WATCH: It’s not about what they say it’s about…

The latest Saturday monologue from Neil Oliver, perhaps better known to UK audiences as “the Coast Guy”, is a must-listen.

For those who don’t know him, Oliver is a Scottish archaeologist, author and television presenter who has a weekly spot on fledgling TV station GBNews. He’s certainly eloquent, usually correct, and almost always worth listening to. But his latest, on the COP26 meeting, is a vital watch.

From the false framing of the narrative, to the pivot from Covid to Climate, to the hypocrisy of the “little emperors” who preach a lifestyle for the masses they would never tolerate themselves, Oliver hits the nail squarely on the head.

His repeated refrain is a mantra we every one of us needs to remember, all the time…

“It’s not about what they say it’s about, and it never has been.”