This Week in the New Normal #10

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.

1. Cop26 Hypocrisy

We’re a full week into the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, and the hypocrisy could not be more apparent.

Last week, Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s Chief Scientific Advisor, issued a joint statement with many other “leading scientists”. Among many other things, the statement calls for less flying and less meat-eating:

There will be a move away from the extent of meat-eating we’ve seen in the past, and I think we all need to think about our flying habits,”

This week, over 400 private jets landed in Glasgow to discuss the “climate crisis” over a menu consisting of steak, haggis, venison and hamburgers.

2. Bill Gates is warns of bio-terrorism

In a sitdown interview with former UK Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt, Bill Gates warns of the possible impact of future pandemics, including “bio-terrorists” releasing small pox at airports.

What we need here is a good body language analyst. Speaking as a non-expert, I think he oozes a weird mix of duping delight, furtiveness and incipient derangement – but don’t quote me https://t.co/19uj8xfdYB — OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) November 5, 2021

Though the main thrust of the talk was about money – 1 billion year for a WHO-level “pandemic monitoring taskforce”, 10 billion a year for UK/US to research public health measures – he also discussed the importance of “germ games”. These are training exercises, like Event 201, which run an exercise concerning a fake pandemic.

Given how eerily prescient previous “drills” have turned out to be, this could well be something to keep an eye on.

3. Who cares about Owen Paterson?

I was going to do a detailed write-up of the Paterson situation…and then suddenly found myself thinking “why bother?”

Instead of any kind of detail, here’s quick rundown giving the story all the weight and space it deserves:

Owen Paterson is a British MP and corrupt sleazebag who made the mistake of getting caught.

Consequently, he is now at the heart of a “scandal” and being used by all the corrupt sleazebags who haven’t been caught yet to distract the public and/or fool them into thinking “elected” officials have any kind of accountability.

The End.

BONUS: Creepy ad campaign of the week

Pfizer have been trying to enlist kids in their vaccine trials by telling impressionable young children that getting vaccinated is like getting superpowers…

Superheroes come in all sizes 🦸🏽‍♀️🦸🏻🦸🏿‍♂️🦸🏼‍♀️ Watch as real kids express thanks to their superheroes; the 5-11 year old #Covid19 vaccine clinical trial volunteers. We’re incredibly grateful to the trial participants and their families 💙 #ScienceWillWin pic.twitter.com/A3I0ERr4TV — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 1, 2021

…yup.

It’s not all bad…

Our protests this Sunday come to you from Melbourne:

Extraordinary protest in Melbourne, Australia against interminable lockdowns, mandates, and the new pandemic law which would grant the executive indefinite emergency powers. No small feat, given past protesters have faced huge fines and police brutality.pic.twitter.com/tZIWXQHZP3 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 6, 2021

Of course, it wouldn’t be a TWitNN without a protest in Italy. From yesterday, in Milan:

Protest in Italy continue. The Streets of Milan are jam packed again as Italy says No to green pass… pic.twitter.com/jS5ORkr5MU — Wittgenstein (@Kukicat7) November 6, 2021

In other happy news, this week actor and rapper Ice Cube turned down a 9 million dollar paycheque because he refused to comply with the film’s vaccine mandate.

Also this week, NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers “came out” as unvaccinated, and gave a nice interview discussing the situation. US athletes have been under huge pressure to get the shot, and anyone who can resist that pressure deserves some respect, and when it happens on the national stage they set an important example to others.

There’s a lot more of us than the establishment would ever admit.

*

All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention unvaccinated patients being denied organ transplants or the Irish Independent comparing the unvaccinated to drunk drivers and saying “more force is needed” to compel people to get the shot.

There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.