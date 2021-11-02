WATCH: It’s not about what they say it’s about…

The latest Saturday monologue from Neil Oliver, perhaps better known to UK audiences as “the Coast Guy”, is a must-listen.
For those who don’t know him, Oliver is a Scottish archaeologist, author and television presenter who has a weekly spot on fledgling TV station GBNews. He’s certainly eloquent, usually correct, and almost always worth listening to. But his latest, on the COP26 meeting, is a vital watch.
From the false framing of the narrative, to the pivot from Covid to Climate, to the hypocrisy of the “little emperors” who preach a lifestyle for the masses they would never tolerate themselves, Oliver hits the nail squarely on the head.
His repeated refrain is a mantra we every one of us needs to remember, all the time…
“It’s not about what they say it’s about, and it never has been.”
Nonsense the populist leaders will tell the E>U and the deep state where to stick it.!
Freddie singing their theme song.
Or is it their anthem?
Here is Neil Oliver in discussion with Mark Dolan on GB News after his previous week’s monologue referring to the electorate’s ‘abusive relationship’ at the hands of government.
“I’m just one person but I speak up for the silenced millions”
“…..[these self-proclaimed ‘rulers’] openly and blatantly dripping with contempt [for us]”
This discussion inspired me to write to my MP once again to show that I have not gone away or changed my mind about the current state of affairs; I had given up writing to him in the lost cause of getting a response that didn’t simply reflect the party line. I doubt that my latest communication will make one iota of difference to his position but I sent a link to this interview in the hope it might arouse his conscience. I’m sure it’s wishful thinking but it made me feel better to emphasise that many people continue to battle on behalf of humanity.
Here’s an interesting twitter exchange involving Royalist “prole” Billy Bragg:
Billy Bragg: “Great to see Cardiff teeming with rugby fans for the All Blacks game this afternoon. If you’re coming along to the gig tonight, we kick off shortly after the match finishes. Please bring proof of vaccination status to gain entry.”
Annie Seeley: “Billy I started buying your records when I saw you on The Tube in 1984 I would never have thought you would promote medical segregation, so sad – the vaccines are still in trial til 2023 so no long term data”
Billy Bragg: “In 1984, I was taking a stand against Thatcher. The most insidious thing she ever said was ‘There is no such thing as society’. When you refuse to wear a mask or get vaccinated, you are echoing her. As then, I’m still opposing that attitude in favour of the greater good.”
I have seen Thatcher’s “no such thing as society” quote being trundled out before to attack those not submitting to the covid epic. Another “Leftist” meme in the service of covid whoring.
One Dave Jones tweeted:
“If one has to prove Vax status, hope no one turned up”
My sentiments exactly – and I hope every single one of those phony pop radical flunkies is abandoned.
‘…….greater good’ Billy Fragg Wedge.
It’s the most blatant class grab ever. And the most frightening thing about it for me is the fanaticism it inspires in the believers, all of whom I reckon are to be found in the lower reaches i.e. as part of that targeted mass.
I wonder if any rich people actually take this covid crap seriously. Indeed, I think that there is a peculiar general attitude where huge numbers – the vast majority – go through the motions not really believing it and not really rejecting it, just conforming to a new norm – the expression “New Normal” being part of the hypnotic chant which bypasses the rational part of the mind.
In short, covid has become a new language which, as Neil Oliver rightly says, doesn’t mean what it says. It means something altogether different – and here’s the potent part – a huge number already know this. They know we are all speaking a new language which is a kind of code. The underlying meaning is that the bosses have decided on a change for reasons unspecified (although easy to guess even if most might prefer not to) and therefore there is going to be a whole new plan and we’re all just waiting to see what our new roles will be. In the meantime, they say “Wear a mask! Keep distant! …” etc. And so, many simply go along thinking, “Well this is part of the New Plan. This is the introduction to a new world. And we’ll have to wait to see what will be required of us next.”
But then there are those who truly believe the surface meaning. And, from my own personal experience, they are all latent psychos. Though there may be an ambiguity here. I think that one of the reasons why they can be so homicidal is that deep down they too understand what’s truly happening. And perhaps they are thinking that if they act as good little covid policemen, they’ll have a better position in the brave new world.
Pity he opposes Scottish independence. Might the label ‘comprador’ fit? Or ‘quisling’ even?
Well, Scottish independence is a different issue. Besides in the big picture now, would they be any better off under full control of Marxists, rather than now, control under a mix of UK and Scottish Marxists? . It’s just a distraction.
Sort this mess out first. See where we are then vote for or against. Personally I think we should avoid the union splitting up but currently not a pressing issue on my mind, or anyone with a sense of priority.
As often is the case, it’s the opposite of what they say it’s about.
A constellation of evidence points towards the reality of an ongoing, clandestine, climate modification campaign, originating, at the very least, from the 1970’s, of unprecedented proportions and the utmost audacity and arrogance. Its overarching aim is to convert the Arctic ice into a meltwater, opening it up for its vast resources of oil, gas and minerals and to alter the global climate to one more favourable to the northern temperate zones and less favourable to equatorial and semi-tropical zones. The scientific establishment up to 1975 seemed also to have been concerned that the earth was entering a long-term Ice age. This may have been a genuine concern but may also have been a means of drumming up support.
To this end, the campaign has employed such methods of modification as the use of Soot or Black Carbon, in alignment with William Gray’s proposals, to:
The primary component of the campaign however, is:
Altering the nature and frequency of cloud type ratios in order to effect a warming of the globe, predominantly the northern hemisphere, and, in particular, the Arctic.
This is accomplished by two primary means:
1. The establishment of a cirrus cloud over-seeding regime. Popularly termed “Chemtrails”, this refers to a form of artificial cirrus cloud formation carried out as part of the deliberate, clandestine, world-wide geoengineering campaign. What activists claim to be “chemtrails” and sceptics claim to be “persisting, spreading contrails”, have the common factor of originating from particulates emitted from jets that act as ice nuclei and seeds for human-induced cirrus clouds. Orchestrated under the guise of commercial air traffic, this involves aircraft of military, commercial and undisclosed origin emplacing particulate matter, primarily coal fly ash, into the upper troposphere and lower stratosphere for the purpose of seeding vast artificial cirrus cloud formations. These can last for extended periods of time and have a net-warming effect, observable within one day/night cycle and more pronounced the closer they occur towards the poles, to winter and night.
2. The radical enhancement of cumulus (lower) cloud formation by means of lower flying aircraft, ground and sea-based seeding devices, and electro-magnetic pulses emitted via ionospheric heaters and ubiquitous radio and radar technology. The term “HAARP” should actually refer to the technology behind both an overt and covert, global network of land-based antenna arrays, sea based mobile platforms, drilling rigs, satellites, land-based radar stations (particularly NEXRAD), and radar located on vehicles such as tornado chasers, boats, submarines and aircraft. This technology is based on the idea that electromagnetic beams sustained and focused at the correct frequency can bring about changes in the atmosphere, stripping electrons from targeted regions, creating plasma clouds. Plasma is ionised gas consisting of protons and electrons. Free electrons accelerate cloud formation. The enhanced cumulus cloud cover, resulting from this process, has an overall net-warming effect in the Arctic.
A Study in Infra-Red
Geoengineering on its Head
Part 1: Phil-anthropogenic Global Warming
https://bakerstreetrising.home.blog/2019/03/18/a-study-in-infra-red/
Re: “It’s not about what they say it’s about.”
—
Yes and no. They’ve been telling us for a long time that it’s about control, enslavement, global democide, satanism, paedophilia, etc. And they seem over eager to tell us that they are sick, evil, Babylonian freaks.
Full Closing Ceremony from Beijing 2008
(watch from 1:16:30)
Neil Oliver a true prince amongst men… Bless you
It’s interesting to note that never is the largest polluting entity ever mentioned though…. The US Military
Exempt too I would imagine….
And the rest of the World Wide Industrial Military Complex, no word from General Greta.
The Fraud deploys what it imagines is its big gun to push Personal Carbon Allowances:
https://dumptheguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/02/radical-policies-net-zero-personal-carbon-allowances
All wrapped up in the warm fuzzy cloak of “fairness” of course. Even accepting her own ridiculous paradigm, PCAs would be tradeable so the mega-rich could carry on regardless.
There’s a useful reminder that PCAs originated as an idea in the public realm with… David Miliband. If that doesn’t give away that it’s a weapon of pure evil aimed straight at your head, what would?
He has hit the nail on the head. These hypocrites, who preach to the peasants about “ the build back better “ , are awash with shite. Yet many of the great unwashed, cannot see “ it’s not what they say it’s about “ !
So let’s be clear on this Climate Emmergency.
Back in Parliament, Bojo and his minions will place before that venerable House of Bloviation, a bill, in which
All in an attempt to prove its not another case of For Thee, Not For Me.
Cool!
My take is we’ll seen just another examples of our leaders failing to lead, for they are REMFs.
They’re not leaders…. they’re Managers
We’ve yet to meet the Boss and his Board
👍