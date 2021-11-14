REVIEW: “A Quest for Wisdom – Inspiring Purpose on the Path of Life”

Edward Curtin
This is a fascinating and beautiful book, one of those gems you serendipitously discover and shake your head at your good fortune. Although it is new and I received it as a gift, it reminds me of a few books I have discovered over the years while rummaging through used bookstores that have startled me into a new perspective on life.
Ironically, these books have advised me, whether explicitly or implicitly, to be done with books, because what I was seeking cannot be found in them, for it floats on the wind. But this paradox is their secret. Such discoveries are memorable, and this is a memorable book in so many ways.
Despite having read more books than I wish to remember, I had never heard of David Lorimer until being informed by a friend. A Scottish writer, poet, editor, and lecturer of great accomplishments, he is the editor of The Paradigm Explorer and was the Director of the Scientific and Medical Network from 1986-2000 where he is now Program Director. He has written or edited over a dozen books.
He is one of a dying breed: a true intellectual with a soul, for his writing covers the waterfront, by which I mean the vast ocean of philosophy, science, theology, literature, psychology, spirituality, politics, etc. A Quest for Wisdom [isbn.nu] is precisely what its name implies.
It is a compendium of wide-ranging essays written over the past forty years in pursuit of the meaning of life and the sagacity to realize one never arrives at wisdom since it is a process, not a product. Like living.
His opening essay on Victor Frankl, the Austrian psychiatrist who survived Auschwitz and wrote so pofoundly about it in Man’s Search for Meaning, [isbn.nu] sets the stage for all the essays that follow.
For Frankl’s life and work, and the stories he tells about it, are about experiential, not theoretical, discoveries in the world where one finds oneself – even Auschwitz – where he learned that Nietzsche’s words were true:
He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.” He discovered that along life’s path – between life and death, happiness and suffering, peaks and valleys, yesterday and tomorrow, etc. – is where we always find ourselves by responding to the questions life asks us. He tells us, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”
We are always in-between, and it is our attitude and conduct that allows us to freely will the meaning of our lives, no matter what. Frankl came to call this search for meaning logotherapy, or meaning therapy, by which an individual is always free to choose one’s stance or course of action, and it is by such choosing that the greatness of life can be measured and meaning confirmed in any single moment, even retrospectively.
He maintains that modern people are disorientated and living in “an existential vacuum,” pursuing happiness when it cannot be pursued since it is a derivative, a side effect, and “it is the very pursuit of happiness that thwarts happiness.” Happiness falls out of our pockets when we aren’t looking. Additionally, as Lorimer writes about Frankl, “He rejects psychoanalytical determinism…and the actualization of the self through any form of gratification.”
So does Lorimer, for he is an in-between man (as we all are if only we realized it), whether he is writing about Frankl, the absurd and the mysterious, the Tao, science and spirituality, the brain and the mind, near-death experiences (“near” being the key word), Albert Schweitzer, Dag Hammarskjöld, freedom and determinism, ethics and politics, etc.
Whatever subject he touches, he illuminates, leaving the reader to interrogate oneself. I find such questions in every essay in this book, and the path to answer them snaking through its pages.
I was especially touched by his 2008 essay, which was originally a memorial lecture, about his friend the Irish writer and philosopher John Moriarty, who died in 2007. Moriarty’s work was rooted in the wild land of western Ireland, a place whose rugged beauty has sprouted many a passionate artist and visionary who have drunk deep of the mythical spiritual connections of Irish culture and natural beauty.
He was a brilliant thinker and storyteller – that mysterious quality that seems so Irish – who left an academic career to seek deeper truths in nature. Influenced by D. H. Lawrence, Wordsworth, Yeats, Boehme, Melville, and Nietzsche, among other visionary seeking artists, he discovered a Blakean sense of reality that counteracted the deification of Reason and emphasized the need to recover our souls through sympathetic knowing that involved an embrace of intuition that went beyond cognition.
Lorimer writes:
Or, as John would put it, we have fallen out of our story and need to find a new one. Not only a new story, but also a new way of seeing and being, of relating as a part to the whole, as individuals to society, as cells to the body…To be is to have the potential to become something else, a potential which we don’t always fulfill, in spite of life’s invitations and initiations…We too easily retreat into fear, we batten down the hatches in the name of security, which is a mere shadow of peace.
Lorimer is clearly not anti-science, since for thirty-five years he has been deeply involved with the Scientific and Medical Network. But he has long realized the limitations of science and all the essays touch on this theme in one way or another. Wisdom is his goal, not knowledge.
He mentions Iain McGilchrist’s work in this regard – The Master and his Emissary: The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World – wherein McGilchrist argues for a reemphasis on the master right hemisphere “with its creative and holistic mode of perception,” rather than the left hemisphere with its logical, scientific mode of perception.
“Two voyages,” says Lorimer, “two modes of perception, which should coexist in a state of mutual respect. The rational and the intuitive are complementary rather than mutually exclusive.” Nevertheless, in his pursuit of wisdom, Lorimer, despite his nod to this mutuality, has discovered that the recovery of soul and meaning can only be found beyond cognition and Kantian categories.
His essay on “Tao and the Path towards Integration,” drawing on Carl Jung and Herman Hesse, et al., is a lucid exploration of what Jung calls “the vocation to personality.” This is the call life puts to everyone but many refuse to hear or answer: “Become who you are,” in Nietzsche’s enigmatic words, advice that is as much a question as a declaration. Lorimer writes:
Those who have not been confronted with this question will often consider those who have as peculiar, adding that there is no such thing as a vocation to personality, and their sense of being isolated and different is a form of spiritual arrogance; they should concern themselves with the really important things in life, viz ‘getting on’, and leading an inconspicuously normal existence.
These restless-busyness people are caught on the treadmill of getting and spending, and in their alienation from their true selves must disdain those who seek wholeness by grasping life’s polarities and paradoxes. Stillness in movement, being in becoming. Paradox: from Latin para = contrary to, and doxa = opinion. Contrary to common belief or expectation.
In “Cultivating a Sense of Beauty,” Lorimer uses his etymological understanding – which is so important for deep thinking and which he uses liberally throughout the book – to explain “the beauty of holiness, and the correspondence between beauty and truth.”
He is not some bliss-ninny who is in the interior soul decoration business devoid of political consciousness and care. Far from it. He understands the connection between real beauty in its deepest sense and its connection to love for all existence and the responsibility that this confers on everyone to resist war and all forms of political oppression.
What Camus tried to do: To serve beauty and suffering
“The English word ‘beauty’, like the French ‘beauté, is derived from the Latin ‘beare’ meaning to bless or gladden, and the ‘beatus’, blessed are the happy.” Appropriately, Lorimer quotes Wordsworth from “Intimations of Immortality.”
Thanks to the human heart by which we live,
Thanks to its tenderness, its joys, its fears,
To me the meanest flower that grows can give
Thoughts that do often lie too deep for tears.
Whether he is writing about Albert Schweitzer, Swedenborg, Voltaire, Dag Hammarskjöld, Peter Deunov (a Bulgarian mystic I first learned about here), he weaves their thought and witness into his overarching theme of the search for wisdom. Wisdom not in the navel-gazing sense but in the larger sense as wisdom for creating a world of truth, peace, and justice.
In the middle of the book’s three sections, called “Consciousness, Death, and Transformation,” he offers various intriguing pieces that explore near death experiences and the philosophical, experiential, and scientific arguments for their reality. In this rejection of the materialist conception of mind, brain, and consciousness, he relies on thinkers such as William James and Henri Bergson, but especially the Swedish scientist, philosopher, theologian, and mystic Emanuel Swedenborg (1688-1772) who had many psychic and spiritual experiences that have been both accepted as inspired and rejected as hokum.
Lorimer reminds us that Swedenborg was not some nutcase but was a brilliant and accomplished thinker. “It’s not well known that Swedenborg wrote a 700-page book on the brain, in which he was the first to suggest complementary roles for the two hemispheres.” Likewise, Lorimer’s work with The Scientific and Medical Network and the Galileo Commission over the decades roots his writing on this topic in the work of many prominent neuroscientists and is far from New Age gibberish. It is serious work that demands serious attention. He accurately writes:
The problem of death will not disappear if we ignore it. Sooner or later we must come to terms with our own nature and destiny.What is the nature of man, of death, and what are the nature of the implications of death for the way in which we live our lives? The first two questions amount to asking about the nature of consciousness.
In the third and final section – “Taking Responsibility: Ethics and Society” – Lorimer, drawing often on Albert Schweitzer who has deeply influenced him, applies the natural consequences of the soulful wisdom he embraces in the first two sections.
In the face of endless wars, poverty, ecological degradation, and the threat of nuclear war, etc., he writes:
Those who have the interests of humanity at heart cannot simply stand back in helplessness and despair: they must act themselves and arouse those around them to similar action or else abdicate their humanity by not shouldering their responsibility.”
This can be accomplished through a commitment to truth, love, peaceableness, kindness, and non-violent action, first at the individual level but crucially then when a sufficient number of people can be organized for this effort.
This in turn demands a spiritual commitment and an initial step of faith or confidence, which the person who wishes to devote him- and herself to humanity cannot not afford to make.”
His essay on Dag Hammarskjöld, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, who was a key ally of President John F. Kennedy in their work for peace and decolonialization and who, like JFK, was assassinated by CIA organized forces, is a perfect example of such faith and commitment in a true public servant.
Hammarskjöld was a deeply spiritual man, a mystical political man of action, and Lorimer, drawing on Hammarskjöld’s own writing, shows how he embodied all the qualities found in one who was truly wise: self-effacement, stillness in action, detachment, humility, forgiveness, and courage in the face of the unknown. He quotes Hammarskjöld:
Now, when I have overcome my fears – of others, of myself, of the underlying darkness – at the frontier of the unheard-of: Here ends the known. But, from a source beyond it, something fills my being with its possibilities.
I am reminded of JFK’s love of Abraham Lincoln’s prayer, which Kennedy lived by in the dark times before his assassination, which he anticipated: “I know there is a God – and I see a storm coming. If he has a place for me, I believe that I am ready.”
The last essay in this illuminating and inspiring book – “Towards a Culture of Love-an Ethic of Interconnectedness” – was written in 2007, and all of them go back many decades, but in case a reader of this review may wonder where Lorimer stands today, he has added an afterword with a postscript in which he writes briefly about today’s assault on heresy, dissidence, and those who have been falsely called “conspiracy theorists” in the CIA’s weaponized term.
I mention that to make clear that A Quest for Wisdom is not an encouragement to navel-gazing and some sort of pseudo-spirituality. It is a call to a spiritual awakening in today’s fight against radical evil. He makes clear that the conspiracy theorist label is being unjustly used against those who question the JFK assassination, the 9/11 Commission Report, Covid-19, etc.
He says we are being subjected to a major information war and extensive censorship of non-mainstream views.” He sums it up this way:
Over the past few months we have witnessed a new episode of Inquisition and the implicit creation of an online Index of Prohibited Material. There has been a steep rise in censorship by social media companies of views at variance with mainstream narratives: dissident content is summarily removed. Heretical and subversive views are not tolerated, open debate is stifled in favor of officially sanctioned orthodoxy, whistle-blowers are abused and demonized. Manipulated by fear and on a flimsy pretext of security, we are in danger of abjectly surrendering the very freedom of thought and expression that our ancestors fought so courageously to secure in the eighteenth century and which constitutes the essence of our Enlightenment legacy…
These are the words of a wise man and the author of a wonderful book.
HOW TO LOGIN –
If you have a WordPress account just click on ‘login’ at the top of the comment form and use your usual WP login
If you don’t have a WP account click on ‘login‘ at the top of the comment form and then on ‘register‘ (at bottom of the form in small letters) and follow instructions.
A Method For Finding Your Purpose in Life
—
Begin by raising consciousness through meditation, journey, emotional transformation, self-love and writing. As questions arise, begin to imagine conversing with the wisest version of yourself, who lives the last days of your life, who looks back on today as the long ago past, who has accomplished everything you wanted already and now regards you as a loving grand-parent wishing to help you succeed. Eventually this “higher self” will tell you your purpose. A purpose that you have already chosen for yourself. A purpose that brought you the most contentment and satisfaction in your last days. This is how your “higher self”, living in your future, imparts to you your purpose today. It is how you can learn the purpose you choose for yourself across time. It is also why this purpose will evolve as you change and your world changes around you.
https://loveletterstofutureme.org/ideas/a-method-for-finding-your-purpose-in-life/
“Two voyages,” says Lorimer, “two modes of perception, which should coexist in a state of mutual respect. The rational and the intuitive are complementary rather than mutually exclusive.”
For far too long, humanity has deified Reason (male) and forgotten Intuition (female). Both are necessary to evolve. To rely on one and not the other is like having one foot nailed to the ground and walking in a circle, going nowhere. Reason, as it stands today, has been mostly built on a mountain of false assumptions. All traditions… religious institutions, medical science, economics, public school curriculums, etc., deserve constant retrospection if we want to walk in truth.
Humanity will reach its fullest potential when BOTH hemispheres of the brain are functioning at optimal levels.
The toxic thread of eugenicists that’ve plagued humanity, probably since before the Spanish Inquisition and its many reinventions, are not interested in soul-cultivation, in unleashing our brilliance and creative potential that would exhilarate humanity through leaps and bounds of discovery, innovation and adventure. They fear wisdom, which is the synthesis of intellect and compassion. They may possess “Thoughts that do often lie too deep for tears”, and are the most heartbroken/frozen among us. How else could you devote your life to planetary misery and annihilation?
Through their secret handshake collegiate club world, they’ve continued their tradition, but similar to the game Telephone, where one whispers “the same thing” to the next person in a circle, the final whisper is something entirely different and nonsensical. This nonsensical view for the future is now being played out.
It’s time to let some traditions go.
I was not ever that much into The Punk Movement.
I missed the S*x Pistols, but I did go and see The Stranglers and Tubeway Army (Gary Numan was good) at or after Manchester Free Trade Hall (upstairs) at The Manchester Apollo…
I did not cut my hair. I did not get tattooed, and so far as I remember I didn’t have a girlfriend.
There was just me – one long haired hippy surrounded by several almost bald punks,(they had cut their hair and shaved their heads) about the same age as me. I felt slightly intimidated. but said, I am here for the music – aren’t you?
So they let me go, and we carried on dancing at the front
AC/DC turned up the following week
Basically we were all kids – loved the music, and well hoping to meet a nice girlfriend, after the gig
We were were there for the Music..The Gig
Most of us knew absolutely nothing about drugs, but had listened to Radio Luxembourg and Radio Caroline, and really wanted to meet a nice girlfriend
I don’t think that much has changed.
Just amazed it still works, when I’m feeling good, and she is here with me, feeling good.
Tony
World War One ? Well, that was just a war.
World War Two, however – It’s overshadowed by what the NAZIs did to Minorities.
If It werent for that maybe most arguments would be about whether Hitler was a Military Genius, or Military idiot. Or maybe the focus would be on Hitler’s genius for restoring Germany’s economic health.. A former Australian prime minister highly praised Hitler before The War, and became reviled as a fascist supporter by some of his opponents after it was learned of how Hitler treated Minorities
Carl Jung, the darling of New Age devotees and some intelligent people had his dalliance with the NAZI downplayed, if not airbrushed from his biography. But:
“As fascism grew in Germany during the 1930s…some of the (psycho-) analysts, primarily Carl Jung, even began to collaborate with the Nazis, openly condemning “Jewish psychology”. For a time Jung was the editor of the Nazi-supported Allgemeine Aerztliche Gesellschaft fur Psychotherapie, becoming an official representative of National Socialism. For Instance:
“In 1933, Jung took over the presidency of the Allgemeine Aerztliche Gesellschaft fur Psychotherapie and the editorship of its organ Zentralblatt fur Psychotherapie. Speaking about the major goal of the Zentralblatt, Jung stated in the first number edited by him: “That there are actual differences between Germanic and Semitic psychology has long been know to intelligent people: The differences are no longer going to be obliterated, which can only be to the advancement of science.” This was completely in line with the simultaneous statement of the Reichsfuhrer of the Deutsche Allgemeine Aerztliche Gesellschaft fur Psychotherapie, Prof. Dr. M.H.Goring, that ‘the society (for psychotherapy) assumes of all members who are active as writers or speakers that they have worked through in all scientific earnest Adolf Hitler’s fundamental work Mein Kampf and that they acknowledge it as the basis of their work. The society wants to cooperate in the work of the Volkskanzler, to educate the German people to a heroic, self-sacrificing attitude.” (Quoted from ‘Assault on Truth’. J>Masson, in ‘Saharasia. The 4000BCE Origins of Child Abuse….’ by James Demeo)
Consumer capitalism relies on psychologists to come up with ways to persuade the masses to buy, buy, buy ! Without Nudge psychology in action, how many would have given up their body-sovereignty to become guinea pigs for mass medical experiments ?
Try the ‘pointing experiment’
Conscious awareness is closer than one’s breath:
https://www.headless.org/experiments/pointing.htm
Sounds silly, but it’s as obvious as Love.
‘…a few books i discovered during my teens while rummaging through used bookstores that startled me into a new perspective on life:’
Issac Asimov – Robot
Nietsche – Thus Spake Zarathustra
Alexander Lowen – Love & Orgasm
Norman Mailer – Advertisements for Myself
Wilhelm Reich – The Function of the Orgasm
Colin Wilson – The Outsider
Aldous Huxley – Brave New World
The Upanishads
I admit – i was young and impressionable.
Oh, Those were The Days !
‘The Outsider’ was one of the first books to ignite my curiosity Les.
Then I just got curiouser and curiouser.
Fifty years curious now.
More JFK mythologizing. He boosted the US armed forces a bunch, particularly their ability to fight a “conventional” war (i.e. without nukes), and troop levels in Europe. He also created the Green Berets, the US Special Forces, his name adorns the USSF training center in Ft Bragg, North Carolina. His Alliance For “Progress” in Latin America focused on the creation of death squads out of local militia, so they could do the fighting for US interests in the region. His admin was behind the removal of governments in El Salvador, Guatemala, Canada, Iraq (where the Baath Party and Saddam Hussein were wheeled into power). And need we mention the massive build-up in Vietnam? Right, his admirers talk of how he wanted to pull out, this after a massive buildup to begin with, but all his key advisers, including his life long friends McGeorge and William Bundy, and Robert McNamara, stayed on after his assassination and carried out the even greater LBJ escalation.
Books, covers or lying eyes.
Mark Carney is Rothschild’s banker golem, wire-puppet, hand-bent. When you serve the masters you are of individual construction, molded to the cause. No factory issue. We products of the line are the ones condemned to obsolescence.
I understand. You are a twisted Canadian Brit like myself but done over. I bend with the wind but bounce back like bough when wind relents. I do not slant nor seek to twist the world to my benighted form.
Come, Mark… we share a name. Let us talk plain and set the record straight.
You are struggling out of depth. I stay within mine. Oscar Tame, perhaps, but hurt few. You conjour numbers and lie with panache. I have lied, too, to my eternal Discord but every day seek some pathetic amend.
Did they select your for your name? Mine too is cheerful. Yours, whiffed of red meat. Carney indulges the torrid. Bare-backed, arched, straddling the world, flicking your neck, with unseen horns. We bear our names for those who changed theirs.
Who asked you to speak, malinky Napolyon? Go back to Dundas, Yorkville or wherever it was. Buy an icecream in Queens Park without wishing anyone ill. And if you can’t… if evil bubbles to the surface..
Do what honour demands.
Moneycircus,
I agree with you about Mark Carney, and much of what you write on political issues. I also really appreciate it when you write a little a bit about your personal life. You are highly talented. If most of what you write is true, then you must be at least as old as me, and I must have previously become aware of your work. I may even have bought a book you wrote.
You claim to have lived in numerous places across the world, which I can actually believe.
However, I have absolutely no idea who you are.
Keep it up,
Tony
Slightly OT, but this seems a significant development, especially if any other countries follow suit:
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-austria-to-impose-lockdown-on-all-unvaccinated-people-from-midnight-12468578
“Austria to impose lockdown on all unvaccinated people from midnight…The lockdown will affect about two million of Austria’s 8.9 million population for at least 10 days.”
And as we know from experience over the past 20 months, ’10 days’ usually mutates into something much longer
One thing you can be sure of: when it makes no difference to the numbers, the unvaccinated will still be blamed.
Back to the (fucked) future.
We are living with the treat of it qld from 17 dec. …no end date for our lunatic and her mates….about all one can do is figure out life around it,,..we will still be allowed into food shops but not cafes etc this is to reward the vax for getting their hot of shit….what a reward…oh you can go drink coffee and eat cake despite being obese and a huge drain on the health system…what hypocrites…but never mind…
my father didn’t fight in the jungles of png for me to buckle because I cannot go to a cafe…
went to my first stand In The park on Sunday… it seemed so odd to be back protesting about mad premiers after 50 yrs but I guess I can be grateful for those 50 yrs…good to see some of the younger who were not born when I last protested, out there….one can hope it will be 50 yrs until they need to do it again.
More emotional, psychological and physical blackmail from the Turds at the top Edith.
They despise dissent.
They are captive to their own hubris.
You’ve had it pretty rough in Australia.
I’m still trying to work out my moral response to any potential exclusion. We’ve escaped it thus far in England, but Wales on our doorstep hasn’t been so lucky.
The claim of The Great Reset and COP26 Is that private finance will “green” the world.
In return for “saving us” the Investors and corporations are demanding equal status with governments. If you read the World Economic Forum’s Agile Government proposal, corporations would actually pre-empt government.
Corporations would no longer need government, they would self-regulate, and government would not deserve, nor have any financial right to intervene.
But is it true that corporations are paying for the Green New Deal? The Japanese-owned Financial Times thinks not. FT — COP26: Carney’s $130tn climate pledge is too big to be credible.
The proposals would still need massive state funding, so why would corporations get the loudest voice? The people will pay but the corporations will assign the money. Is that not a heist?
The boosters of The Great Reset aka Build Back Better aka Green Horizons aka Green New Deal… … claim that nearly “500 Financial Services Firms Align $130 Trn to Paris Goals.”
But it’s not true: half are banks which double count their assets, as the other half, the insurance companies, do likewise. The sum, if real, would be six times U.S. annual GDP.
What does this mean? It means the private sector does not have the money. You will pay — for them to take control.
It means The Stakeholders, The Investors, Rockefeller, Rothschild and Regina, are lying when they say they will pay for the Reset and earn their equal seat at the table as governors aka governance.
It means the Stakeholders are fraudulent in their presumption to claim equal status with governments — The Investors are perpetrating a scam: demanding influence without putting up the money. Can you spell mafia?
But surely they have been doing this for years….buying politicians, funding parties etc…now they are emboldened to come into the daylight…
the only interesting part is still the general idiots do not see or care…perhaps they are right regardless of who rules the majority is screwed…always have been, always will be..
I’ll pass on that book, it dosen’t sound very enlightening tbh, if you needed to read it, you should get out more.
I’ll read something like this every day of the week, showing the MO, naming names
https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset-videos/
I’d love to get hold of Ernst Wolffs spreadsheet of names, the 1,300 graduates of the “Global Leaders for Tomorrow school” and the 10,000 strong “Global Shapers Community” just who are the passengers on those 1,500 private jets at Davos?
The only name that surprised me was Richard Werner, seen a few of his economic talks, he definately comes across anti-establishment! Danger Will Robinson!!
Viktor Orban is a bit of a surprise too.
Ever since Blair, I’ve not trusted any populist types tbh.
I can see why some readers here mite find Orban a surprise tho, he’s kinda had an easy ride in past Off-G articles.
https://off-guardian.org/tag/viktor-orban/
Viktor Orban mr fighting the e.u who got vaccine passport because well they are like having bulletproof Armour
Every populist leader first to take it up the ass and sell out the people and had the hardest lockdowms…
That is why they was chosen and sold via alt dementia
to the very very naive viewers.
Thanks for the link. Little by little, things are getting out into the light and coming to a head.
Someone posted here a video of a speech given by Ernest Wolff with English subtitles; it’s gone but I found it on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fk73rcAhbjxO/
In that speech Wolff says that the purpose of the whole business is not to make money but it is an attempt to save or reinvent the system which was in its death-bed in 2008, that (from the operators’ point of view) there is only way to save it; that even if some of those in the know want to make the most out of the attempted transition, it’s not the main goal.
Tie that up with what Pr. Mattias Desmet says in the interview with Fuellmich (still on YT) about the “people” who are doing all of this sincerely believing that they are doing it for the best of humanity, and which is the worst tyranny.
Also, we may tie that up with another interview also posted here given to Pr. of Critical Theory and Italian Fabio Vighi (titled: Which Cov** Discourse? Lacan, Emergency Capitalism & Paranoia) still on YT, about a Lacanian and Marxian interpretation of the point of history we find ourselves in, and that power is diffuse and not concentrated in individuals, that the evil is not in the individuals in flesh and blood but in the logic and inertia of the system.
Both Wolff and Vighi have very similar views.
All of the above can be tied up with what Marx, in the 1844 manuscripts, already called “the governing power of Capital” which exerts itself not only on the proletariat (most of humanity) but also on the capitalist class itself.
I think thats right in the wide view, but ‘reinvent the system’ doesn’t quite cover it enough, it’s about complete control, BlackRock directing the fed into ‘going direct’ literally handed themselevs trillions, the biggest transfer of wealth in the history of the planet, which they’re using to buy up all the assets, including domestic housing, globally, and that’s only part of it, as you are probably aware, but it still needs saying.
I would say that blackrock directing the fed to go direct is yet another myth as who owns blackrock who isn’t involved with the fed?….blackrock was simply the vehicle used to carry out the agenda.
blackrock is nicely positioned now to pull the supply chain to bits, create as much economic implosion as they deem necessary for their ends….and never forget that huge man who cares where every $100 bill is and wants it on a block chain digital currency record….and who and what spends it etc etc…and govts want every bit of tax to hand over to these bankers for their games…and who says the bankers don’t already rule? I don’t see much evidence of them not ruling when every govt seems to have jumped when told to and always asked how high and how much pain do you want us to apply to our people!
I have always seen what has gone down in aust a mixture of political greed for bribes plus how much money we must owe to the bankers…owing money always comes at a price.
You’re right. But from what I understand from Wolff and Vighi, (also from Andrew Kliman) it is not as though they are saying: “Well, we have this problem with the global economy, and we have these possible courses of action: A, B, C. Let’s choose the worst for the population so we can get hold of all the money and the average Joe be damned.” Both Wolff and Vighi say “they” have to do what they are doing as if the action is imposed upon them, and don’t even know if that’s a solution in the long term.
About control, IMO it is in the essence of Capital to be quantitative and rigidly structured. By using Capital, the reliance on order and hierarchy and everything quantitative gets hold of everyone – us and “them” – since it allows prediction. In the case of “them” however, the impact is global and significant. The democratic (because tacitly approved) dictatorship of the commodity and exchange-value present in everything we do makes possible that semblance of order, all the while it represses our spontaneous human qualities.
We have been like that for several decades if not for a couple of centuries, and the whole system that made that possible so far is cracking. That’s the relevance of it in my view.
I thought they were trying to bring the establishment down so why wouldn’t it include critics thereof.? What am I missing?
Dag Hammarskjöld is reputed to have been a functional NAZI during the Hitler decade ? How does that square with his spirituality ? Can one be a spiritual materialist ?
Frankl was a fraud:
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/authoritarian-therapy/201703/is-it-ok-criticize-saint-humanizing-viktor-frankl
Woke GoFundMe Obstructd Father Who Wants To Publicise Son’s Death
Single father had raised his boy since a baby. It was “the two of us against the world.”
Eric Ramirez has spoken publicly even though he breaks up when he talks of his beloved boy.
He is raising money to do what the whore media won’t do — and alert people to both sides of the story. He seeks production costs, not burial or money for himself.
GoF…Me deleted his appeal for “prohibited conduct” and sequestered the funds. That is how organized crime operates.
The founders of GF—M are Brad Damphousse and Andrew Ballester. Even the New Yorker’s Nathan Heller felt impelled to call them out for The Hidden Cost of GoFundMe Health Care.
If you read about Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, he fits the definition of organized crime, or at least the k-nostra. Look at the level of Pfizers fines, and their nature, and like Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase the inescapable conclusion is organized crime.
Last week k-nostra don Bourla declared that people who spread disinformation about his vaccines:
Don Albert went further, warning us about his use of the CIA and FBI:
Ernesto, 16, died 5 days after the Pfizer clot shot.
https://fee.org/articles/why-gofundme-deleted-this-grieving-father-s-fundraiser-after-his-son-s-death/
“My government lied to me, they said it was safe. Now, I go home to an empty house.”
The purpose and meaning of life…is to live.
And though I should read the book itself before summoning any critique, I believe Mr Lorimer’s emphasis on attempting to enlighten others betrays a teacher’s characteristic flaw. Namely, the mistake of imagining wisdom, or any other valuable goal, can be inculcated in another person. It can’t; it is a goal someone must first sincerely wish to seek; and once they make that wish, they will encounter everything they need to assist them in reaching their goal.
To say, or think, “I’ve been educated, I’ve accomplished much, I’ve attained the pinnacle of human achievement – now I want to add wisdom to my resume, so show me how to attain it” is to forever keep wisdom at bay.
And this is why wisdom can never be taught. It is not the end product of a learning process any more than purpose and meaning are the end result of dissecting life.
“I don’t want any other life but mine” is as close as anyone will ever come to wisdom.
No, Howard, to you and Lorimer both. There is no wisdom. Wisdom is just more meta-. Meta-analysis.
Your first sentence is on the right track: the purpose and meaning of life… is to live. Living is not living OUR life. Living is living in and alongside Life withe capital L, if you will. Which is to say accordance with Natural Law, as do all our brother and sister species. We may sometimes feel to good for that, given the particularly powerful gifts we have inherited, but we’re not.
But very few of us try do that timeless life action — live in accordance with Life itself — partly because doing so is highly legislated against and partly because it’s… trying… when compared with the roteness of servitude. So most choose fake non-existent meta- wisdoms of the New Age.
Peace and love.
Or, as Barry Long said: ‘Living is hard, Life is beautiful’
Living finishes when our bodies finish.
Life has no beginning and no end. It simply IS.
Beyond words, beyond numbers, beyond understanding,
The Bolsheviks were –
1) Funded by big business and Wall Street Bankers
2) Responsible for the starvation of millions
3) Murderers of women and children total innocents caught up in revolution
4) Organised through freemasonic lodges similar to the French revolution
5) Responsible for the Holodomor – the holocaust no one talks about
6) Nearly all from the same ethnic grouping no one wants to talk about
marx was a rabbi from a long line of khazar 13th tribe turkic rabbi
zionism communism bolshiviks
synagogue of satan
mass murder slaughter
Still pushing Nietzsche I see. ‘Beyond Good and Evil’ sounds clever until the jackboot is stamping on your face. Who would more want to abolish any conception of evil than those who wish to do it?
A thought on JFK: if he was a Catholic as we’re told, why is his memorial a Luciferian eternal flame?
A random cultural point: I was listening to someone still pushing the “Trump and the White Hats” angle and he claimed that Adam Baldwin had been “taken down” because of his ridiculing Trump on SNL. The alleged shooting accident was a cover story. Not having watched the cesspool that is SNL for many years I’d forgotten that he impersonated Trump on the show. It would seem that the Trump Show isn’t one they’re ready to retire just yet….
I have a request.
Can anybody find me a link to the following:
(a) the Obama aide who admitted that the US was helping ISIS in Syria?
(b) the quote from John Kerry that “ISIS is on our side”?
This is part of an endeavour to enlighten a friend 🙂
a) Michael Flynn? not sure if he counts as an aide, he was Defense Iintel Agency chief.
https://thenewamerican.com/u-s-defense-intel-chief-obama-gave-willful-aid-to-al-qaeda/
b) “[al-Quada] is on our side in Syria”–email from policy advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (Feb 2012)
https://mobile.twitter.com/wikileaks/status/852266094379380738?lang=bg
https://mobile.twitter.com/wikileaks/status/852266094379380738/photo/1
Thank you so much. The Flynn reference is good, though it is not what I was looking for – this was a youngish aide to Obama, I can’t remember his name.
But these are indeed the kind of horse’s mouth sources I am looking for.
fwiw the b) quote seemed to have been scrubbed from the web, the e.g. I posted was the only one I could find bar some unsigned Off-G article, and many requotes of it round the web, there was a distinct lack of search results for it, google only had 3 pages.
pending, links f’d me. a)Flynn, b) some policy advisor to clinton in 2012 from a wikileaked email from Jake Sullivan
KLAUS SCHWAB (WEF) ARRESTED!
*https://fnewshub.com/2021/11/13/klaus-schwab-arrested-reason/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=klaus-schwab-arrested-reason
*https://www.conservativebeaver.com/2021/11/12/klaus-schwab-arrested-at-his-home-in-switzerland/
*https://boersenwolf.blogspot.com/2021/11/knallertag-wenns-stimmt-klaus-schwab.html
Alas… only in an alternate reality. 🙁
Truth will prevail !