This edition of #SolutionsWatch deals with independent food sources and the best ways to source locally grown produce.

Do you know what a REKO ring is?

Well you should and, after you watch this #SolutionsWatch episode about the things you can do to start preparing for the coming food supply crunch, you will know all about REKO rings and other simple, innovative ideas for sourcing locally grown food.

