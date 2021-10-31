The Masquerade

Edward Curtin
“They didn’t act like people and they didn’t act like actors. It’s hard to explain.”
JD Salinger, The Catcher in the Rye, 1951
There’s a reason that Catcher in the Rye, published 70 years ago, has become such an iconic book, praised and condemned in equal measure. It is because it is about lying, phoniness, acting, Hollywood, theater, plagiarism, and at its core, a society of liars. Actors in a masquerade willing to don masks and face other faces with the veiled glances of the defeated.
It is about the massive social confusion that entered American life in an intense way following World War II, a world of propaganda and performance.
Although the book seems to be directed at adolescents, it is for adults, and while annoying many of them with its adolescent lingo, it cuts to the heart of our current life-the-movie society. Adults have become kids, and Holden Caulfield knew that they would. Or were. Maybe he wanted it. We now live in a society of costumed children, asking to be tricked.
“If you want to know the truth,” Holden keeps repeating, knowing that most people don’t, since they prefer the Show.
It is also a fall book with echoes of falling leaves in a dying land.
Football and war, Halloween and all souls drifting down in the crepuscular light of late October and the coming November remembrance of Veteran’s Day, once called Armistice Day, when the mad slow action film of WW I, the war to end all wars with millions dead in rat-infested trenches, is commemorated, as if anything has changed and such memories are not secret celebrations of the heroic sacrifices the gullible make for their masters. War is a racket; the ultimate racket.
Liam Clancy reminds us of this truth regarding the “Great” War and all the others that have followed. Millions of deaths brought on by lying government bastards. Actors in the mass masquerade.
But it goes deeper than lying leaders. For lying is the leading cause of living death in the USA, and the pharmaceutical companies have no prescription for it. If they did, and if they cared, which they don’t, they would have manufactured such a drug long ago. It would have killed them of course, but since their business is profits not suicide, they don their masks of solicitude and bank the spoils, while producing poison to shoot people with.
The great English writer, DH Lawrence, warned us long ago to not let the living-dead eat us up. Yet we are still being devoured by a refusal that knows no name since it is not just them but us – victims and executioners, both in a mutual deadly game.
Death is a big hit, as everyone knows. It fascinates far more than does life. One glance at the mass media will confirm that. Fear, death, and disaster are the daily menu, interspersed with kitsch uplift. Propaganda feeds on it. Up down all around spin that wheel and rattle your brains.
But the ghosts of fall remind us to beware of this necrophilia. The dead return and wander among us, masked children wandering through the streets looking for handouts. Adults laughing those tight grim laughs. How cute!
Nietzsche said that “all things are entangled, ensnared, and enamored.” I find this especially true during the autumnal season, especially the Halloween weekend of ghosts, death, and masks.
It is enchanting and disturbing if you give it thought. Its symbolism explains the Covid propaganda and panic more than a thousand factual articles. It explains the warfare state and adults’ refusal to defiantly oppose it. It explains the nihilistic underpinning of society and children’s fears and wishes to use a magic wand to change the world to one that celebrates life not death.
That is the true treat that their unconscious playacting requests. But the candy the adults give them conceals the poison the adults can’t face. The poison that they have ingested.
I think of how all persons are, by definition, masked, the word person being derived from the Latin, persona, meaning mask. Another Latin word, larva, occurs to me, it too meaning mask, ghost, or evil spirit. The living masks light up for me as I think of ghosts, the dead, all the souls and spirits circulating through our days, swirling like dead leaves in the wind.
While etymology might seem arcane, I think it offers us a portal into our lives, not just personally, but politically and culturally as well. Word usage is at the heart of linguistic mind control, and we are in a world where the minders of the public’s mind have become adept at fashioning language to their devious ends.
Orwell predicted this in Nineteen Eighty-Four with his explanation of Newsspeak:
The purpose of Newspeak was not only to provide a medium of expression for the world-view and mental habits proper to the devotees of Ingsoc, but to make all other modes of thought impossible. It was intended that when Newspeak had been adopted once and for all and Oldspeak forgotten, a heretical thought – that is, a thought diverging from the principles of Ingsoc – should be literally unthinkable, at least as far as thought is dependent on words.
A quick check of the latest dictionary updates will corroborate Orwell’s point about the future dictionary when Newspeak has been fully established, the meaning of words will be so changed that anything can mean anything, even its opposite.
Shakespeare, the ultimate wordsmith, was right, of course, to tell us that “all the world’s a stage,” though I would disagree with the bard that we are “merely” players. It does often seem that way, but seeming is the essence of the actor’s show and tell.
But who are we behind the masks? Who is it uttering those words coming through the masks’ mouth holes (the per-sona: Latin, to sound through)?
Halloween. The children play at scaring and being scared. Death walks among them and they scream with glee. The play is on. The grim reaper walks up and down the street. Treats greet them. The costumes are ingenious; the masks, wild. It’s all great fun, the candy sweet. So what’s the trick? When does the performance end?
As Halloween ends, the saints come marching in followed by all the souls. The Days of the Dead. Spirits. Ghosts walk the streets. Dead leaves fall. The dead are everywhere, swirling through the air, drifting. We are surrounded by them. We are them. Until.
Until when? Perhaps not until we dead awaken and see through the charade of social life and realize the masked performers are not just the deadly politicians and celebrities, not only the professional actors and the corporate media performers, but us.
And while these days of the dead and children’s games can bring us to wonder whether we act like people or actors – “even if it’s hard to explain” – whether behind the double masks we realize we can be genuine actors if we go deep enough, the celebration of Veterans/Armistice/Remembrance Day a few days later should emphatically remind us of the Masters of War and the need to see through their masks, as Bob Dylan tells us. The evil performers who “play with my world like it’s your little toy” with their endless lies.
Norman O. Brown so well describes our stage set:
Ancestral voices prophesying war; ancestral spirits in the danse macabre or war dance; Valhalla, ghostly warriors who kill each other and are reborn to fight again. All warfare is ghostly, every army an exercitus feralis (army of ghosts), every soldier a living corpse.
It seems to me that Albert Camus was right, and that we should aspire to be neither victims nor executioners. To do so will take a serious reevaluation of the roles we play in the ongoing national tragedy of lie piled upon lie in aggressive wars around the world and in election farces that perpetuate them.
The leading actors we elect are our responsibility. We produce and maintain them. They are our mirror images; we are theirs. It is the danse macabre, a last tango in the land of bad actors, our two-faced show.
This masquerade ball that passes for political reality is infiltrated by the ghosts of all those victims we have murdered around the wide world. We may choose not to see them, but they are lurking in the shadowy corners. And they will haunt us until we make amends.
“Do you not know there comes a midnight hour when everyone has to throw off his mask?” warned Kierkegaard. “Do you believe that life will always let itself be mocked? Do you think you can slip away a little before midnight in order to avoid this? Or are you not terrified by it?”
“Whenever I take up a newspaper,” Ibsen added, “I seem to see ghosts gliding between the lines. There must be ghosts all the country over, as thick as the sands of the sea. And then we are, one and all, so pitifully afraid of the light.”
Yet the children and the eloquent voices of the genuine actors I have so liberally quoted here remind us of what is possible if we chase the light and stop the masquerade.
That would be cause for a real holiday celebration.
Last night, my neighbourhood turned out a massive Halloween extravaganza. Wave after wave of kids and parents pouring down the street laughing and shouting and generally having a great time. Such organisation. I gathered that all houses with spooky decorations were participating homes. And there was a lot of them. Never mind, in the first place, that Halloween has become a thing here in Australia…which in itself is just odd. Or that the ghoulish event seems to have out gunned Christmas, Australia Day and Easter etc for pure joy and community spirit…
Focus on the fact that Halloween has galvanised and martialed scores and scores of people in my neck of the woods alone, to act together in a common interest…when for the last 3 months straight every single person above the age of 11 or so has been forced to wear little paper masks like animals. That they have been degraded, debased and humiliated in masks…and not a peep. No indignation. No push back. No questions. No community organisation. No suspicions. No deaths. No stretched medical department. No danger. Nothing. Complete silence. Overwhelming mask compliance.
There’s an irony in scores of kids and parents roaming the streets in all manner of spooky Halloween outfit trying to be scary when going to the supermarket to buy a bag of apples on any other day over the last 3 months will have been infinitely more creepy and unsettling with apathetic docile human beings, mute, shuffling around in their sad pathetic masks.
“The country will be well…
… when he joins this guy.”
This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.
~ Frederick Douglass, 1857
The word ‘scientist’ was supposedly coined in 1833 by William Whewell in response to a question posed by, of all people, S.T. Coleridge. Previously people who studied nature had been known as ‘natural philosophers’. Whewell was a kind of proto-pop scientist, the Brian Cox of his day (okay, that’s a bit cruel – he didn’t play in a synth band whose only famous song happened to be used to get a psychopathic mass-murderer elected that I know of).
So the roots of ‘scientist’ are in a ’33 and a man with the initials WW (which is 33 turned on its side). Bizarre coincidences perhaps? Well, Galileo’s trial was in 1633 so there’s another scientific milestone in a ’33. Galileo’s name just happens to be the location of the Bible story with one vowel changed. He was set up as the new man-god martyr to replace Christ. The whole story reeks of contrivance (Venice plays a suspicious role, unsurprisingly).
Any other ’33s? How about 1933, did anything happen then?
Another thought provoking piece Edward. One of my regrets is I never got around to reading very many of the literary classics such as Catcher In The Rye, although I have read 1984 and Brave New World, albeit years ago now.
Both highly relevant, and searingly insightful, given what has happened in the past 18 months; and what is intended to happen by the psychopathic 0.01%.
And, yes, I’m aware of the connections both Orwell and Huxley had. Were their novels the literary version of predictive programming perchance?
I haven’t voted for over 25 years, because I woke up to the fact nothing of real substance changes regardless of whether you vote for Punch or Judy, Tweedle Dum or Tweedle Dee, Left or Right. As Emma Goldman said long ago: “if voting changed anything they’d make it illegal”.
Yet another charade of many many charades and distractions conjured up by those who really rule behind the scenes. Hint: Blackrock and Vanguard.
As I read this, for some reason this well known poem popped into my head. I think it’s quite relevant here.
Spot the difference!
Trump, Biden and Bergoglio.
NO “smart” phone, NO tracking device, NO Qr code, NO virus.
Kill the beast now and while you are at it destroy that damn Teeeeeee Veeeeeee too.
If you have an evil "smart" phone nesting like a viper in your pocket or tightly grasped in your simian fist as if it were some kind of extirpated still pulsating body appendage or brain abortion as the case may be, then you are part of the problem and will never contribute anything of worth to stop the real zombie virus that is leading the herd of mutton over the cliff, at least not until you smash your personalized tracking demon to bits.
Though the STASI orphans should have known better, they too have already been consumed whole by trans humanist Mickey Mouse BS so the logical next step for the reptilians in charge is to pump their graphene oxide and nano dirt directly to their ovine brains and put them under complete remote control where monkey man never again has to miss a Twatter outburst or a Goggle command or Fecesbook “breaking news” fart or whatever crap they get from their blinking, prosthetic, vital organ when they deep dive into their amoled glass swamp. By all means you four-legged critters of the herd do download the “essential updates” in your monthly covaids “booster” death vaxx squirt to become a truly fulfilled silicon meat puppet like the rest of the protoplasm squirming around you. Your viper in residence and its Qr coded commands (straight from the hell that you couldn’t wait to jump into) will indeed award you with the appropriate Chicom slash NWO credits for being an obedient and soulless slave of the hell on Earth they are now erecting for the dying herd as the last stage of this dystopian farce plays out.
Otherwise kill your diabolic “smart” phone or shut up already. If you can’t do something that simple yourself, as one who claims to “get it”, then why should you expect the herd not to willfully poison itself considering they are no longer in control of anything in their miserable existences other than shoving stuff in their facial orifice or squeezing shit out their sphincter end as the case may be, in between perusing their “smart” phone smut and kitty litter videos, as they proudly and dutifully exhibit their covaids death squirt status Qr code to every jackbooted robopig thug that demands compliance as they go about their shameful and soon to be terminated lives…all in the prurient interest of course of the demons that unleashed this genocide and “watched over by machines of love and grace”. When the 5G towers and soon the 6G towers light up in the coming Dark Winter then the real electronic gulag will become apparent to even the most challenged leg of mutton out there in the pathetic human herd.
Never let any psychopath in your pocket or your life that is obviously “smarter” than you.
“Smart” phone macht dumb
But PfiZer macht frei …. permanently
Your kakistocracy only wants what’s best for
you…..nudge..nudge…wink…sputter…. cackle…..$quirt!
Professor Mattias Desmet on EweTueb “How can so many still buy into the narrative”
People and their Smart Phones = The Ood (from Doctor Who).
If those leading actors we elect refers to our parliamentarians it has seemed to me that it doesn’t matter who we elect because our parliamentarians of whatever political persuasion will likely do only the bidding of businessmen with no allegiance to any particular nation. Politicians are reliant upon donations from, in many cases, multinational conglomerates and in that way they become interdependent on each other. In this way it further seems to me that the people, in the main, who elect their politicians have little appreciation of the way a parliamentary democracy works. Most labour under the impression that their MP is their delegate, not someone who takes his seat in the Commons to take decisions on their behalf that, in some instances, may adversely affect them. As Edward Bernays so succinctly put it in his 1929 book : Propaganda, We are governed, our minds are moulded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. It is they who pull the wires that control us. It goes to show that neither the electorate nor those elected have much say in the way nations are run. This ‘covid vaccine’ debacle a case in point. Having written the above, Edward Curtin, to my mind, is one of the best writers of this century and kudos to Off-G for reprinting his piece.
I would add to “Catcher In The Rye” that other great American work – “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder – as a piece which strips the mask of death from the living and reorients it to the dead. (In fact I personally would rate “Our Town” as THE greatest American literary work.)
“There’s a reason that Catcher in the Rye, published 70 years ago, has become such an iconic book”.
Indeed, there is a reason – or several reasons – why but not imo the one that is stated. What is the exam Caulfield is studying for? Most people are led to assume it’s some sort of college exam, probably his finals. It isn’t….
https://postflaviana.org/freemason-rye/
This would explain why his fellows in the media and academia have “bigged up” the book and why it keeps cropping up in mind-control. I wouldn’t be surprised if Salinger was a fictional creation and the true author(s) unknown outside certain circles. This would explain Salinger’s reclusiveness. It seems a trick they’ve repeated with Thomas Pynchon.
“Shakespeare, the ultimate wordsmith”.
Well of course a grain merchant and occasional actor would have a vocabulary of 18-29,000 words (depending on how it’s measured) when the average person has about 3,000 and Milton could only manage 8,000. That’s despite no evidence he had an education, him having illiterate parents and having illiterate children (Prospero in ‘The Tempest’ takes great care to educate his daughter but Shakespeare apparently couldn’t be bothered to ensure his daughters had basic literacy). One word that never appears in all his works is “Stratford”. There’s no Warwickshire dialect but numerous plays are set in Italy. There’s a mass of technical knowledge and terms ranging from medicine to the law to falconry. One might think, free from a lifetime of programming to the contrary, the works were written by a person of exceptional learning or more probably by a combination of such people.
There’s no proof Shakespeare could even write. There are six signatures but these could well have been written by law clerks as they all appear on legal documents. This would explain the formations of the letters in the signatures and the different spellings of the names (Elizabethans may have been more relaxed about alternative spellings of names but not their own). There’s some reason tho believe Shakespeare might have been able to read (he needed to learn his lines as an actor) and there is a surviving letter addressed to him but even here the evidence isn’t conclusive.
BTW has anyone noticed the lack of danger that Halloween might be cancelled? Despite the supposed tidal wave of cases and children being in mortal danger, everything’s just dandy about Halloween going ahead.
Brilliant.
Keep the faith. We have the power to stop this.
I remember the book well. I was only 18 at the time and I was reading it in a bus shelter in Brighton, Sussex. I kept rolling about, with laughter, so much so that people around started viewing me askance! In keeping with the Masquerade theme, there was a very good rendition by the American Jazz singer Nancy Wilson, the melody and lyrics still haunt me to this day. She was so beautiful both physically and lyrically. Sorry for reminiscing about my misspent youth!
The Catcher in the Rye of course.
Nancy Wilson. Yes, she was.
A masquerade indeed…
I see here a good restatement on the theory of the origin of the Corona-Panic as social phenomenon
It was he allure of Death, of spirits and masks, etc. Really of the horror genre itself, expressed variously. The entire debacle can be seen as a mega-scale manifestation of the same.
I have long suspected people were ‘primed’ for the Corona-Panic by years’ worth of virus-terror movies and zombie movies — the latter generally state or imply zombiedom is virus-based.
(See also, Corona-as-apocalypse-cult theory.)
All his articles just seem to be literary quote aggregators. I’d rather he strung a proper essay together than the disjointed and nervous reliance on writers-past for validation. A quote here and there is fine, if it truly adds something, but relying on them like a metronomic crutch makes these far shallower, not deeper. Also, I find it harder, as a reader, to follow a thread all the way through.
I share a similar pov, but I recognise a lot of academic types (or wannabe academic types) appreciate this kind of piece, and they also need to be ‘nudged’ to see through the Masquerade.
Or will they nudge on to to yet more model great minds to give them their opinions?
As far as I can see, it’s a cut-and-paste ‘word salad’ with nothing original to say at all. We keep being told by OffGuardian and some of their regulars that the elites are winning and the public have been utterly brainwashed – but that seems at variance to what is actually happening when I step out of the door.
Truth was born fully formed, at the beginning. A few along the way recognised it, within themselves.
All they can do is point to the signs.
Academic society, it seems, refuses to so much as even consider any such thing as originality. If you didn’t borrow you ideas from some acknowledged “genius,” then your ideas cannot be taken seriously.
The fact is, someone somewhere had to think up (or make up) so much of this stuff we call “genius.” One cannot have borrowed from another from another back to the very first humanoid. Someone had to be first.
We allow “scientists” a certain latitude to think originally; but “scholars” are given no such rein – their leash is held tight and firm lest they stray into the realm of imagination.
The detractors congregate attracted by their mutual distaste for goodness and truth.
Just wait until they weld the gates shut.
Thanks Edward.
You are consistently enlightening.