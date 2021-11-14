This Week in the New Normal #11

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.
1. Austria and Germany travelling back in time
In Germany, despite never have any kind of “public health emergency” worthy of the name, Angela Merkel’s government has always been determined to parlay Covid19 into as much extra power as they can. Busily turning society on its head whilst implementing horrific propaganda exercises.
The emergency powers seized by the government last year are set to expire this month, and there are already loud voices calling for their extension at least through the winter.
Alongside that, this week it was announced over 12,000 German troops are on standby to “support vaccination efforts”, and worst of all it was reported in Die Welt that Germany is considering another lockdown only for the unvaccinated.
Austria, seemingly desperate to prove it loves fascism just as much as Germany, has some regions already putting millions of unvaccinated people back into lockdown.
Austria and Germany are quite keen to show the world they’ve learned almost nothing from their past mistakes.
2. Toxic masculinity and climate change
The search is over, ladies and gentlemen, we have found it: The worst headline ever –
Is toxic masculinity the reason there are so many climate-hesitant men?
It’s perfect. It looks like it was produced by an algorithm (maybe it was). It’s got everything – casual misandry, woke buzzwords, and absurd sciency-sounding phrases that mean literally nothing.
(Personally I’ve never heard of “climate hesistancy” before, but it’s a natural evolution from “vaccine hesistancy” and yet another example of the press trying to align Covid and climate.)
As to the actual content of the article, well, it’s a about a report from some (probably billionaire funded) NGO which has found that men are much less likely to change their lifestyle to combat climate change.
It is a predictable melange of meaningless statistics, barely disguised sexism, outright war on maleness, and “expert” opinion.
A few days ago, in my article on “climate change diagnosis”, I wrote about “experts in made-up fields” giving their opinion in the press. The example I made up – I thought satirically – was “climate ethics”.
Reality has once more proven to be far more absurd than we could ever imagine, with the introduction of Dr Katrien Van der Heyden, who is described as “a gender expert specialising in masculinity and climate change”. Which is the funniest job description I’ve ever heard.
Dr Van der Heyden hates men, by the way. She doesn’t say that, of course, instead insisting that some men (sorry “male allies”) are perfectly OK. But others, (I suppose these would be “male enemies”) are refusing to do their part because of their adherence to the “traditional definition of masculinity”:
the traditional way of defining masculinity as everything that is not feminine and everything that is power and privilege
Speaking as a man, I’m not sure any of us would define masculinity in those terms. I’ve certainly never considered my role as especially defined by privilege.
But hey, she’s an “expert in masculinity and climate change”, and what’s the world coming to if that no longer means anything.
BONUS: Sick dog of the week
Do you remember back in May, when the UK’s first cat with Covid was found? Do you remember the Guardian telling you not to panic? Do you remember the stock image of a very unimpressed cat? We covered it in This Week in the Guardian #12.
Well, not to be outdone, the dogs have joined the party. That’s right, we have now seen the UK’s first case of Dog Covid. Apparently in a Dalmatian named Kip. He was mildly ill in October and is now fine.
If you’re considering this entire story nonsense, well you better check yourself, because it was confirmed by a “top vet”. A TOP one. So take that, cynics.
What I found funny about this is that every single UK outlet covered it, and every single outlet used a stock image of a different breed of dog. Apparently, they weren’t even up to googling “Dalmatian”, and just went with “dog” because it was faster.
It’s not all bad…
School districts in Florida are dropping their (illegal) mask mandates. This follows news of one 8 year old Floridian girl who has been suspended 36 times for refusing to wear a mask, which is impressive and brave.
The fifth circuit court in Louisiana has put a stay on the federal vaccine mandate, questioning its legality.
Also this week, actor William Hurt has written an article for AE911Truth detailing his journey to questioning the official account of 9/11. The Oscar winner writes about his initial doubts and why he can no longer stay silent. A good read, and hopefully one of many more to come.
*
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the danger of “climate conspiracies”, India’s proposed “pollution lockdown” or the Guardian article claiming white men don’t feel real emotions, and when they cry “it’s a threat”.
Stay grown-up, Admin, in the face of all the childish bellyaching about how HARD, HARD, HARD, life is, sitting at home playing with your computer. I don’t know how some of them manage to keep going at all, it’s all so tough! 😂
I believe in “tit for tat.” Just as I believe only women should have a say in the abortion controversy, I also believe only men should have a say in “masculinity and climate change.”
Get thee behind me Dr Van der Heyden.
I believe in “tits for me”. And before anyone calls me a sexist pig, that’s just what I believe in. Not necessarily what I get, nor what I demand. Belief being a sort of study in wistfulness these days, you know.
Here is an interesting article right on top of the front page of one of the mainstream Czech media. It says that people are likely to be bitterly disappointed about getting vaccinated with the Janssen snake oil because its efficacy declines faster than expected, being reliable for only two months. Quite preposterous from the covidian perspective, eh.
There is a certain, not large but noticeable, amount of reports suggesting that the vaccine is worth shit.
What are they prepping people for? A fucking alien invasion?
One of several analyses out there claiming something like this:
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/31/100-percent-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-caused-by-just-5-percent-of-the-batches-produced/
It would be the “plausible deniability” method of depopulation by vaccination.
I hear somethings going down in the UK around April 22.
Health and Care Bill 2021-22
Brutal intensification of Psy-op sadism:
“Where should I move to in order to best survive the climate crisis?” (Graud)
The very question is a crass nonsensical taunt.
“UK firm to trial T-cell Covid vaccine that could give longer immunity” (Graud)
After being told we WOULD get immunity, we are now told what COULD give LONGER immunity.
“New clues to the biology of long COVID are starting to emerge” (npr)
“New” clues to one of the innumerable red herring spin offs. And this “newness” came about two years in to the bullshit.
All mockery. All tease.
Well the answer to the first has been around scaring the pants off new agers for decades:
&f=1&nofb=1
Have you got a link to an image with more than a few hundred pixels?
If you are rich, you can probably move anywhere and take it on the chin on your yacht, as in the song in Cabaret. But how many of their readers are that rich?
Are those following “The Science” keeping up?
Oh the mental gymnastics they will do….
Particularly valuable post, showing how the story has shifted.
i hear something is going down in vienna on the 20th
Come on, spit it out!
it’s all i know. probably late afternoon.
Martin Rutter from austria on fb. https://www.facebook.com/Systemkritik/
Let me guess – Ausweis bitte!
some sort of protest.
News just in that yet another Doctors surgery in Melbourne has been raided and all their files seized. This one is apparently on the Mornington Peninsula.
Allegedly the jackbooted goons are wanting to know who has been given vaccine exemptions and why. And people en masse still bend over backwards to meekly comply. Clueless.
The morons from “Socialist Alternative” who want to chase “far right covid denying white supremacists” from Melbourne streets will no doubt be cheering on this fine display of democracy in action like the trained brainless seals that they are.
It also looks like Daniel Andrews horrendous pandemic legislation will be passed in the Upper House, and not only will he literally have dictatorial powers, but also be able to declare a pandemic at will. At least 60 QC’s have expressed horror at what is in this legislation.
I wonder if Caitlin Johnstone will find the time to write on this? Nope. Just checked. She did make a reference to those protesting against the fascist police state here in a tweet on Nov 14th saying: “yeah this gets a big fat fucking no from me, televangelist lord smyte thy enemies stuff… American mind viruses are really taking hold here”.
And reality continues to be inverted. Especially here in Australia.
https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/comments/qt24nk/today_thousands_and_thousands_of_australian/
“When will Andrews be getting his shots and boosters through the eyeballs? Just asking.”
And stupid Steven Marshall wants to distract from the fact he has lost control of parliament and Vicki Chapman is in all sorts of shit for a very clear corruption claim over a dirty deal so he wants jabbed people to be quarantined on arrival so that ”delta’ doesn’t spread, a clear knowledge he knows delta is the jabs.
As Doctor David Martin said in his interview with Reiner Fuellmich a while back “there is no Delta, there are no variants”. I’m paraphrasing from memory here. Yes, what is in the “vaccines” indeed. Why have cases soared the more people have got jabbed. Stephen Marshall is yet another puppet of those really pulling the strings.
I always said GEn X were generally so fucking dumb they would ruin the world if they got hold of it
Gen Y and Z are even scarier.
The boomers ignored this shit during the 70’s and gratefully returned to yuppie blindness in the eighties. Boomers stripped out education and welfare and sent the good jobs overseas for profit. X and later just inheirited the clusterfuck. Sorry we are so disappointing.
`Just wanted to add that personally, I think generational sniping is stupid, counterproductive and divisive. Cui bono? Not us…
David Martin is in contention for Smartest Guy in the World.
His last two presentations tell everything that needs to be known. Who Why What When.
We should start focusing on the low-level perpetrators – starting with the BBC and the ABC.
In Australia for instance (being a lot smaller) – we should be able to start getting some insider information on the ABC. For instance, the names of the middle management who spike any story about the bio-weapon “adverse” reactions. (Maybe it is “effective” – effective for what?)
If Caitlin had anything of any relevance to say, it has long been buried in Assange and the urgent matter of the UK shortly having a king (it seems that the fact we’ve had a queen for the duration of our lives passed her by!)
It must be one hell of a strain being a mainstream Leftie these days and trying desperately to maintain an appearance of dissidence whilst belligerently ignoring an unprecedented fascist grab that’s been rammed down everyone’s throats for almost two years now.
And also the fact she lives right here in Melbourne as well George. Prime example of the irrelevance and bankruptcy of that entire lefty liberal milieu. And shows the real condescending contempt these people have for actual working class people. Caitlin Johnstone is the Amy Goodman of Australia.
If she had supported us on COVID she could have been queen and leader of the protest movement by now. And she would have been a real asset, with her writing skills. A shame she chose to stay silent.
And Caitlin Johnstone gets a big fat fucking zero from me too.
Hey Gezzah, did this Caitlin Johnstone crawler start out penning for that young commie wankers mag that you hawk?
That would be the WSW – not exactly a young thing since it was founded by Mr North who felt disillusioned by the futility of a 60s anti-Nixon protest and wandered off to a bookstore where he was confronted by a pic of Leon and pince-nez and experienced an epiphany that was more likely to have been brought on by a whispered conversation with a shady character in sunglasses carrying a big govt cheque.
No, not to my knowledge DM, but there was a self proclaimed Marxist called Helen Razer who is fairly well known in Australia as a writer and media personality who wrote for The Big Issue for years and years, and then quit about 6 years ago.
Climate hesistancy? Anyone who carries an umbrella.
You need a cartoon (note to self): Two dumb covid crazy cops, mumbling to each other through their wet, dripping, masks, are looking at someone carrying an umbrella. “What do you think Joe? Is that climate hesitancy? She would we bust her?” Joe: “I think it just might be. I feel dizzy. She may have given me something!”
It took me a long time to face what I knew to be true about 9/11 (ae911truth.org)
William Hurt
William Hurt has always struck me as being a bit smarter than the average Hollywood actor.
He was Inspector Frank Bumstead in Dark City (1998 film) after all.
(Dark City is the late-90’s film The Matrix shared some sets and visual styles with.)
Yes. It’s definitely a fun movie.
I don’t know him well enough to say, but I liked him in Dark City. Talking about tuning!
well… he hasn’t shot anyone yet… but generally it’s probably best to ignore the imbeciles..
after all they are actors…
How about this,Tesco’s advert uk,Santa’s got his vaccine passport for being double jabbed?!!?!!!
Sick
+ 1
Twisted and perverse.
No Santa next year unless he renews his passport with 2 boosters.
R.I.P. Santa. He died suddenly and unexpectedly.
Santa will not be able to go anywhere as he now needs 3 and the flu jab
his deers are a covid risk.
Seems tesco is telling U.K whats incoming.just like flyers through the doors i been told by U.k friend from power company telling people what to do during a power cut..
The Nudge Unit do like using Santa Claus to do their dirty work for them. I thought he had been killed off by the enemy du jour last Christmas anyway
If they are going to start locking down unvaccinated we’ll just find our own community,Party and picnics in the park,Sorry vaccinated you ain’t invited.
Nah we decided they could come to our picnics….we may not have the pleasure of their company for all that much longer. And one has to be kind to the silly
Your right as Jesus once said.,”forgive them father for they know not what they do”.
God forgives all sorts, I don’t.
Germany and Austria: Now it’s not “Adolf” but SorosI
“AUSTRIA DECLARES WAR ON UNVACCINATED ONLY DAYS AFTER A SOROS VISIT”
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/11/12/austria-declares-war-on-unvaccinated-only-days-after-a-soros-visit/
…meanwhile in Germany: The GREEN chancelor-candidate Bearbock with Soros:.webp
Ahh yes,,, Austria I think their most famous son would approve.
As for Soros the sands time weigh heavy…. not long now
Hitler , Friedman , or Greenspan are all famous Austrians ?
True… Very true… In Europe, Russia and the UK though there is only one Austrian and he was a painter too.. not a very good one by all accounts
Schwarzenegger.
Soros has a son primed ready to continue the work, as Soros himself did for his father. It all ruins in the family.
Yes… but HE can’t cheat death and that’s what will be playing on his mind.
It’s the same with all of these [email protected] They go through life doing what they do, thinking they’re a cut above everyone else. Their ego telling them they are the superior breed and in the end they’re no better than anyone else… We all enter this life with nothing and exit it the same.
Maybe his son will carry on his work…. or maybe he may just p!ss it all up the wall. who knows… As we know billionaire, millionaire sons and daughters don’t necessarily get on with their parents.
Another WEF “Young Global Leader” she’ll go far.
https://wolfwetzel.de/index.php/2021/06/28/sponsored-by-wef/
Placed in position to do whatever her owners wish.
Modern high level politicians are selected not elected.
Great link!
Yep… Absolutely no surprise there. The vile Greens here in Victoria have voted for every extension of the state of emergency here in Victoria without blinking, and now they are voting for the most draconian piece of legislation ever introduced into an Australian Parliament that will give unprecedented powers to Daniel Andrews. Obviously the Greens will be all gung ho for the Great Reset and the Green New Deal as well. They’ll be almost beside themselves with anticipation of the technocratic horror show unfolding while sipping their soy lattes and munching on their tofu burgers.
Tim Read claims he has been a doctor for 20 years but he is determined to help fucking Dan destroy the joint.
Mailman here. Dmitry Orlov has written a deliciously humorous assessment of a declining “West’s” attempts to retain colonial hegemony over the rest of the world while simultaneously reducing its own people to impoverished colonial status. [My edited] extract from:
https://thesaker.is/the-tripartite-world-order-and-the-hybrid-world-war/
“1. There was the attempt to force the entire world to submit to a relentless inoculation campaign (in the works since 2009) in the course of which an interplay between [the West’s] genetically engineered pathogens and [the West’s] genetically engineered vaccines would make fabulous profits for [the West’s] Big Pharma while selectively genociding the population of undesirable [Eastern] countries. Unexpected end result: China has largely fought off the [Western] pathogen [Dr.Fauci’s Frankenstein bat virus] and has produced its own [safe and widely sold] vaccine; meanwhile Russia has produced several vaccines, the most popular of which has likewise proven safe and effective and has been turned into a major profit center by being exported to 71 countries and earning Russia more export revenue than arms exports.
In contrast, not only are Western vaccines proving less than 50% effective but thousands of people are actually dropping dead or becoming severely ill from them. Most alarmingly, young, freshly vaccinated athletes are dropping dead from heart attacks in the middle of a game—dozens of them! The only possible response to this by “the authorities” [in the Freedom Loving West] is to mandate re-vaccination [with the same failed and dangerous vaccines] — again and again and again and again [up to 4 times so far, still counting]. The marketing strategy of “if our product makes you sick, you must take more of it” is hardly ever effective, producing open rebellion in many places, shutting down entire industries [including parts of the health industry] and generally playing havoc with [Western] societies and economies.
Mission accomplished! [of reducing Western public to colonial status]
2. There is an ongoing attempt to force countries around the world to pay a so-called “carbon tax” – from which nations that build solar and wind generation capacity are exempt. Lots of expensive [and dubious] computer models kept international climate conferences convened, at which people could wallow in maudlin self-pity over the ever-looming end of the world. Both Russia and China turned the situation [climate panic] to their advantage [as they have turned the Covid panic]. China manufactures and exports products which the West loves to import, and just a temporary reduction in the use of coal was sufficient to demonstrate that any such constraints would hurt the West through supply chain disruptions more than they would hurt China.
In the case of Russia, the situation is even more favourable from the point of view of carbon dioxide emissions: Russia is the greenest country on earth, deriving the largest share of its electricity from carbon-free nuclear and hydro and low-carbon natural gas. It also has a whopping 20% of the world’s forests. In case of global warming and increased atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations, Russia’s forests [being northerly] would spread rapidly across the tundra toward the Arctic circle, soaking up prodigious amounts of carbon dioxide. Thus, the West are in a cul de sac of their own creation, damaging their own economies by pursuing misguided decarbonization policies which nobody asked them to.”
Thank heavens Russia doesn’t have casedemics, opposes vaccination, has a leader calling out all the bs, didn’t just shut down for a week… Hang on a minute.
A ‘saker’ is a falcon, the symbol of Horus. It’s obvious controlled opposition.
I often wonder about these things….certain the covid narrative has drawn a line in the sand for quite a few publications…MOA being one of them.
MoA flipped 180 degrees between consequitive blog posts back when it suddenly seemed that smokers were particularly susceptible (Italy, Iran, China all heavy smokers)
Needless to say, the bloggeur is a heavy smoker.
Edwige, I think you may just be onto something there. Admittedly I was a regular at both The Saker and Moon of Alabama until earlier last year when they quickly became full on members of the covid cult. So I left.
I was on there the other day (I know) and came across this comment that had been intercepted by The Sakers mods. Andrei himself decided to make an example of the “nutcase and an ignorant idiot”. The comment he belittled could have easily appeared on these threads. Note the comments below it rabbiting on about “Qanon types”. A lot of people out there who turned out to be limited hangouts or indeed, controlled opposition.
https://thesaker.is/typical-comment-by-yet-another-nutcase/
Same thing here….weird.
He is another example of someone speaking outside their area of expertise. He may be up on Russian/NATO military issues but for medical issues, his opinion is worth that of any actor.
Russia and China come up for discussion in a recent discussion between Whitney Webb, Iain Davis and Cory Morningstar. The come to the same conclusion as James Corbett, namely, Russia and China are part of the American-dominated Corporatocracy that takes its marching orders from the transnational capitalist class. Iain’s term for the TCC, apparently, is the Global Private Public Partnership. I suppose those might be perfectly equivalent. In a body, there’s always a head. 😉
West bad, East good is equally as nonsensical as East bad, West good Nonsense. The parasite bankster class has no borders, no country allegiance, no need for patriotism except as a tool to decieve the masses, they are all in it together.
deliciously humorous? Only in so much as his premis is a joke, on us.
The idea that nuclear power is “green” or “carbon neutral” is laughably and demonstrably wrong. How were the powerplants built? How was the fuel mined, refined and processed into useable fuel rods? How was the fuel transported around the country? How was the spent fuel reprocessed, and taken to storage or dumped? How are we going to decommision the plants themselves and deal with the waste, some of which will still be toxic in a million years’ time? The answer to all of these questions is, by using fossil fuels for energy. And we still don’t know what we are going to do with the waste. Nuclear power will prove to be one of the costliest mistakes in the history of humanity. It provides no answers that don’t lie within the paradigm of rapacious consumerism and the wanton destruction of the habitable planet and its once bountiful natural resources, which is the paradigm that the PTB are determined to keep us locked within and which we as individuals must break free of if we stand any chance of either having a planet worth living on for future generations, or breaking free of the totalitarianism that is being imposed in order to keep their paradigm going.
“Carbon neutral” itself is an absolute joke. How can anything be “carbon neutral” when the carbon cycle itself is an unavoidably essential and incontrovertible fact of life on this planet?
You’ve said it all.
When are we going to see reducing energy consumption being considered as the only viable alternative to stripping the planet clean of all its life sustaining resources aka civilization?
Depend on it, Peter: we’re going to see steep per-capita energy-use reduction over the next few decades, whatever we think, whatever our fashionable babble about it may say, whatever we do or don’t do.
We have no real, actually-viable alternative. There’s literally nothing whatever of any realistic kind that can replace our current energy sources, or maintain our current huge splurge level. And even if there were, could we manage a whole new global infrastructure build-out, to get it installed and running? Really? Now that the limits to growth already have us helplessly between their teeth?
Russia has solved these problems, and offers it to others. Search for Dmitry’s article on the subject some time ago: https://cluborlov.wordpress.com/
I notice Dimitri Orlov, an ever entertaining polemicist so loved by masochistic westerners, has so far steered clear of any discussion of the current creeping fascism in Russia, especially the fact that both Russia´s new technocratic Prime Minister Mishustin and CEO of Sberbank, German Gref are among Herr Schwab´s top men at the WEF, especialy at those very important recent Cyber Polygon events.
On the one hand the plebs through western msm are being warned of dangerous Russian hackers, on the other, Russia´s topcats are crafting the rollout of Global cybersecurity and cyber- pandemic exercises at the WEF.
German Gref wants to be the Russian Bezos and expand the roll of sberbank towards something like Amazon with lots of digital interface. Meanwhile Russians -who were rightly hesitant towards a vaccine programme that has no adverse reporting platform- are now under extraordinary pressure (not much less than the worst countries) to comply and take the Sputnik jab.
It’s there in his archive. But you have to subscribe to pass the paywall. Well worth a few quid a month.
Dmitry has been reporting recently on new Russian nuclear technology which – apparently – actually eats up and neutralises already-created radioactive materials; and leaves none of its own, since it eats that too.
I don’t know what to make of this. Might be true. Dmitry has a good record of getting things right. Might be a game-changer if it is. Knee-jerk ‘I hate nuclear!’ isn’t an adequate response. If it does work, it might be needed, just to get rid of all the glowing waste we’ve already littered all over the world.
In any case, no matter how much the nuclear-dislikers – me included – may deplore it, if it works, people are going to do it. And they’re going to go on using fossil hydrocarbons, whilst global EROEI-levels still physically permit it, despite all the maunderings of all the COP-wafflers at the empty Glasgow kabuki.
Just as well that no-one really knows how the climate will change, or exactly how all the human inputs from our current, brief overshoot population level will contribute to it. In any case, both the overshoot and our huge CO2 release of recent decades are both likely to have resolved themselves automatically, even without us doing anything effective about them – as clearly we won’t – by the end of this century, or maybe a few decades after.
I’m inclined to expect some sort of upheaval, though feck knows what exactly, but with humankind carrying on and adapting, as will the rest of the planet’s life web. There have been geological eras when the mean Earth surface temperature was more than ten degrees C hotter than now, yet life throve abundantly. All the shrieking hysteria about TEOTWAWKI is really just bourgeois indulgence. They don’t really know what’s going to happen in reality, any more than anyone else does.
I tried logging in but was allowed. I tried every user name and password I had but was blocked. Ah well, guess I won’t be able to tick anyone
Same happened to me had to reregister.
“three men – aged 29, 26 and 21”
“if you knew the magnificence of 3, 6 and 9, you would have a key to the universe.” – Nikola Tesla
Three six nine, the goose drank wine.
The monkey chew tobacco on the street car line.
The line broke, the monkey got choked
And they all went to heaven in a little rowboat.
CLAP
CLAP
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/nov/15/uk-firm-to-trial-t-cell-covid-vaccine-that-could-give-longer-immunity
This two years after assiduously deleting any comment that mentioned T-cells. It’s not that they lie but they are not even consistent liars: like the Bunter brothers, Billy and Boris.
Comment is Free. Facts are Whatever You Want Them to Be.
And still premised on the lie that there is something to be immune from. I do not get why for the first time in history there is this bullshit that everyone has to be immune from something that doesn’t exist, not a single dick head has ever noted that as it does not exist we are all ”immune”
This is cross immunity, i.e. natural immunity. ~80% of us have been exposed to 6 different endemic coronavirus, known about for decades, exposure to these endemic coronavirus already trained our immune systems to recognise the first corona virus peptides to be expressed, before they get to express epitopes.
No, the tricky part is knowing what all the peptides do, so they can decide which peptides to put on it, without creating a new chimera, they don’t, they are guessing.
This is cartoon immunobiology, only useful in grant applications. Where dumb fuck administrators like Fauci who don’t understand immunobiology get to sign off on them.
What would be worthy of acclaim is prefecting early treatment protocols, so the immuno-compromised can be treated without the protocols killing them, while the rest of the populations with healthy immune systems catch a cold and never be bothered by subsiquent virus evolution, i.e. develop herd immunity naturally, avoiding original antigenin sin, which could bottleneck evolution to create the chimera.
But then, this was never really about health.
Covid isn’t meant to make sense. It’s a mind fuck intended to induce madness, despair and ultimately genocidal tedium where everyone will be eager to throw themselves Lemming style over the cliff to escape terminal boredom.
They’ve been changing definitions like caffeinated baboons ‘playing’ with kittens. The latest is the word ‘vaccine’, about which Peter Doshi says: ““I found it fascinating to learn that Merriam Webster changed its definition of ‘vaccine’ earlier this year. mRNA products did not meet the definition of ‘vaccine’ that has been in place for 15 years at Merriam Webster but the definition was expanded such that mRNA products are now ‘vaccines’.” See “BMJ Editor Dr. Peter Doshi Gives Evidence to Expert Panel on Medical Mandates and Covid Injection Injuries” by Rhoda Wilson (The Exposé)
Another scary video from an MSM scientist:
Spike protein inside nucleus enhancing DNA damage? – COVID-19 mRNA vaccines update 18 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Unt03UBhbU
And a step further…
https://wmcresearch.org/sirt6-the-spike-proteins-master-target/
NAD+ fot the win.
You forgot one piece of important news, namely the politically correct speech device. Reminiscent of the verbal morality statute protection device, but completely useless, as tickets from the latter were good for wiping one’s ass with them.
The fucking floodgates of insanity are wide open. An utterly mad fantasy world. Well, one could have expected that all that mickey mice, donalds the ducks, and infantilizing, mind numbing, debilitating shit would lead into something like this.
A must watch. Dr John Campbell says that Ivermectin is far better than Pfizer’s new antiviral. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufy2AweXRkc
The most voted comment on the video: “No one’s saying that the information has been deliberately hidden away while millions of people have died.” Of course, that’s exactly what he’s saying, and he’s completely right.
WEll no he’s wrong, there is no fucking covid, no sars 2, people have been terrorised into the belief they are sick, mind over matter is an amazing thing and millions have not died from a non existent thing. For heaven’s sake all this carry on about ”treatments’ for a non thing are what is killing imbecile people
I understand what you’re saying, but slowly and surely the walls built on lies started to fall down. By the way I am in Australia as well, in Brisbane. Not jabbed yet, self-employed, hopefully we can ride it out. We are originally from Hungary, even thought of moving back after being here for more than 30 years.
Although it is not much better there, but there are a lot of small villages where you can hide from the world.
Of course there is Dear. Now please calm down. Just because TPTB have grossly exaggerated the number does not mean that small number of elderly and infirm have not died as a result of a vascular (not respiratory) disease.
Or perhaps you acknowledge that some people are ill but blame it on the telephone or the TV or the lack of kangaroo poo in the modern diet?
So fucking what?
You probably haven’t noticed that life ends with death, but it does. People are dying all the time. All of us will croak one day, including you and me.
There is absolutely no data suggesting that there is a novel contagious disease.
The TV is probably a major cause of any excess deaths there might have been, namely the insane amount of scaremongering spewed therethrough.
I presume you deny there is a novel contagious disease because to concede that would be to admit that the US has been involved in gain of function research?
However, the disease does not have to be novel, just an old disease affecting the already sick, just via a new vector, one created by Fauci. This would create very little excess mortality, in effect just bringing forward the inevitable, perhaps creating a few spikes. Be a bit embarrassing if it were to reveal that the US today is no better than the US of the 1930s.😀
You presume wrong. And I’d appreciate if you didn’t put words in my mouth.
I don’t deny nothing.
I simply ignore any of the utter horseshit that’s peddled by all the motherfuckers involved in this crap. Capisce? Fuck gain of function research. Fuck the US. Fuck Fauci. Fuck some alleged virus.
I don’t see no disease, let alone pandemic. I have yet to see a person drop dead in the street. I have yet to see anything suggesting anything abnormal apart from the craze instigated by the media. Oh yeah, a few people are sick here and there. As always. Big fucking news.
And before you “presume” that I’m a backwards simplistic moron, I do have data to the above effect.
Whether the US is better off in the 1930s, I don’t know. Probably much worse. I sincerely doubt that the US has another period akin to roughly 1950s-1980s ahead of them.
I didn’t write ‘better off’.
There is not now and nor has there been any novel anything,
According to this excellent presentation, the Ivermectin story is a hoax. Strawman. Complete bullshit like everything else.
In a nutshell, THERE IS NO FUCKING COVID, NO FUCKING NOVEL DISEASE. It’s all a giant crock of shit, a complete hoax. Everything surrounding it is lies, lies, lies.
That apparently includes the scare about genetic modification by the alleged vaccine. It appears that they don’t know diddly-squat about genetic engineering. They don’t know what they’re doing.
So, for instance, what a guy like Mike Yeadon says is highly suspicious. He’s very likely if not unquestionably a plant. To me, it seemed since the beginning that the scare about the vaccine is aimed at people who see through the COVID bullshit, and Kiseleva confirms that. They have a half of the world scared shitless of COVID and the other of the vaccine. Divide and conquer par excellence.
Nicely summed up here in the words “Il faut pas avoir peur.”
It’s all about fear, brutal coercion, and the promise of carrot, redemption if you comply.
This is an attempt to install totalitarianism, not a fucking disease. No medicine works for that!
There, there, Jacques. Now take your tranks and go and lie down for a while, there’s a good excitable Slav… You know you need to when you get over-excited like this; and of course you can blow a few more ‘fuck yous’ my way before you go, if it makes you feel better. Water off a duck’s back.
Oh, and btw, if you should happen to cop a dose of this entirely real but rather nothing-much illness which you and some others here insist doesn’t exist, just stay calm and flood your system with powdered vitamin C in water; thirty grams a day, or more if you like; a mouthful sipped from your day’s supply every half hour. Actually genuinely safe, and very effective. You’ll likely find the episode to be less than a mild cold; but – er – actually real, even so. That’s been my experience. (I was just turning 80 at the time; it was absolutely no sweat – literally…)
PS: And now my immune system is filled right up again with a whole new generation of ‘Big White Dogs’, ferociously on watch for any new intruding troublemaker.
Unless, that is, Dr. Zach Bush is right, and it would be better to think of the miniscule intruders as useful message-bearing exosomes, keeping the global ecosphere’s communication system up to date on the latest novel happenstance to which we all need to adapt, to keep everything in balance.
Either way, the Dogs will keep them in order. 😉 😀
Hi Marilyn,
About a year and a half ago I tried to explain this to OG readers and I coined the word NODEMIC. Just as there is a placebo, so there is a nocebo. I posted this a few times and what response???……crickets. However I am undoubtedly right. The PLANDEMIC, SCAMDEMIC, PSEUDDEMIC exist. So does the NODEMIC. The evidence for this is incontrovertible. The percentages, age distributions at death…everything suggests a Nodemic at play.
So what you’re describing is a nodemic and in all probability, I for one believe you (probably are correct. Any “good” nodemic will take out somewhere between 2% and at least 20% of the population. It is doubtful whether anybody could not be influenced by the pandemic miasma that has engulfed us all. I have always thought that at least 30% of the population are hypochondriacs Anyway the sCIENCE is on our side in this one.
By the way Marilyn please accept my long time appreciation for your indefatigable output of thoughts and words.
I uttered a simple word last March for all this – BULLSHIT. I rest my case.
Was this the video that set the fact checkers on him? It has been a joy to see the change in the former high priest of the Covidian Cult.
No, his video about aspirating the needle were removed.
Really? Including the calculated insult from Zahawi?
Aside from that he was more recently fact checked for saying that Ivermectin and its new replacement (Pfivermectin?) are, as claimed by the drug company, both protease inhibitors.
Pfizer’s new daily pill to replace the vaxxine is a patented derivative of Ivermectin. Patented = losts of dosh for Big Pharma. Ivermectin = not patented = cheap.
There were stories about pets getting or communicating Covid last year. And don’t forget the minks they killed off. I’m hoping someone calls for pets to be killed off. That will kill the Covid narrative faster than just about anything!
——–
Are Cats Spreading COVID-19? Study Finds Domestic Cats Can Be Asymptomatic Carriers of SARS-CoV-2
By KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY
NOVEMBER 19, 2020
https://scitechdaily.com/are-cats-spreading-covid-19-study-finds-domestic-cats-can-be-asymptomatic-carriers-of-sars-cov-2/
Are Dogs Spreading SARS-CoV-2? Study Finds Living With a Dog Increases Risk of Contracting COVID-19
NOVEMBER 16, 2020
https://scitechdaily.com/are-dogs-spreading-sars-cov-2-study-finds-living-with-a-dog-increases-risk-of-contracting-covid-19/
Yeah, kill all the dogs to protect us…”scientists say” dogs are contributing to climate change as well so they definitely got to go. As you suggested, it’s fine to abuse and experiment on humans on a vast scale, but if they come for the pets….! My cats are, of course, life-long anarchists and have told me they will scratch the eyes out of any needle-toting gene-therapy goons who show up in my yard.
You do know where this leads right? Eventually they will DO the whole village in order to save it. Cue the species self loathing, the lockdowns in the name of climate and another round of toxic shots….
Well, We we – humans (not in the predator/parasite class) – got to go, I guess there’s no reason to expect cats and dogs to be safe!
The abolition of animals as pets is part of the long term agenda. All that meat they consume would be a problem when humans can’t eat meat. It’s also an inversion of the Bible giving humanity domain over animals. The elite might keep some human pets though.
Sim-pets will be great, human brains can’t tell the difference apparently. Any resemblance to ‘Do androids dream of electric sheep?’ will be purely coincidental.
Yes, the entities pursuing this hell on earth are true necrophiles.
They hate life and living things.
It’s true, i miss the ticks. Even a down tick meant somebody read me, which was better than no-tink at all. Now i feel i’m being given The Silent Treatment.
“Will do anything for a tick !”
+27,000,123 – I do not have an account as such I cannot give you an actual “tick” jubal, as such I will tick you in the only other way possible – you can now consider yourself well and truly ticked dear fellow traveler.
Take a tick on me
“Apparently, they weren’t even up to googling “Dalmatian”, and just went with “dog” because it was faster.”
——
Hey, spelling Dalmashen is hard!
The question on everybody’s mind: How many booster shots will it take before ‘covid’
is eliminated, and how many years ?
It’s funny you should mention that because lots of people that have been inoculated are starting to scratch their heads.
They are wondering the same thing how many shots do I have to take but for the demands are satisfied.
At the same time they are looking at government policies which are forcing their children to be injected as well as seeing the number of athletes that are collapsing on the field
Then they look around them to see how many people in their community are becoming ill
I realize that I’m being rhetorical here and we know the answer to these questions but my primary concern is how much longer before the tide turns
The point is – the ‘authorities’ have moved on, are starting to implement the Next Stage, using every ‘punishment’ to get the non-vaxxed to get vaxxed. That IS the next stage if the intermediate goal is the imposition globally of digital IDs, using vaxx passports as their Trojan horse…
Some will keep recording and expressing horror at the injuries and deaths still piling up, at the failures of the vaxxes to Stop The Spread, or stop “infections”, and the dangers of face masks, the fakery of the PCR tests, and so on, but they’re only fighting the old battles. It’s not that the ‘authorities’ arent also still fighting the simmering remnants of 2020-21 battles but they act like they have all along – as The Winners.
They set the Agenda. They have all along. (and if They give The Dissenters a thought at all, it’s as you would a pesky mosquito…
(PS: nobody has been ‘inoculated” – it’s not a vaccine.)
A sensible public health precaution aimed at those who have not received a jab that is not even claimed by its proponents to prevent transmission.
Well yes there is that, but the Logic and Reason therein is drowned out by the horns affixed to the motorcade of clowncars that keep passing by…
Alrighty then, thsnks for the clarification. I assume that you’ll be taking your hemlock tea now that there really is no hope?
Yep. Makia Freeman wrote about it here.
The unification of The Daily Mail and Antifa is almost complete.
Note the URL: Antifa members supporting BLM clash white supremacist group America rally NYC
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10199929/Antifa-members-supporting-BLM-clash-white-supremacist-group-America-rally-NYC.html
Nov 14, 2021
– Antifa and BLM activists clash with far-right anti-vaccine mandate protesters outside NYC’s Gracie Mansion
– America First chanted ‘f*** Antifa!’ when Antifa members supporting BLM showed up at their anti-vaccine mandate protest
– America First members were headed by Nick Fuentes, a former podcaster who was banned from social media platforms after attending the Capitol riot
– They gathered outside Mayor Bill de Blasio’s residence days after he revealed he’s considering requiring children under 12 to show proof of vaccination
– Meanwhile, Mayor-elect Eric Adams has hinted that he’ll reverse de Blasio’s widely-criticized vaccine mandate when he takes office on January 1
“F*** Antifa,” members of group America First – also known as Groypers – shouted while wearing blue hats and carrying flags donning “America First.” They were protesting against the city’s Covid-19 mandate. Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio recently revealed that he’s considering requiring children aged five to 11 to show proof of vaccination once enough have gotten their shots. . . .
White supremacist Groypers:
…- See, they lost me there right around ‘white’…
#FakeNews #SpookyKabuki
WhiteSupremacistOfColor…..FIFY
I did wonder whether the Groyper-Antifa clash was all just theatrics. Within the Daily Mail article there is a description of a real protest from two weeks earlier:
Around 160,000 municipal employees, including cops, firefighters, and sanitation workers, rallied outside De Blasio’s residence to protest his vaccine mandate ahead of the city’s October 28 deadline for city workers to get the shot.
They probably don’t have the Antifa personnel to take on that sort of crowd, so maybe they arranged a low-budget, pseudo event just for the cameras. However, although some of the alt-right organisers have clearly been FBI types, my impression is that Nick Fuentes is genuine. He’s a bit of a publicity junkie and he’ll know that all he needs to do is to schedule the protest and the mob will turn up.
—
Andy Ngô @MrAndyNgo
Nov 14, 2021
Right-wing activist Nick Fuentes led an anti-vaccine mandate protest outside Gracie Mansion in New York City. Antifa gathered to try to shut down the “groyper” gathering.
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1459796584770818054
(asterisks and CAPS added for emphasis…)
…- There you go then, Lost:… – *Probably* a majority of those are Dem voters or else *At Least* a *Large* plurality are, and *Certainly* a majority of ’em are *Unionized* (ie:Unions = *Major* Dem donors)… – Those folks were the *Real Deal*…
…- *Definitely Not* ‘good optics’ to sic Antifaux on *That* particular crowd, and *Damn-Near Impossible* to ‘spin’ positively if they did… – Hence the pantomimed stage act reconstruction, with the ‘Civil War (Re?)-Enactment Society’ usual suspects two weeks later
The skynews article meanwhile doesn’t even adress, at all, why the climate lockdown position is a conspiracy theory. It’s like from a comedy or parody. It doesn’t deny it and, moreover, the EXPERT they have called on, instead of deconstructing the “conspiracy theory” literally only argues that “if you are like me, you agree that we should do something about the climate problem”.
https://www.wbcsd.org/Overview/Panorama/Articles/Avoiding-a-climate-lockdown
Q: Has W. Hurt also faced what he must surely know to be true about “COVID-19”???
And if not, what’s still preventing him from facing it? (Or, if he has, when will he speak out?)
Well, what a coincidence that Hurt suddenly discovers an interest in all this just after having been accused of being an abuser and rapist:
https://www.thewrap.com/marlee-matlin-accused-william-hurt-rape-memoir/
It’s an obvious guilt-by-association op. Truthers are not just crazy but dangerous abusers!
He’s an actor FFS. His first major role was playing MK Ultra lunatic John C. Lilly in ‘Altered States’, the one with the sensory deprivation tanks. Lilly was the one who did the LSD experiments on dolphins but Hollywood had already made a film about that called ‘Day of the Dolphin’ (originally meant for Roman Polanski to direct – he was supposedly working on it in Europe when the “Manson Murders” occurred).
Anyone in his postion thinks good and hard before opening themselves to character assassination and various other types of punishment. And off to MeToo Island he goes!!
according to his wiki he was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2018
also, whatever the real purpose of his piece for ae911truth.org, the effect is he comes across as slightly unhinged
I just don’t believe “actors” on principle
Dogs eat meat. Bad Dogs !
Signed: Cat lover.
Tis a dog eat dog world Jubal.
Miaow.
Did you mean “woof !” or are you just being bitchy ?
….and you are wearing milkbone underwear!
What about fish? Are they also off the menu? I suppose I’ll have ant pie to look forward to or perhaps cockroach soup? Hmmm, yummy!
Protein without fat.
Apes eat em, no heart disease in our nearest relative.
Apes don’t eat processed chemically extracted polyunsaturated oils or refined carbs – which, in combo, are a leading cause of plaque formation and heart disease.
If you want to do one thing for your heart throw away the sunflower oil and start using butter, lard, dripping and olive oil.
And btw – humans NEED fat to thrive, but they don’t need carbs. Proved by experiment.
Now That’s Real Science Sophie, not like that covid stuff ! I use butter, and cook with dripping (Mum used to love all the blood and stuff that settled at the bottom of the dripping container. Salty. And spread on dry bread…). I’m not a Scientist, but i know processed foods and processed plant oils are behind a lot of illness. Big Pharma’s gonna make a fortune when little billy gates gets his way, stops us eating meats, and we have only his processed muck for food < another word that’s being re-defined
I upvoted your realworld good sense comment, S. But – carbs are good for SOME constitutions. I thrive on them, following Dr. John McDougall’s dietary principles. Primates, including gatherer-hunter humans, have been eating insects forever, particularly their grubs. Good food. But yes, raw and unprocessed; as they come.
Am keeping a close eye on my pet goldfish. Be vigilant !!
When I first told family and friends that I was not getting the experimental jab, they just smiled and said ‘Your choice’ or went quiet.
But the relentless fear mongering has suffocated their tolerance.
Now I am being called names and my sanity questioned.
FFS!!
Get me outa here.
you are not the crazy one they are. congrats on remaining uninjected, may you live long and prosper
HoldFast! I am in the same boat, but the tide is beginning to turn.
The belief that injecting synthetic chemicals made by habitually criminal companies who profit from perpetual disease somehow produces health is not only ridiculous and unproven— it is a foundational teaching of a dangerous religious cult that western medicine has become.
The fact that the liberal laptop class embraced Pharma fascism automatically and unconsciously, it was instantaneous, truly stands out.
All of these studiously ignorant academics and various liberal “do-gooders” did not need Bill Gates to direct them. They just knew intuitively that fascism was right for them. That suggests some other process is at work.
Indeed, and as most know on here fascism was endorsed by monitory incentives and reward. The medical freakery and obeyance surrounding the pseudopandemic is a case in point
Aye, shows how liberal they actually are. A case in point: Left wing “liberals” don’t like it when virtue signalling right wingers insist that everybody wears a poppy at this time of year, but also don’t like it when athletes refuse to partake in the tokenistic, virtue signalling act of taking the knee before every fucking sporting event.
My view on it: Do whatever floats your boat, just don’t expect it to float my boat too and and don’t get cross with me for doing something different. In other words, the actual lliberal position on things.
Here is your one stop shop to learn just about everything about pharmaceutical and institutional criminality:
http://tritorch.com/criminal
Anyone willing to give these pharma cretins the benefit of the doubt after reading that deserves what is coming to them.
My third best book ever is by a Hunagrian…Arthur Koestler “Scum of The Earth”. I have met Hungarians down my local pub. I go outside for a smoke and ask, if the band is too loud, or crap. Hello where do you come from Love? You must meet my wife.
This is Lithuania now (I once sold my old car to a bloke from Lithuania.I described it accurately) He trusted me, seemed quite happy and paid cash, and drove it back to Lithuania I said its failed its MOT. I have got the bits in the boot to fix it. It was fine, German, posh but had a hole in its exhaust. I only paid £200 for it myself (it had a flat battery)
“Life under the EU’s first strictly-enforced Covid Pass regime covering all society: Lithuania. Without a Pass, you’re banned: shopping, work, eating out… This is the future facing countries that impose a Covid Pass: EU, US, UK,Australia,Canada… Is this the world you want?”
https://twitter.com/gluboco/status/1441691330825031680
Thank You,
Gluboco Lietuva
@gluboco
Lithuanian father, husband, forager of wild mushrooms
Tony
What is about to happen in Austria, and in Germany, is not an aberration. The next stage of The War Against Covid is Lockdowns & Lockouts of the Unvaxxed.
In Australia over the past month the Mass persuaders have been, via the mass media, creating perceptions of “a minority’ – an undefined number of unvaxxed…
The three eastern coast capital cities did not build up-to-3000-bed concentration camps (aka detention or re-education centres) simply for propaganda purposes.
The government has prepared a $40 million media campaign to neutralise any concerns by The Free (the jabbed) for ‘a minority’ while encouraging The Free to get the (1st) “Booster” – “So You Can Stay Free”. (The use of “booster” has been deliberate. So many dissenters have, by pointing out the failures of the jabs to protect, unwittingly helped the argument for boosters (#1, #2, #3, or “every 4 to 6 months” as Australians have been told.)
It looks like Australia’s future is going to like something this
unless Australians are going to do something to prevent that.
No, they won’t. They’ll just sit around and wait and see what happens while going along with everything that’s happening.
Could you please provide a link to the article with William Hurt expressing his doubts about the 9/11 story. I searched and couldn’t find it (maybe because I have switched from Google to another browser?).
https://www.ae911truth.org/news/791-it-took-me-a-long-time-to-face-what-i-knew-to-be-true-about-9-11
https://www.ae911truth.org/news/791-it-took-me-a-long-time-to-face-what-i-knew-to-be-true-about-9-11
Here you go https://www.globalresearch.ca/it-took-long-time-face-what-knew-true-about-911/5761325
Because kids are naive and they cause emotional responses in adults.
They tend to conform, rather than think independently and rationally.
They are easily confused as to their own sex and its binary nature.
Greta is a modern day pied piper of Hamlin, at the same time Greta is also a puppet.
I will not be surprised at all if/when Greta reveals an LGBTQXYZ orientation (or will she simply remain “A”?).
Hope you liked my attempt at a “Greta puppet”! 😀
…I’m seein’ the green skin tone and I’m thinkin’:…
…- Greta: “I’ll get you, my pretty!… – And your little dog too!!…”
…Where’s a handy tornado-thrown house when you need one?… 😉
“Our generation is clearly lost man” George Floyd
The only hope are boomers that are aging … and soon will leave this world
It’s always about the kids with this lot. Epstein was THEIR man
yeah, because I feel real threatening when I cry. I laughed so hard when I read that.
I wonder if men actually have consciousness or are just machines.
…Hydrophobia is supposed to be a *Classic* symptom of rabies IIRC… 😉
donmeh boris
new york born turkey man
follower of zvi and jacob frank
says the queen is well and in good
spirit
the queen i was not the queen
the stone
scone
under the thrown
was fake a lie
her words on that day on that throne
where fraud
breach of trust
breach of contract.
the satanist bolshevik boris
says the queen is well
which means she is
Last Friday I was in Daylesford, a small country town about a 90 minute drive from Melbourne. Despite masks not currently being mandatory here in the great outdoors, well over 50% of the people I saw walking down the main street were wearing them.
Oh well, at least masks make it more difficult for the zombies to bite us.
We have not had masks for months but I saw one idiot at the local shop with one just now…I just smile to self and think how wonderful that people are so prepared to demonstrate how stupid they are.,,guess we never had a test before where it was so clearly obvious who had any brains at all…
In my Barossa town where nothing ever happened they are muzzling school kids in the shops as if we are all diseased.. As I never wear one I am the only face they see at work, it’s fucking disgusting.
“…guess we never had a test before where it was so clearly obvious who had any brains at all…” Or concern for right and wrong.
MASKS….the equivalent of erecting a chain fence around your house to stop a fly from entering.
Rather ‘interesting‘
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/independent-undertaker-john-olooney-exposes-the-covid-19-pandemic
“It’s not all bad…School districts in Florida are….”
I guess you are an American OFFG person
Well, here in London, Yes we have been terrorised too, so don’t blame us
Most of us, gave in, wore masks and are on the way to be tripple jabbed…??????
Except hardly anyone wears masks, whether they have been jabbed or not no one gives a shit…
They take one look at me at the door in, and they even let me in…
And everything seems like My wife and Family are living in The Afterworld, before COVID
The difference now, is that a very large number now know, that these Evil Bastards in Control, are not trying to save our lives, so we live even longer.
The Jabs are designed to Kill You.
Do not have any more Jabs
Stay Alive with Us…in England
Just carry on as normal…go to the pub go to the gigs, book it up in advance, but don’t wear a mask, have any jabs or submit to any tests..
Look at the rest of the world now
England seems ahead leading the way out of this mess.
They have probably been Reading Laura Dodsworth State of Fear
https://www.lauradodsworth.com/
I think she is going to get my award, for journalist of the year
I just recommended her book.
Tony
A State of Fear by Laura Dodsworth
“It’s… about how the government weaponised our fear against us – supposedly in our best interests – until we were the most frightened country in Europe.”
I dispute this claim
there’s no doubt the uk government’s prostitute behavioural “psychologists” managed to frighten some into compliance, but (even by the gov’s own figures) millions have refused the vaccine altogether and more have refused the so-called booster
the “pandemic” narrative is disintegrating like newspaper in the rain and the day of reckoning draws close
About the sick dog…
They have started to vaccinate animals in zoos.
And we just learned today in the news that if you kill a deer in this hunting season in N.E US and Canada, you have to wear mask and gloves before touching it, because it surely has covid.
My lil’ prediction: mandatory cats and dogs’ jabs in a few weeks.
Well that certainly seems very profitable I think if we can just get it to the point where everybody’s getting injected four times per year that would be great
That’s why CDC director Rochelle Walensky was musing about changing the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’. For all I know, by now they’ve done it.
Right…the ever moving goal-posts. It’s like they just arent bothering to hide it anymore. In several nations they have enacted this and you jusy know it will be coming to us soon. Ah well…ever the control group.
…Okay… – Not gonna lie, that bit about the deer put me in a *Very Dark* place *Indeed*, so *Strap In* folks!… – You’ve been *Fairly Warned*:…
Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Xmas ’21 Refix – *If* Davostan had their druthers…)
(With *Luscious Apologies* to Johnny Marks and Gene Autry)
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen
Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen
But do you recall
The most heinous plague-deer of all?
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Had a very runny nose
And if you ever saw it
You would say he’d caught a dose
All of the other reindeer
Used to laugh and call him names
They never let poor Rudolph
Join in any reindeer games
Then one foggy Christmas Eve
Santa came to say
“Rudolph, with your nose so bright
I’ma cull you all tonight”
Then how the reindeer shunned him
As they shouted out in fear
“Rudolph you Snot-Nosed Plague-deer
You’ve just made us history!”
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Had a very snotty nose
And if you ever saw it
You would even say it blows
All of the other reindeer
Tried alas to segregate
However for them’n Rudolph
T’were already much too late
Late that foggy Christmas Eve
Santa’s heard to say
“Reindeer, with your pyre so bright
How’m I drive my sleigh tonight?”
My, how the kiddies sobbed then
As they shouted out in tears
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!:
No more damn Chris’mas for years!”
…- Santa Klaus…
I don’t know, the more they want me to lose my masculinity and whiteness, the more masculine and white I become. Is that wrong? What is happening to me!
No, I don’t care. Good gawd.
It is good news about the appeals court in the U.S. putting a hold on the illegal and unconstitutional mandate. Most companies (and people) are so snake bit now though, we’ll see how many actually stop their processes to acquiesce to the globalists. Then there’s the U.S. Supreme Court, which will probably find a way to support the mandates, or a less totalitarian version (can there be lesser totalitarianism?). At least I wouldn’t bet against that. But they’re going to create more illogic to the whole situation no matter because at the top, we’re dealing with a major lie and crimes against humanity that they will not admit. Whatever “opinion” it gives will be flawed from the get go because it will be based on the Big Lie. So the opinion won’t be worth the paper it’s printed on.
It’s a struggle to know which part of male privilege is best – dying much younger, being more likely to commit suicide or being more likely to be imprisoned.
The lunatic woman involved is probably just a useful idiot but the real power-brokers behind this hate women as much as they hate all humanity and indeed all matter.
Well I guess there is the added benefit that all men are pigs so there’s that
I learnt about male privilege when I was just a day or two old – some dud in a white coat cut the end of my dick off. Fuck me dead I thought – I wish I could go to another planet. Things were all down hill from then.
we’re also more likely to be murdered (contrary to popular perception) and much more likely to die at work
Although I think the gov is finally addressing that last statistic, if you understand my meaning
None of what these so called feminists say is matriarchal at all.
They are applying patriarchy to themselves, feeling like this time “it’s their turn” to crack the whip.
As much as I dislike patriarchy, their ideas are scarier.
The ideal would be a true matriarchal society.
Hey upvotes are back
These patriarchal women are not at all feminists. They have corrupted that word.
It’s almost as good as divide and conquer oh wait it’s the same thing
No doubt. Keep the chaos level high. Distract, disorient, confuse, sideline the people. The people are the enemy. They have been for a long time.
Yeah very much at expert level….the one advantage the average Joe has is simply not to play….
I don’t have the same views toward patriarchy as (real) progressives. Having said that, women and men, equally, are down with this dark world’s black rule of ‘riches for the strongest’. Call me a wimp or a sheep, but I like Jesus’s ‘golden rule’ of ‘Do to others as you’d have them do to you’.