression, and other unseen problems maybe?
I guess it depends on the percentage of unemployed compared to invalid
Here’s a thought: working people are AFRAID to take off work just because they’re sick. Especially if they have no sick leave.
Here is a little something for your reading pleasure to inspire you on another day of onslaught of covidianism-wokeism.
Petőfi Sándor
The Song of the Dogs
Loud the storm is howling
under a thundery sky.
The twin sons of winter,
snow and rain, sleet by.
What’s that to us? We have
our hearth-side, by the grace
of our good kind Master
who gave us this place.
We shall not die of hunger.
Our Master wills it thus.
When he has fed his fullest
the leavings are for us.
True, his whip sometimes
cracks, and the weals
it leaves are most painful;
but a dog’s hurt soon heals.
And then our Master calls us,
his sudden anger over,
and with true gratitude
on his boots we slobber.
The Song of the Wolves
Loud the storm is howling
Under a thundery sky.
The twin sons of winter,
Snow and rain, sleet by.
It is a barren plainland
We chose for abiding.
Not a bush grows there
For shelter or hiding.
Hunger gnaws the belly,
Cold gnaws the bone,
Two torturers who will not
Leave us alone.
And there, the third torturer,
Guns loaded with lead:
On the white, white snow
Our blood drips red.
Freezing and starving
And peppered with shot.
Yes, our lot is misery …
But Freedom is our lot!
As the article mentioned Vitamin D, I thought i’d drop a few links to UK Doctors with something to say about Vitamin D.
1. Dr Malcolm Kendrick
Lets talks about C, just you and me https://drmalcolmkendrick.org/2021/10/22/lets-talk-about-c-just-you-and-me/
2. Dr John Campbell
Low vitamin D and increased mortalityhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwNgKJ-7YWQ
3. Dr David Grimes
Covid 19, Vitamin D, 2020-2021, Nature andhttp://www.drdavidgrimes.com/2021/10/covid-19-vitamin-d-2020-2021-nature-and.html
Dr John Campbell is a fully signed up member (priest even) of the Covidian Cult. The only time he has dissented is over the issue of aspiration in the jabs, the lack of which he contends may have caused the very few side-effects due to inadvertent injection into a blood vessel.
He wrote to the Department of Health about this and once that they had determined that he only had a PhD in healthcare, having been a nurse and a trainer of nurses, Zahawi replied, dismissing his concerns, and addressing him as Mr Campbell. Displaying, yet again, the ignorance, as in lack of knowledge and lack of manners, of this government.
Zahawi who just happened to co-found Yougov who just happened to publish a poll earlier in the week showing the public were clamouring for another lockdown…
The greatest economist of our age weighs in:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-59036814
His relatively obscure film ‘The 6th Day’ is worth a watch for those interested in dystopian sci-fi full of predictive programming. The main plotline of human cloning is full-on Luciferian but there are also passing details like driverless vehicles and “sim-pals”. His film before that ‘End of Days’ is blatantly Satanic with the Devil adopting the cover of a Wall St banker.
There are photos of him with Jimmy Savile when he was in London in his pre-acting days.
Another author giving credence to the kovid narrative.
Indeed. Nobody with a sense of proportion is any more concerned about Covid than about flu.
The injection and authortarian politics and enforcement of illegal laws are a different matter altogether.
Mybe next we will get an article about flu.
I’ve recently watched two videos:
Here, the protagonist speaks about science as such. Very clear, logical, makes sense. A reminder that research is not equal to science and even less so is some asshole in a lab coat wielding a test tube containing a concoction the boss has ordered him to make.
This video presents some Mountie, basically a cog in the system, who has had the integrity to question the bullshit that’s going down. What he says outlines his thinking process, which is interesting. He draws the correct conclusions from information he allows himself to accept. He says things like “we’re putting all our eggs in one basket”, “Canada is blindly following the US”. Serves “the (fucking) Crown”. So on, so forth. Correct thinking that won’t quite breach the bounds of his conditioning. Doesn’t look like he’s quite willing to embrace the notion that all of this shit is hugely malevolent and intentional.
So it goes back to the first video – science per se. Intellectual honesty, objectivity, correct methodology, detachment from dogmas.
Incidentally, I wonder whether he’s right about that fuckwit Trudeau is simply blindly brownnosing to the Americans and if everybody is basically doing the same. Blindly following orders from the WHO, the globalist organizations, whoever, basically the same way the sheeple that obediently put that fucking respirator on as told.
I listened to most of the interview with the mountie (thanks for posting the link) and he struck me as being an intelligent and articulate man who had done his own research and reached rational conclusions. Good to see some resistance building within police forces.
Is this drug not mutagenic?
https://laotiantimes.com/2021/10/28/creator-of-new-covid-19-pill-to-share-formula-with-developing-nations/
Is this perhaps a way to obtain free test subjects?
I really miss the like factor in the comments section. Just realized I haven’t checked this site all week and missed some good articles. So bravo to OG on you content as usual… but the likes were a good guide to some equally compelling comments and reaction. I hope you consider including them again.
I miss the ‘likes’ too.
You also just described exactly why voting is a simple, faceless way to surreptitiously influence what our readers read! Many, just as you, use up/down votes as a basis to select comments to focus on.
We have evidence this anonymous system was, in fact, being gamed.
Does this bother you? The fact that voting sometimes wasn’t an accurate, organic indicator at all, and that faceless force/s were involved to actively influence?
Do you think that this is in keeping with OffG’s remit?
Do you think you could try using a ‘+1’, or a 👌 or a 👍 or a ‘bravo’ for the time being, and let’s see how the trial goes over the coming weeks?
We are pragmatic here and we shall return voting if, all round, we think it’s a sacrifice worth making for usability.
Thanks,
A2
Thank for pointing out what should already be obvious to all readers – and commenters – of OffG. Namely, that using the voting system as a guide to which comments are most worthwhile (I think they all are, to a point) is a poor substitute for evaluating the comments individually.
Aren’t we all here because we respect the ability of people to think for themselves – rather than simply follow the crowd?
Biden administration: incompetence vs criminality?
Retired Mexican-American border agent on the migrant crisis. Victor Avila asks how deep is the corruption on both sides of the Rio Grande:
https://sarahwestall.com/invasion-to-occur-on-multiple-fronts-at-once-gov-complicit-in-terrorism-w-retired-fed-agent-avila/
Incompetent criminals, but ruthless.
When will we tire of all our hard earned money flying out the backdoor- decade after decade-none of it used for our or society’s good.
Yes, and by using an analogy to a war, endless public money goes to ‘winning it’.
This is going on and on…
As long as we can watch TV and porn, shop online with credit, eat fistfuls of Frankenfood, gossip and voyeuristically peep into and about the lives of others, stare at our phones, never engage with responsibility or stop for a second in any way shape or form to consider real life…never.
The system provides all the delicious steak, cooked just how you like, you could ever need. The easy option is always made…well…easy.
From Facebook to Meta,
So will it be better?
Or just remain
A corporate newsletter.
Of misinformation, self congratulation and self flagellation.
You’ve got to hand it to Zucker
He’s a devious Fucker
He’s got the world in his claws
And we are his Suckers.
Here are more “safe and recommended” drugs and procedures from the past.
https://zero-sum.org/safe-and-recommended/
I can’t help cringing every time I read anything noting the benefits of vitamins – because how very easy it would be for Big Pharma to completely destroy vitamins.
There are many ways. They can get the FDA to declare them dangerous and ban them. Or, at least, have them become prescription only medications. Or, with less fanfare, they could buy up all companies producing vitamins – and simply re-formulate the ingredients to eliminate the actual vitamin content (if they haven’t already).
Ah, but we can all step into the sunlight and make our very own vitamin D. Except climate engineering is destroying the ozone layer, making it impossible to get sunlight without UVC rays as well.
Isn’t it interesting how each new evil dovetails evils already undertaken to facilitate a never ending synergy? Almost makes you think it’s been planned, doesn’t it?
Funny, i was just having this very thought not 20 minutes ago. As I took my nightly doses of Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C, D3, Iodine (as well as many others through the day) I wondered if I should stock up on these too. They seem to be canceling everything I ever thought was good about life.
An article popped-up on line a couple of days ago: Pfizer owns Centrum label vitamins (USA), which is being hounded for unsafe etc fillers, ingredients not on the label, etc… If i can find it i’ll post it. Some Vitamin companies are HUGE, be strange if drug companies dont have investments in them.
New Dawn Magazine (September 2019) had an brief article by Sally Fallon Morell (co-author The Contagion Myth) about manufactured / synthetic vitamins:
Of vitamin A “The results (of the process) is always a single form of vitamin – something that never happens in nature – without the various isomers and co-factors that allow the body to use the vitamin properly.”
“As for minerals, manufacturers tend to use the cheapest form such as magnesium oxide (with the absorbability rate as low as 4%), calcium carbonate (only a fraction absorbed) and ferrous fumarate (well absorbed, possibly leading to too much iron).”
If you know of a site or book that informs the best bio-absorbable brands, i’d like to know
Are all vitamin D labels of the quality, and perform as they claim ?
They can kill vitamins by declaring them to be drugs. Drugs require tons of testing and certification, unless they are vaccines that can kill you.
Nope. The whole scam was sponsored by DuPont when their CFC patent monopoly was comming to an end. Result? DuPont got another 50 year global monopoly on their new CFC free refrigerant gas.
Lots of these scams depend on a lack of context, prior to DuPonts sponsored ozone layer studies we had zero clue weather there was a hole or not, the hole waxes and wanes naturally, natural processes dictate the level of ozone.
Winter is coming in the UK / northern Hemisphere… And a New Variant was discovered in the UK, and has since turned up in the USA. Latest report is that the current covid injections are not effective against the new variant.
I would not be at all surprised, because it is in the nature of coronaviruses to mutate in an effort to escape measures used against them, and months ago researchers at Osaka University discoverd that mutations had already escaped three of four Receptor Binding Domains (RBD), suggesting the Delta Variant is only one significant mutation away from completely escaping wild-type spike protein vaccines.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.22.457114v1.full
Thus the entire effort. Coronavirus = the gift that keeps on giving…
Great, variants. This means that someone has finally isolated the original (for there to be a variant of it).
Mark, could you point to the evidence (white paper) of this. There is still an unclaimed reward of 1.5 mil euros for anyone who can provide evidence of this. I will forward the documents on, it should be easy money for me, or you for that matter.
Looking forward to the papers you have read that have convinced you of this.
One scientist says they can mutate within 24 hours, that’s a lotta mutes
This is the crux of it, but only for those jabbed IMO.
It’s been established that the six known coronavirus that are endemic (responsible for 5-10% of all historical ILIs – influenza Like Illnesses diagnosis every year) have given 80-90% of populations cross immunity to cov-19 (hence high ‘asymptomatic’ test results) but it has also been shown the jabs destroy this prior T-cell memory.
80-90% of the unjabbed have immuno-memory to the normal target epitopes on all coronaviruses (ORF1, N, etc.) the S1 epitope is not the selected target from prior exposures for the natural immune response (natural response to S1 shows less than 5 antibody types to S1 out of ~30, ORF1 & N being the most dominant) so it is unlikely any changes in the S1 epitope is going to lead to immune escape in those with natural immunity, unless these changes interfear with the chemical signaling of the inate immune response, there is some evidence for this but it’s very new and poorly understood.
Trevor bedfords work shows the only unexpected evolution of cov-19 is in the S1 domain, the ratio of Nonsynonymous/Synonymous chnages in the S1 domain is an order of magnitude higher than expected. indicating it mite be worth listening to people like Geert Vandenbossche hypothesis, that the jabs are driving selective evolution.
Bedford presentation. Timestamped to S1 changes
https://youtu.be/VErVD_H1BZ0?t=1209
Geerts Hypothesis: https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/post/keep-looking-at-snapshots-and-you-ll-never-see
Updated review paper from gigaohmbiological: https://gigaohmbiological.com/review
Not a great article because it goes off at tangents and doesn’t even address the real issues with Molnupiravir. There is a body of clinical data from earlier incarnations of this drug (it has, like remdesivir, been “re-purposed” for profit) which suggest, amongst other serious AEs, that it is mutagennic. An article that purports to be about Molnupiravir should bother to do the research to fully explain the facts about this VERY dangerous drug.
Agreed.
You can either do things that promote your body’s natural detoxification and regeneration processes, or you can take drugs that (at best) decrease symptoms but never deal with underlying causes, increasing toxicity in the process, making you more unhealthy than you were when you started. We shouldn’t need drug trials to figure out the scam anymore.
Like the drug companies say; cure the patient’s disease, and you have a customer once. Manage the patient’s symptoms so that he/she can live a bearable shared existence with the disease, and you have a customer for life. There is no money in curing diseases.
Or, convince the customer that the disease they have is the result of a bug that floats on the wind and not the shit they stuff into their body on an hourly basis.
That way that can sell you snake oils to mask the symptoms.
For the first 35 years of my life I never heard of ‘healthcare’. It became an industry behemoth. Our reliance and obsession with drugs and healthcare is just f’ing bizarre.
It got financialized: investors helped the bigger companies grow into huge monopolies by buying payents off smaller companies. The investors then bribed government to create an environment where they can rip people off.
I agree.
I live in a city with world renowned hospitals and I’ve gone to them when needed. Most of my ailments were sports related so no biggie.
Now I’m of an age when those sports related manageable issues require more serious attention.
I had back surgery 6 months ago. Managing logistics was a full-time job. Not to mention the distress of standing in line for the c-vid check in every time you visited the hospital.
Would be too long to go into, and I am very grateful for the care I received, but boy healthcare is a big business.
The hospital network I am in – which has become a behometh – has a digital records system now. It is a site where you manage all of your care Your visits, your bills, your tests, your results, your messages.
You get reminders constantly. On your email account, your phone, by text. It’s like Big Brother.
And the surveys! I finally called the hospital and said TAKE ME OFF THE SURVEY LIST.
I’ve decided I’m closing my account. The portal is convenient in some aspects, but overall it’s become overwhelming to me.
And of course you know all this info is now available to anyone anywhere.
People who have a greater tendency to turn their nose up at the whiff of urine, sweat and other body odours are more likely to have right wing authoritarian attitudes, research suggests. “We think that authoritarian attitudes might, at least in part, be rooted in biology,” said Dr Jonas Olofsson, co-author of the research from Stockholm University and the Swedish Collegium for Advanced Study…
The team say the findings support the idea that a feeling of disgust might partly underpin social discrimination against others, with the link rooted in a primitive urge to avoid catching diseases from unfamiliar people or environments.(the Guardian cc2018)..
Dr Norman Doidge, author of “The Brain’s Way of Healing” provides the science;
‘One reason humans have difficulty having a nonemotionally charged discussion about vaccines is that in humans (and other animals) any infection can trigger an archaic brain circuit in most of us called Behavioural Immune System (BIS)…
‘The BIS is a circuit that is triggered when we sense we may be near a potential carrier of disease, causing disgust, fear, and avoidance. It is involuntary, and not easy to shut off once it has been turned on…
‘Unlike the regular immune system BIS evolved to prevent us from getting infected in the first place, by making us hypersensitive to hygiene, hints of disease in other people, even signs that they are from another tribe.
‘The BIS is, i would argue, one of the instinctive reactions that missed appearing in medical textbooks, perhaps because we’ve not had a pandemic on this scale for 100 years.’ ((Tablet site 28 October 2021)’…
So Hitler acted instinctly. Pol Pot acted instinctly. Politician in every country are acting instinctly ?
‘
A lot of scientific gobbledygook to say simply that we use our sense of smell the same way other animals do: to determine friend or foe. In fact, I would bet (sans scientific data to back me up) that the sense of smell is second only to sense of touch as the primary sensory ability.
Interesting how much effort is put into masking our sense of smell and our sense of touch – and in accentuating our sense of sight and hearing.
OffG really needs a discussion forum, but of course this is to presume that the internet will survive 2021.
Anyway, off-topic, here’s Mark Zuckerberg selling the “metaverse” in 57 seconds:
Oh look, it’s world of warcraft. Again.
Mark Zuckerberg is Tommy Wiseau, and The Metaverse is The Room.
“Oh hi, Mark!”
https://twitter.com/NathieVR/status/1453774326113656841
(I agree about the discussion forum, Patrick. Commenters on this site are intelligent and interesting.)
A few other fun things about Merck…
The family business supposedly started in the C17th with the purchase of a pharmacy which just happened to be called Angel Pharmacy. Their coat-of-arms looks suspiciously Rosicrucian. The other family business was… merchant banking.
Merck was nationalised in WW1 but the family bought it back with the help of those nice people at Goldman Sachs.
Merck employees invented the first MMR jab and the first statin.
Also one of the companies that later ended up in Merck had the contract to vaccinate US military horses in WW1.
Here’s Merck’s record on the violation tracker:
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/merck
And their corporate rap sheet:
https://www.corp-research.org/merck
Isn’t ivermectin a merck product? It’s a pretty new drug, isn’t it – do they still own the patent? Do they still produce it, or is it fully generic now?
I’ve been wondering why they haven’t been on the ivermectin bandwagon. I suppose they would get paid to stay quiet.
Covid-19 is medical fraud – a disease of attribution to other cause through testing unsuitable for detection of the disease and attribution standards designed to falsely attribute Covid-19 as cause
Great new video by Kevin Corbett outlining the issue –
https://www.oraclefilms.com/kevincorbett
Bottom line, no need for cures or vaccines to cure an illness created through fraudulent medical protocols & testing.
It is time the pharmaceutical companies to be exposed for their long standing tactic of manufacturing a disease to treat which inflicts mass harm and generates mass profits, the River Blindness program in Africa was one of them:
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/red-flag-ivermectin-nanoparticle-study-safe-alternatives-for-seasonal-colds-better-than-insecticide
Can I ask is there anyone on this blog who didn’t know this for over a year at least?
I knew it as soon as they announced it,
Ditto
Yep.
“At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations through their Pharmacia.” (sorcery)
– Rev. 18:23 –
Disclaimer: Just thought this was appropriate in these New Normal ‘end times’.
Very appropriate. It’s on script. This isn’t new.
Perhaps to be directed more towards low and middle-income countries
This agreement will help create broad access for molnupiravir use in 105 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) following appropriate regulatory approvals.
https://www.merck.com/news/the-medicines-patent-pool-mpp-and-merck-enter-into-license-agreement-for-molnupiravir-an-investigational-oral-antiviral-covid-19-medicine-to-increase-broad-access-in-low-and-middle-income-countri/
Pills for the poor. Vaccines-falsely-so-called for the rich?
If, in the end, we will be forcibly medicated, I’ll opt for the pill. I can keep it in my cheek, then spit it out down the toilet when the fascist has left the cell.
Jack Nicholson used such a technique in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)’. We should all get in training.
Also, there’s always the chance our stomach acid will either destroy or weaken the poison we’re forced to swallow. Unless, of course, we’ve been convinced we cannot survive another day without massive antacids.
I think the days where it was possible to fake it have passed. In 2017 a bluetooth-equipped electronic pill was patented, with an electronic sensor that lets a health care provider -or others – know whether you have taken the medication
And would you trust a doctor who prescribed it to you?
_________________________________________________________
Since, by and large, doctors have been aggressively recommending the Megadeath Virus of Doom (MVD) pseudo-vaccines, I think it’s a foregone conclusion that doctors will also enthusiastically recommend this “wonder drug”.
The medical profession’s knee-jerk, dogmatic vax cheerleading arises from a mix of coercion, cynicism, and useful idiocy; they’ll push the pill(s) for the same reasons.
I’ve been lucky to be in good health since the scamdemic began. I’ve actually been avoiding my doctor since then, especially when his practice and the healthcare corporation in which it’s located began bombarding me with e-mails touting the scamdemic “public-health measures”, and then promoting the vaccines. It’s a dilemma.
The article doesn’t mention this, but I suspect that one motivation for developing oral versions of “COVID” snake oil is the idiotic belief that this alternative is one way to circumvent “vaccine hesitancy” and confront stubbornly heretical “anti-vaxxers” or “vaccine refusers”.
It’s not exactly co-opting, but the pill diverts attention from the dodgy vaxxes, their mysterious ingredients, and the growing (though denied and suppressed) evidence that the jabs are toxic. It’s like “Look over here, now there’s a remarkably effective pill to ‘cure’ COVID! Now what’s your excuse?”
Sadly, this kind of marketing gimmick will probably work to an extent. For instance, some nominal scamdemic/vax critics readily adopt a fallback position like “I’ll put up with getting multiple PCR ‘tests’ indefinitely as long as I can get things done and avoid the ‘vaccine passport’.”
Similarly, I can easily imagine halfhearted or troubled vax-refusers being seduced by the “wonder drug”; it’s a “workaround”, especially if the prescription is deemed equivalent to being vaxxed for, er, social-credit purposes. A candy-flavored chewable variety for kids, or perhaps a sweetened liquid version, can’t be far behind.
Another way of putting it is that the “wonder drug”‘s success is contingent on the MVD Big Lie narrative continuing to flourish.
With around 70-80 per cent of the western world already double-jabbed, and with bi-annual boosters to be made mandatory – lest we lose our ability to put food on the table, heck, keep a roof over our heads to HAVE a table in – why introduce a supposed curative oral drug … if the injections are meant be so good that the herd will not fall seriously ill from ‘Covid’?
Are they waking up yet?
No. No they are not. They are scrambling…leaping and bounding…running and jumping to ensure they are fully compliant. I dunno what my future is. Rough? I dunno.
They are lying about these numbers, percentages. As they have lied about everything else in the coronacircus. High % like “70, 80%” are part of their ‘full spectrum dominance’ in the information war. Higher numbers increase share prices. Who is the actuary…the http://www.Pharma.gov CdC? The NHS? Please….
The silver lining as this fully outs (and it will, too much overreach with dominoes falling in other countries that will knock em down here eventually – heck, how many of us already KNOW), doctors and sham scientists will lose all their ceded public trust and my guess is natural medicine will continue to expand.
They have stock holders they have to appease with continued profits. The way the game goes
Don’t imagine for a second that those already vaxxed won’t be the first ones to line up for the wonder drug pills. Can’t be too safe, you know.
Yes, I can see many people aquiescing to the pill as a work-around. Absolutely. A pill seems perfectly innocuous. What a sly solution.
Could you take it and down a bottle of caster oil right after?
Here’s a selling point for the pill – pinky promise that you’ll never have to wear a mask again. Just show your Pill Passport.
The solutions are endless.
Oh – I’d start with calling it something people can pronounce. Especially newscasters.
One of Mark Crispin Miller’s definitions for “conspiracy theory” is a theory which, were it true, you couldn’t handle it. Thus the CT tag could be seen as a kind of warding off of anxiety like sucking your thumb.
And I think the bigger you think the more likely it is to be true. To use an obnoxious corporate pep talk cliché – but one that is in fact perfectly suited to this topic – you have to “think outside the box” – especially that little vampiric box in the corner.
And so I think we are indeed facing a cull. And it has been long prepared and crafted for the affluent West i.e. it is a “kinder gentler” cull that is eased in via psychological terrorism to manufacture weakness i.e. the “snowflake” culture which encourages everyone to think of themselves as victims sitting hopelessly and having to lean on the Nice Big Authority Figures to protect them. This manoeuvre helped to create a society of hypochondriacs, perfectly groomed for a, to be frank, patently obvious health emergency fraud. The toilet chewers were the most extreme early manifestation of this criminally gullible outlook but soon the majority followed. (And I have often suspected that these toilet stuffers were planted to encourage everyone to get with the programme.)
So – the fear, the deliberately stoked paranoia, the social deprivation, the endless “poking” of the media, the ceaseless alteration of “good cop/bad cop” on the media (“We’re all in this together”/”You’re all gonna die!”) disorients everyone and sets up a mass manic depression which lowers everyone’s vital bodily functions and encourages a lemming-like attitude.
Followed by the deliberate wrecking of the efficiency (or even the capability) of the medical services – along with the annulling of livelihoods. And the slaughterhouse is well up and running.
I go with the ‘soft cull’ theory too.
Each and every one of the Covid measures weakens people’s immune systems to some degree or other. From mask-wearing, social distancing, keeping people confined at home, to the vaccines-falsely-so-called (and now pills) that interfere with natural immunity.
A global lowering of people’s resistance to and ability to fight off/ recover from basic ailments.
Once people’s immune systems have been sufficiently weakened, they they could be easily be knocked down with a feather, or indeed a heavy snowflake.
But what the parasites don’t realise is that their immune systems will also be weakened.
They are unaware of our vital connection to Nature – we are all One – and if a large percentage of human immune systems are weakened, this will happen to all humans over time – especially if those healthy humans (the unjabbed) are removed from the herd.
The global parasites do not know they are caught in their own trap. Escaping to some island won’t work.
There probably are self-defeating aspects to it built into Nature.
Those that comply most with the mandates (ie the immediate minions of those in power) would have the most weakened immune systems (Covidians). Those that comply least (Refuseniks) would have the strongest.
Any Civil War between the two (Refuseniks vs Covidians), should favour the stronger Refuseniks.
Numerically, the Covidians may outnumber the Refuseniks. But that didn’t historically help the Philistines (Samson) or the Midianites (Gideon)
The plan is for this century apparently. So that’s 80 more years. They will whittle some here, drown a million there. Shave down the numbers here, neutron bomb hordes there. Whichever way you slice it or dice it, they have 80 odd years. So if you’re born today and live to 80… you’re gonna see some shit boy.
I acknowledge the physical stunting via the masks etc. But I was also making the point that the psychological strain is very much intended too (the terror, the separation etc.) and this has a definite effect on the physical side. And this was built on decades of weakening by encouraging people to think of themselves as helpless victims.
‘And I think the bigger you think the more likely it is to be true’
I reckon there are a couple of subjects, while not exactly off-limits here, are usually shunned.
I’ll ‘level’ with you, the biggest lie concerns where we all live, most don’t want to know, can’t even consider it.
DES does not just cause cervical cancer in the woman taking it. It also causes cancers in their daughters AND sons. Not to mention abnormalities in the development of the fetus. The scary thing is that there is some evidence that DES can affect future generations.
https://www.hormonesmatter.com/maternal-des-exposure-intersex-development-males/
https://www.hormonesmatter.com/des-nazis-american-industrialists/
https://www.hormonesmatter.com/des-used-stunt-growth-tall-girls/
https://www.hormonesmatter.com/des-tears-flow-across-generation/
There is much more out there with a cursory search of the topic.
Living one’s life as much as possible without these dangerous concoctions seems the best way to avoid these problems.
This excellent Australian doctor tells the truth about cervical cancer being induced in young women.
https://www.vaccinationdecisions.net/australian-journalist-cathy-oleary-promoting-hpv-vaccine-cervical-cancer-with-lies/
Thank you.
Children’s Health Defense has been fighting the HPV for awhile. I believe they have filed suit. They have a lot of info on their site.
Basically an excellent article, but I would like to make a few points regarding the subject. First of all, major psy-ops planned for decades have many interlocking objects, and though one might be considered somewhat primary, one should never lose sight of the others. I could list 10 major objectives of 9/11. Which was more primary, the Middle East Wars for oil, the destruction of the Bill of Rights of the US Constitution, or the biggest gold heist in the history of the world? The cv-1984/clotshot/economic reset is by far the biggest psy-op in the known history of humanity and thus has many interlocking objectives.
The author stresses profit to Big Pharma as the primary objective, and to this I vociferously object. The profit that Big Pharma is making on the fake vaccines, though huge by historical standards, is just chump change compared to the net effect of the so-called ‘economic reset’ and the central banks printing tens of trillions out of thin air to distribute to their cronies I state that the primary objective of this psy-ops is massive depopulation of the planet, perhaps as much as 90+%, and the conversion of the remainder into genetic semi-sterile freaks living in 9th century feudal serf conditions.
The spike protein has been in the Overlords’ drawer for at least a decade. The fake virus was never isolated so its genetic sequence established either. The purported sequence was derived by aspirating the lung glop (a proper scientific term) from one respiratory patient in Wuhan, and the glop was treated with a reverse transcriptase enzyme, the longer sequences were tossed out because they were too time consuming to analyze, and a couple of computers attempted to join the short sequences into a viral structure. If this weren’t so tragic, then it would be a joke. Then an insider panel of ‘experts” voted for their favorite genome from a near infinite number of possibilities. I bring all this up because this was obviously a pretext to falsely insert the spike protein as the primary computer generated entry method for the fake virus to get through the cell wall. Since the spike protein was the primary depopulation bioweapon developed years before 2019, they needed a pretext to inject each human subject with trillions of these molecules. Makes as much sense from the standpoint of health as the US army in Vietnam saying that they had to destroy the village to save it.
And a few words regarding Molnupiravir. First, I am sure it was developed long ago like the bioweapon spike protein. Second, the Overlord’s probably kept Merck out of the fake virus sweepstakes by promising them a second inning killer drug, a drug that wouldn’t kill the patient while still in the ICU like Remdesivir with kidney failure leading to pulmonary edema, but rather after waiting a discreet amount of time. Third, it is an amazingly effective mutagen. Merck claims that it acts by fucking up the viral RNA so badly that the fake virus cannot reproduce, but leaves mammalian cells alone. If you believe that, could I interest you in some beachfront property in the Florida everglades? (Greta told me that it will be beachfront by 2025.) Since almost all spontaneous abortions are caused by mutations screwing up gestation development, it will prove to be a very effective sterilization procedure. Combined with the fake vaccines enervating the immune system, it will also give us a cavalcade of cancer as well.
What this shit is not. It is not an ivermectin knock-off. While the drug companies love to evade each other’s patents by adding an atom or radical to a patented drug, if one compares the structural formulas of Molnupiravir and ivermectin, they have nothing in common.
“ Since the spike protein was the primary depopulation bioweapon developed years before 2019, they needed a pretext to inject each human subject with trillions of these molecules.”
Should have read “they needed a pretext to inject 4 trillion back engineered mRNA molecules which produce the spike protein on our ribosomes. Also it is quite possible that this mRNA can insert itself as a permanent gene into one of our chromosomes via reverse transcriptase which the HIV family does (though BTW I am quite certain that HIV does not cause AIDS.)
“a couple of computers attempted to join the short sequences into a viral structure”.
And the only company that makes these genome sequencing machines is called… Illumina.
“Makes as much sense from the standpoint of health as the US army in Vietnam saying that they had to destroy the village to save it.”
There was a great “destroying the village to save it ” story during Off-G’s hiatus with some elite goon claiming that nature would have to be genetically modified to save it from climate change.
Thanks for this explanation.
Molnupiravir is just the marketing name for the drug widely known as Iverakeditin.
“The “vaccine” doesn’t actually work, but make sure you get your boosters”
Utter and total garbage, sorry for the bbc link
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59077036
Great article. And good that someone is banging the Vitamin D drum. (I’d have mentioned a few other vitamins and some minerals, but I’ll leave that for another time).
Now, I don’t listen to much BBC news, but this evening I heard two BBC Radio 4 news broadcasts repeating very strongly a study just published by Imperial College saying that people who are double jabbed are very likely to get infected with “covid”, and have a 1 in 4 chance of passing this on to people they live with. (So if there are 4 other people in the house, it’s almost certain it would be passed on to one of them, according to this survey, anyway).
Well, Imperial Shmimperial, but anyway; we sceptics will not be surprised to learn this sort of thing; we’ve heard other reports from other sources. But why is the BBC now pushing this message quite so clearly?
In order to push the booster? Well, possibly. But perhaps a more likely explanation is to soften us up ready to swallow poisonous crap like Molnupiravir.
Posted by me on 28Oct21 at 18:48
Viral transmission from human to human has never been proven!
https://youtu.be/wzGxKTzuDv0?t=631
Sam Bailey. She can’t pronounce short e, but she’s good. She needs her own Bitchute channel.
Lets not forget one of the Mercks lastest wonder vaccine – Gardasil. Just amazing…
The HPV Vaccine On Trial: Seeking Justice For A Generation Betrayed https://www.amazon.com/dp/1510710809/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glt_fabc_AD71MSTNNFCZEPYBQMXJ
I remember when that shit came out and fighting with people on a health board about it. There had already been some deaths and instances of paralysis, but all of these adults were keen on getting it into their children ASAP. It struck me as a very hysterical reaction, facts did not matter.
Fast forward to present time…
I saw the horrors of this in the movies Vaxxed and Vaxxed 2. Children’s Health Defense has done a lot of work on this particular vaccine.
Invented by the quacks in Australia, the same type of big pharma funded quacks who said they isolated sars2.
Those who read French could look at this post about the exciting new ‘treatment’ :
https://pgibertie.com/2021/10/26/veran-vient-de-commander-50-000-doses-de-poison-pour-30-millions-deuros/
cannot read french, but i can read the word ‘poison’
all i need to know
This is going to take divine intervention.
I can’t see a group of 100 protesters outside the Houses of Parliament making the slightest dent in it.
We’re in the deepest crap ever seen on this Earth, and nobody responsible for it seems to be at the slightest risk of suffering any punishment as a result.
That intervention needs to come from us, provided by the tools given to us by God. There will be ups and downs on the way. In fact, things will get really bad first.
That’s the way it is . When tyranny finally reveals itself, we have to stamp down hard on it. We haven’t so far – but we will.
But that ignores God’s timetable (and time’s about up for this toilet world). And we make a fatal error in leaving God out of the picture. God helps those who helps themselves, but not those, like Bill Gates, who play, but don’t imitate, him.
Again. Do you plan on haunting me forever?
It’s just that God didn’t give us effective tools for real judging and sentencing… “Revenge is Mine, saith The Lord”…
Even His own Son told us to turn the other cheek, and modern mankind – godless though it is – seems to have developed that habit where politicians are concerned…
Is Vitamin D good for horses? They seem to like the sun so I guess so.
It’s horse medicine! You want to give it to humans when it has some benefit to horses! Don’t you know that something fantastically expensive made by ‘science’ must be better!? Why else would it cost so much? What, you think they’re all in on it?….
Do horses produce cholesterol in sun? Humans do, with a combination of UV and cholesterol: tough on the statin takers.
Cholesterol is not generated in response to sunshine!
Cholesterol is converted into vitamin D in our skin in the sun. Cholesterol is the building block of all our steroid hormones. We produce our own cholesterol, but we also utilise cholesterol from diet. I’d avoid any cholesterol reducing drugs like I avoid TV. The best way to keep you cholesterol levels in balance is to avoid eating processed crap marketed as food, eat healthily, get outdoors a lot and stay active. Which seems to be the answer for most things.
Exactly. My doctor (no longer) tried mightily to put me on statins. I had read bad things about them. I didn’t know the details. I now know a little more. Statins kill ‘all’ cholesterol production. But your body needs cholesterol the same way a car engine needs oil. I used to have heartburn everyday. I never have it now. I used to have kidney stones. I won’t ask a doctor to check on me, but I’ll bet they’re gone or reduced significantly since taking Chanca Peidra. Rockefeller health care will kill you. Eat balanced. Eat organic. That’s all.
Sorry, read vitamin D.
I bet it’s ivermectin repackaged and with an extremely overinflated price.
It’s definitely NOT
It’s much better. It is probably a mutagenic carcinogen.
It’s just the vaccine, repackaged in pill form.