WATCH: James Corbett on The Counterflow

For those who don’t know it, The Counterflow is a weekly podcast hosted by musician and firefighter Buck Johnson and featuring discussions and interviews with people who are outside of and critical toward mainstream politics. Counterflow challenges the conventional right/left binary and is concerned with the more important distinction of free vs unfree.

The show features thinkers from all backgrounds, who do not fit into the narrow framework of fashionable opinion. The show addresses cultural and lifestyle issues as well as philosophy and politics.

James Corbett is this weeks guest. They discuss how conspiracies happen at the highest levels, the media, propaganda narratives, and how the coof narrative has played out on the public. They also get into the class that James Corbett will be teaching at Renegade University.

To sign up for his course, go here. You can listen to previous episodes here.

Sources and show notes for this episode are available through CorbettReport.com and Listen Notes.