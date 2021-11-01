21 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 12

Kim Usbourne

Good morning, everyone, and I hope you had a Happy Halloween! There’s definitely been more “Trick” than “Treat” happening in recent times, so how about I try and make up for that?

Here’s a WHOPPING 21 Covid-Skeptic memes to get you through the day:

1.

Since we’re starting bright and early, hopefully this will wake some people up…

2.

“Look: if a nurse doesn’t want this vaccine, they are clearly a mad conspiracy theorist! Not someone who’s seen the adverse reactions first hand, or anything like that…”

3.

Then again, there are some nurses I wouldn’t want to be treated by anyway, like Annie Wilkes.

4.

Let’s hope nobody had this to contend with last night! Because we should be protecting the world’s children from this nightmare, right?

5.

Oh no, my mistake! We’re going to hold them accountable for murdering Granny. Of course!

6.

Just make sure you’re up to date with your totally necessary boosters, everyone!

7.

At the end of the day, you’ve just got to trust the statistics from the “experts”

8.

Are you trusting the Science? It doesn’t look like you’re trusting the Science enough!

9.

One of my favourite movies starring the hilarious Jim Carey. Wait, that’s not Jim Carey, it’s some other actor clown…

10.

Come on, PETA, for dog’s sake…

11.

Probably a good time to remind everyone of Dr Seuss’s wise words: “A person’s a person, no matter how small”, or “unvaccinated”.

12.

I always wondered where he got those mad ideas from!

13.

But at least we’ve got alt-news sites like Off Guardian to keep us sane…

14.

…and you’re in good hands, even if we’re in for a verrry long haul.

15.

Although, I’m sure by now we’re all familiar with having our shares censored on twit-tube-gram-book

16.

That is, if there’s anyone still following us that isn’t awake yet!

17.

At least I have the option to just block people

18.

I’m hoping the government won’t seize my hard drives, because there’s a lot of anti-narrative memes on my PC

19.

When the final judgement comes, I’m confident it’ll all have been worth it!

20.

Funny thing is, I think those updates actually do prevent viruses…

21.

And for the final (official) meme today, stay strong, and remember this:

And what would a Monday Morning MemesTM be without a hilarious bonus meme!? (This might be my new favourite joke)

Bonus Meme

Stay well everyone and have a nice week!!