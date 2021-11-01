21 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 12

Kim Usbourne
Good morning, everyone, and I hope you had a Happy Halloween! There’s definitely been more “Trick” than “Treat” happening in recent times, so how about I try and make up for that?
Here’s a WHOPPING 21 Covid-Skeptic memes to get you through the day:
Since we’re starting bright and early, hopefully this will wake some people up…
“Look: if a nurse doesn’t want this vaccine, they are clearly a mad conspiracy theorist! Not someone who’s seen the adverse reactions first hand, or anything like that…”
Then again, there are some nurses I wouldn’t want to be treated by anyway, like Annie Wilkes.
Let’s hope nobody had this to contend with last night! Because we should be protecting the world’s children from this nightmare, right?
Oh no, my mistake! We’re going to hold them accountable for murdering Granny. Of course!
Just make sure you’re up to date with your totally necessary boosters, everyone!
At the end of the day, you’ve just got to trust the statistics from the “experts”
Are you trusting the Science? It doesn’t look like you’re trusting the Science enough!
One of my favourite movies starring the hilarious Jim Carey. Wait, that’s not Jim Carey, it’s some other actor clown…
Come on, PETA, for dog’s sake…
Probably a good time to remind everyone of Dr Seuss’s wise words: “A person’s a person, no matter how small”, or “unvaccinated”.
I always wondered where he got those mad ideas from!
But at least we’ve got alt-news sites like Off Guardian to keep us sane…
…and you’re in good hands, even if we’re in for a verrry long haul.
Although, I’m sure by now we’re all familiar with having our shares censored on twit-tube-gram-book
That is, if there’s anyone still following us that isn’t awake yet!
At least I have the option to just block people
I’m hoping the government won’t seize my hard drives, because there’s a lot of anti-narrative memes on my PC
When the final judgement comes, I’m confident it’ll all have been worth it!
Funny thing is, I think those updates actually do prevent viruses…
And for the final (official) meme today, stay strong, and remember this:
And what would a Monday Morning MemesTM be without a hilarious bonus meme!? (This might be my new favourite joke)
Stay well everyone and have a nice week!!
Been lacing society with Influenza for years ? Did Flu possibly get suspended and eased off for last 2 years ? https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/dr-zelenko-drops-atomic-bomb-where-did-the-influenza-go/
The man with no friends!
Keep ’em coming! I’m printing them onto sticker paper and putting them up in bar toilets around my locale. Saving the world one meme at a time 😉
Liberal senator Gerard Rennick to withhold vote in protest against Covid vaccine mandates | Australian politics | The Guardian
PETA turns out to be more controlled opposition? Well I never, if the name doesn’t happen to reduce to 33 (P = 16; E = 5, T = 20, A = 1; 1+6+5 = 12 then 1+2 = 3: 2+0+1 = 3).
Just a coincidence? When was PETA founded? None other than March 22nd! Yep, it was founded on 3/22 or Skull’n’Bones’ day.
PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk just happens to have a name that means “new church”. Her family moved around an insane amount in her youth – what sort of family does that? A military intelligence one, I would suggest. They spent time in India and her mother just happened to work with Mother Teresa (who I assume we all know about by now). Her father is described by Wikipedia as a “navigational engineer”. It’s almost certainly a front and a joke about how into geometry he was. He’s also said to have designed bombing systems for the US military. Does this sound like the sort of background of someone who cares about life and nature – or an asset?
It seems safe to say by now that if one’s heard of them, they’re fake, a front and controlled social engineers.
All this numbers lark – I expect you can break down most words to equal 33 if you apply the nonsense logic above !!
Bit like statistics………
They’re all spot on, butt (sic) # 13 says it all.
Thanks Folks.
Australia still hasn’t got the message so they peddle this crap.
‘less accurate’
What’s less accurate than ‘its NOT a diagnostic tool’ (Kary Mullis).
Dumb as dogshit they are.
Yep, because even the stupid Doherty Institute who finally studied them said they find other zoonotic pathogens and are not accurate, then recommended them at 40ct
Peter Doherty: Nobel prize, Order of Australia, Australian of the year, Australian ‘Living Treasure’ ?
That Peter Doherty?
He ain’t gonna upset no apple carts.
He’s got a hero’s history to protect
Did I say apple cart ? I meant gold train.
And he’s a fucking dog doctor
If you voluntarily take a PCR test without having had any social, financial or legal pressure applied, then it is 100% positive proof that you are infected with
(1) The Conformity Virus
together with a strong possibility of cross-infection with
(2) The Gullibility Virus
Have never complied with any of the pointless crap,
Both exacerbated by the TV-irus Mike.