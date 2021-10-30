WATCH: MEPs Protest Vaccine Passports

In the latest editions of This Week in the New Normal, we mentioned a group of Members of the European Parliament who held a press conference where they opposed mandatory vaccination and the “Green Pass”.
On the 28th five of those same MEPs held another press conference, and while the whole thing is worth watching (embedded above), the highlight is definitely German MEP Christine Anderson who speaks for two of the truest minutes in the EU’s history:
All through Europe, governments have gone to great length to get people vaccinated. We were promised the vaccinations will be a “game changer”, and it will restore our freedom…turns out none of that was true. It does not render you immune, you can still contract the virus and you can still be infectious.
The only thing this vaccine did for sure was to spill billions and billions of dollars in the pockets of pharmaceutical companies.
I voted against the digital green certificate back in April, unfortunately it was adopted nonetheless, and this just goes to show there is only a minority of MEPs who truly stand for European values. The majority of MEPs, for whatever reasons unbeknown to me, obviously support oppression of the people while claiming – shamelessly – to do it for the people’s own good.
But it is not the goal that renders a system oppressive it is always the methods by which the goal is pursued. Whenever a government claims to have the people’s interest at heart, you need to think again.
In the entire history of mankind there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the well-being of regular people. What makes any of us think that it is different now? If the age of enlightenment has brought forth anything then, certainly this: never take anything any government tells you at face value
Always question everything any government does or does not do. Always look for ulterior motives. And always ask cui bono?, who benefits?
Whenever a political elite pushes an agenda this hard, and resort to extortion and manipulation to get their way, you can almost always be sure your benefit is definitely not what they had at heart.
As far as I’m concerned, I will not be vaccinated with anything that has not been properly vetted and tested and has shown no sound scientific evidence that the benefits outweigh the disease itself in possible long-term side effects, which to this day we don’t know anything about.
I will not be reduced to a mere guinea pig by getting vaccinated with an experimental drug, and I will most assuredly not get vaccinated because my government tells me to and promises, in return, I will be granted freedom.
Let’s be clear about one thing: No one grants me freedom for I am a free person.
So, I dare the European Commission and the German government: Throw me in jail, lock me up and throw away the key for all I care. But you will never be able to coerce me into being vaccinated if I, the free citizen that I am, choose not to be vaccinated.
It’s quite a shock to discover that major European countries like Spain, Germay and the Netherlands don’t have to copy France’s new homeschooling ban because they already have one. Sweden also effectively has one.
The explosion in children being homeschooled in the US has reached over 2m. I wonder if the myserious cessation in school shootings might not in some way have been connected?
The old argument that homeschooled children would grow up socially maladjusted has been exposed as the farce it always was in the era of masking and social distancing. If Convid was remotely real, the state would be encouraging homeschooling while discouraging migration and telling people not to panic – the fact that none of this is happening reveals that there’s a different true agenda to “defeating the virus”.
Amazing is’nt it?, In true cyber psychosis alt media manner the EVIL E.U unelected bureaucrats (todays heros) ARE now upset that the elected bureaucrats behavior towards the slaves.6/12 months + after the passports have come out in some E>U country’s is worthy of cheap Day of the Dead/Hallowmas PR which alt media will spread to it Bipolar zombies who watch this crap as alternative news.
Sikh for truth what a truth warrior 2 years later.
Nice 333 time code though
It’s been said that science begins as philosophy and ends as art. In this the 21st century science now begins as politics and ends as farce, or fantasy, or fraud, or fascism, or whatever “F” words comes to mind.
What this world is currently short of is courage – it’s good to see and hear a courageous politician.
God bless her.
Summaries of the UK Column shows on Oct 29 and Oct 27.
After an explosive (practically psychotic) argument with a friend over covid, I realise that this video will have little effect. I can just imagine showing that friend the video. He would reject it utterly by saying something like, “Well if we’re not to trust the government, aren’t they part of the government?” And it pretty much goes without saying that the Right Wing connection will be eagerly seized on by even vaguely Left leaning punters. Anderson’s sneer at the Chinese system will be the proverbial red rag to them too. (Colour pun intended!)
Lincoln was wrong : ‘You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool _ _ _’
Should read: You CAN fool most of the people most of the time’
More mockery of the drones:
https://dumptheguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/29/honeybees-use-social-distancing-when-mites-threaten-hives-study
Perhaps they wear little masks too?
The main problem with declining bees was a form of dementia caused by aluminium poisoning. Funny how seldom that specific cause gets mentioned in the mainstream. BTW the Fraud is using the stranded polar bear meme as its headline photo for COP26 again. The scientist who found that polar bear numbers were in fact thriving was of course sacked by her university.
Now here comes the rebuttal:
https://euobserver.com/coronavirus/153372
“Handful of MEPs protest EU Parliament’s new Covid pass
A group of MEPs resorted to scare tactics and false information on Thursday (28 October) to rail against the European Parliament’s plans to impose a digital green pass next week in order to gain access to its buildings.”
Shock horror:
“None of the six MEPs, including Terhes, holding a press conference within the Brussels-based European Parliament building were wearing masks.”
Terhes is a bad man:
“Terhes lists himself as a priest in his declaration of financial interests, last filed in the start of 2019. He also comes from a country, Romania, which currently has the highest Covid death rates anywhere in the European Union.”
After which, three paragraphs citing the doom figures. (“Bring out your dead!”)
And here it comes!
“…Christine Anderson of the far-right AfD party, who made false claims on the vaccines.”
After which, more intoning of statistics and blasé statements about how “vaccines have also been proven safe and effective” and referring to “clinical trials involving thousands of people”.
Then another reference to how these “Far Right” bastards “resorted to scare tactics”.
At which point the pot and kettle explode!
I for one cannot believe the stupidity of the general public. I thought, possibly wrongly, that after the public heard gov’t lie after gov’t lie over Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, they would be less inclined to blindly go along with what they are told by gov’t stooges.
Then again, is it stupidity, or something else, which switches of the logic thinking capacity people were born with?
As with a lot of people, i have tried to warn my family for years who consider me a ‘conspiracy theorist’. A label that awaits anyone who dares to counter gov’t lies.
It seems that those MEP’s who are doing their jobs will have a short career in the EU parliament. However, they should have a longer life because of it. If more MEP don’t find their backbone soon, democracy is over. Then it’s civil war. The shysters in gov’t want you to believe that their ‘vaccination’ program is a success. A critical mass of thinking public still exists and is growing.
Gov’t was never your friend. They are now the enemy of the people. Those who don’t get it, will never get it. Those who do, are getting ready for history to repeat itself.
Christine Anderson:
I think the implosion of the “gamechanger” promise may jolt a lot people out of their slumber.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RRKvuizJepRy
c/o Philosophers-stone.info
The Penny Drops For This Vaxxxed Reporter
Aug 6, 2021
—
https://www.itv.com/goodmorningbritain/articles/is-the-oxford-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-a-gamechanger-and-other-vaccine
Is the Oxford/Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine a gamechanger? And other vaccine questions answered
Wed 30 Dec 2020
Chief Investigator for the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial Andrew Pollard, Dr Amir Khan and Devi Sridhar answered some key questions on the new vaccine after it was approved by the UK regulator today.
Is this vaccine going to be a gamechanger in the battle against Covid?
Andrew Pollard said: “I think having all of these vaccines is game changing. The problem we’ve had is not having enough vaccines and of course we’re still in that point. The UK’s in a good position now with access to the vaccine we’ve been involved in developing, but for the world to be safe, we need a lot more doses and more vaccines because so many people need protecting in countries everywhere. For our health security and our economic survival, we need all of them to be protected as well.”
What a shame that the vast majority of MEPs are down on bended knee to Big Pharma through fear, bought up, compromised behind the scenes with personal pecadilloes discovered and ready to be wielded against them, or lying prostrate for an easy life and a less complicated path to picking up the regular expenses and allowance cheques every month. But it’s a start, I suppose. Good luck to them.