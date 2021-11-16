Riley Waggaman
“Sputnik V is safe!”; “Putin is just ‘playing along’ with the COVID narrative until the petrodollar collapses!”; “Russia is the last bastion of freedom!”
Alternative media has created an alternative reality about Russia.
The Kremlin has embraced all the same soul-raping “public health measures” currently terrorizing the Western world—and people are either in denial or making excuses.
“There is no compulsory vaccination in Russia!”
All 85 federal subjects of the Russian Federation now have vaccine mandates, as well as rules requiring digital “health” certificates for entry to certain businesses, venues, and public institutions. Many regions are denying routine medical care to those without QR codes.
At the federal level, the Kremlin has voiced support for “any measures” that “encourage” Russians to get jabbed—while insisting vaccination remains completely voluntary.
A sample of regional flavors of “voluntary” vaccination in Russia:
- In the Novgorod region, children whose parents have not been vaccinated are banned from afterschool clubs and other extracurricular activities.
- Digital vaccine passports will be required to use public transport in Tatarstan. The new regulation applies to all residents over the age of 18 without a medical exemption.
- In St. Petersburg, a negative PCR test cannot be used to obtain a QR code. This means theaters, museums and restaurants in Russia’s second-largest city are reserved exclusively for the vaccinated and those with proof of prior infection.
- Muscovites over the age of 60 have been ordered to self-isolate until the end of February. Those who have been vaccinated or have proof of prior infection are exempt from the rule.
Probably you read somewhere that Vladimir Putin outlawed compulsory vaccination as part of his master plan to destroy the fractional reserve banking system and bring peace and harmony to the world. Someone lied to you. Sorry about that.
“…But Sputnik V is safe!”
Does the Kremlin have access to a time-bending wormhole? Because we keep reading boastful claims about the non-existent results of Sputnik V’s “long-term” (ha-ha) safety and efficacy trials—which are scheduled to end on December 31, 2022.
Like other COVID vaccines, Sputnik V has zoomed through clinical trials, with an “interim” report consisting of six months’ worth of data used as proof of its unassailable long-term safety and efficacy. It didn’t help that this already limited dataset was plagued by controversy (as well as an alarming lack of transparency).
Phase III vaccine trials typically require at least five years of careful observation. For example, the long-term safety study for J&J’s Ebola vaccine—which uses the same Ad26 viral vector platform as Sputnik V—began in 2016 and won’t end until 2023.
Alexander Redko, chairman of the St. Petersburg Professional Association of Medical Workers, noted in July that declaring Sputnik V “safe” without even waiting for ludicrous-speed clinical trials to end is about as scientific as reading tarot cards. Is he wrong? The Russian government clearly thinks so.
In December 2020, Russia’s health ministry announced it was prematurely ending enrollment for Sputnik V trials, arguing that it would be unethical to administer placebo shots when a proven, life-saving vaccine was already available to the public.
“Everything has now been proven, while the pandemic is ongoing,” Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center—which developed Sputnik V—explained, just four months after Phase III trials had begun.
Science-deniers claim it’s irresponsible to coerce tens of millions of people to get injected with an untested drug, but what these conspiracy theorists don’t understand is that any long-term issues would have become apparent within four months.
Furthermore, Russia has a robust and transparent system in place for flagging side effects.
The Russian government does not have a VAERS-like database for reporting and monitoring suspected adverse reactions, and doctors who question the vaccine’s safety or efficacy are being threatened with exorbitant fines and prison time.
“The fact is that nothing is registered in Russia at all. Therefore, it is very difficult to understand how many serious complications there are. There are many cases, and we can say that they are related to the vaccine. There is a lot to say. Or you can stick your head in the sand and say that there is nothing at all,” Pavel Vorobyov, Chairman of the Moscow Scientific Society of Physicians, said in a recent interview, making him an anti-science hate speech criminal in the eyes of the Russian government.
Argentina’s health ministry is similarly guilty of High Crimes Against Sputnik V. In October, the South American state revealed that Russia’s flagship vaccine was the nation’s leader when it came to causing adverse reactions, beating Sinopharm and AstraZeneca by significant margins (the full report can be read here):
There are even thought crimes being carried out by Russia’s elected representatives. Duma Deputy Mikhail Delyagin argued in an August op-ed that the government’s own data suggested that mass compulsory vaccination had no clear neutralizing effect and was making things worse.
For months, the Russian government maintained it was basically impossible to be hospitalized with COVID if you were fully vaccinated. When it became obvious that this was a slight exaggeration, Gamaleya’s director claimed 80% of jabbed Russians falling ill with the virus had purchased fake certificates and were lying about their vaccination status.
Gintsburg’s tall tale inspired some colorful commentary in Russian media. As one outlet opined:
At first they said that it was enough to get vaccinated once every two years so as not to get sick at all, then once a year, then once every six months. Now it turns out that vaccination does not even really protect against getting into intensive care or death. And what is the solution? True, the Minister of Health, Mr. Murashko, still claims that there are no deaths among citizens who have received the vaccine. But people do not live on Mars, they, alas, face these deaths of the vaccinated in life…And then the PR naturally stops working.
It’s doubtful if the PR ever worked. Last month, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy conceded that the government had completely failed to convince the public that Sputnik V was safe and effective.
“There are few answers to the questions why those who are vaccinated are ill, why those who are vaccinated die, why there are problems and complications after the vaccinations themselves,” the high-ranking lawmaker said.
The total lack of transparency has spurred the creation of informal databases and Telegram channels where adverse events can be tracked. Instead of stepping up efforts to address safety concerns, the Russian government has compared concerned citizens to terrorists.
The Kremlin and its credulous cheerleaders maintain that there’s no need to worry about long-term safety because Sputnik V is based on the Gamaleya Center’s proven, time-tested viral vector-based delivery platform. For example, Kirill Dmitriev, the Harvard-educated ex-Goldman Sachs banker who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (which provides financing for Sputnik V), claimed in an op-ed published by RT:
Russia has benefitted from modifying for COVID-19 an existing two-vector vaccine platform developed in 2015 for Ebola fever, which went through all phases of clinical trials and was used to help defeat the Ebola epidemic in Africa in 2017.
But on Sputnik V’s website, we learn:
About 2,000 people in Guinea received injections of Ebola vaccine in 2017-18 as part of Phase 3 clinical trial.
Is Dmitriev really suggesting that a Phase III trial held in 2017-18 helped Guinea defeat Ebola?
That’s quite a brave claim, considering Guinea was declared Ebola-free in June 2016 following an outbreak two years earlier. By the time Gamaleya’s magic Ebola slurry arrived in Guinea (as part of a clinical trial), there was no Ebola left to fight. In February of this year, Guinea reported its first Ebola death since 2016.
Can Dmitriev or RT offer some clarification here? Send your questions to RT’s famously fearless and objective Russia Desk.
By the way: why would Dmitriev (and Sputnik V’s own website) brag about injecting 2,000 Africans as part of a clinical trial held a year after Guinea was declared Ebola-free? Well, because that’s basically Gamaleya’s greatest triumph — before inventing Sputnik V in record-time.
Sputnik V is the Gamaleya Center’s first “viral vector-based” vaccine to receive emergency use authorization outside of Russia. Gintsburg—who has been the director of Gamaleya since 1997—has yet to bring a fully approved vaccine to market, despite multiple attempts.
In fact, Gintsburg’s first vector adenovirus vaccine, AdeVac-Flu, resulted in a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scandal.
“[Gamaleya’s] scientists have ‘copy-pasted’ [Sputnik V] from their previous, not accepted by the scientific community, research. In their genetic memory—a criminal case, WHO skepticism and zero drugs introduced into the market,”
…read the teaser of an investigation published by fontanka.ru in July 2020.
With such an impressive track record, it’s hardly surprising that the Gamaleya Center refers to itself as “the world’s leading research institution.” The Center also has world-leading facilities. Seriously, feast your eyes upon these cutting-edge facilities:
A lot of Russians are also very impressed by the fact that Sputnik V’s #1 fan (and one of the drug’s original investors) is a friendly banker who is trying to introduce a QR code-based payment system in Russia, and is also developing a digital currency in partnership with JP Morgan.
When your favorite WordPress geopolitical analyst exclaims “Sputnik V is safe!” the appropriate response is: how could you possibly know, and why does the Russian government not want to know?
“…But the Russian government would never deceive its own people!”
In June, the emergence of a highly deadly “Moscow strain”—later deemed a “hypothetical phenomenon” — forced authorities to introduce Russia’s first vaccine mandate in the capital. Other regions followed suit.
Yes, the people grumbled — but COVID “cases” immediately began to plummet! COVID “deaths” plateaued! It was a true miracle.
Then something really strange happened: the amazingly effective (but highly unpopular) coercive COVID policies suddenly stopped working immediately after Duma elections in late September.
What a weird coincidence. Obviously, the ruling United Russia party—which had just secured parliament for another five years after an unexpectedly decisive electoral victory—was forced to impose even more coercive COVID policies. If Russians don’t like it, they can express their dissatisfaction at the polls, in 2026.
Russia’s descent into compulsory vaccination is a case study in industrial-scale lying and government duplicity. It’s a very interesting story.
“…But…but…Putin!”
In January, Russia’s president presented a keynote address at the World Economic Forum—his first speech before the esteemed international body since 2009.
Beginning his address with a very friendly and intimate “dear Klaus,” Putin recalled how he first met Mr. Schwab in 1992 and since then had regularly attended events organized by the Fourth Industrial Revolution visionary.
Putin used this very important speech to call for “expanding the scale of testing and vaccinations” around the world, describing COVID as an existential threat that required close international cooperation. The entire global economy will need to be rebuilt from the ground up by central banks, because the virus is just so deadly and destructive:
[T]he key question today is how to build a program of actions in order to not only quickly restore the global and national economies affected by the pandemic, but to ensure that this recovery is sustainable in the long run, relies on a high-quality structure and helps overcome the burden of social imbalances. Clearly, with the above restrictions and macroeconomic policy in mind, economic growth will largely rely on fiscal incentives with state budgets and central banks playing the key role.
Is that how you say “Build Back Better” in Russian?
We’re all trapped in the same oligarch-controlled panpoopticon. Maybe it’s time to accept that, instead of pretending that some jailers are more “based” than others?
Crazy times. Good luck to all.
A great article! I am shocked, because I believed Russia was different. Shocked also to see Putin with Klaus Schwab!
But I had even more to learn. Here three Videos about that international cartel that rules us – with Schwab’s WEF in the middle of all – it’s a nightmare:
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/frontlinenews/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset/
Here’s the reality in the Philippines:
Isn’t that lovely?
100% of the world has been 100% covid free always, IT DOES NOT EXIST
The only thing novel about this coronavirus is its PR budget.
The only immunity these “vaccines” provide is for their manufacturers.
This is about depopulation and maintaining control of the financial markets, as I’ve been shouting from the rooftops (relative to the overnight repo rate on September 17, 2019) since this shit-show began.
For once I’m actually glad to be American. Because while we have a rotting pedophile cadaver occupying the office of the presidonk, American conservatives (you’re a moron if you think I mean Republicans) are going to be one of the last lines defending your freedom, whether you like them or not and whether or not you’re begging Klaus Schwab for weekly boosters until you die.
Why might Putin be recommending vaccines to the rest of the world?
When I read that Putin was a bad man, a very bad man indeed, because — I thought I had gone to the Guardian.
Meanwhile Sputnik is not safe because it was rushed and developed by inexperienced people? How unlike our own free market “vaccines”.
Not as if the writer of this article is promoting the West’s “vaccines.” Speaking of which, Sputnik is not based upon an actual virus either, because that virus has never been isolated.
This is all true, but fortunately the people here in Russia are much less sold on it, although those that are glued to the rectangle on the wall are still clueless. (Mind you this site is banned by some service providers!)
Russia will be interesting, here the unvaxxed form a majority for now, so the tug of war and defeatist surrender option does not stare one down as depressingly!
Still, Lukashenko is a mensch eh? Who would have thought the last dictator of Europe is happy with the little on the side from his population that he already gets? 😀
+1
Every government regardless of whether it is Russia, China, US or UK etc. etc. wants to control the masses.
Covid, Climate Change or anything else you can think of will be used to erode freedoms to bring in draconian measures of control.
The Global Elite do not care about peoples welfare and only care about reducing the population and their own power and wealth.
They will do what is necessary for the great unwashed to elect a government sympathetic to their cause.
Russia and China against the west and all other conflicts are just a side show.
what should one expect? one only needs to see who ole rasputin surrounds himself with… and I’m not talking boozy nights with bruce and micky and steven segal… he’s just part of a different ‘firm’… (and he ain’t the Capo)….
face it chumps, you’ve all been played…
This is some of the best writing I’ve read for months, it’s certainly an elegant theory, it actually bridges germ and terrain theory, tho it may contain too many triggers for some to get through it.
To understand it in any depth would require reading the supporting links, and would take more than the average attention span.
Azrael’s Inoculation against a Hardened Heart
Can the origins of the COVID-19 Pandemic be found within one of the most ancient Biblical stories?
https://harvard2thebighouse.substack.com/p/azraels-inoculation-against-a-hardened
Thank you, thank you, thank you! I’ve had it up to here (points to the ceiling above his head) with Putin apologists and folks who think that Sputnik V is an alternative and a great “vaccine,” as if it contains an actual isolated virus, unlike the US/European brands. Some people see the world entirely in terms of pro US/anti US terms, and hence assert Russia needs to be supported, but the passage about Putin, Schwab and the WEF should put a rest to this.
One suggestion: i think this segment could use quotes for clarity, otherwise it looks like the author is saying it, rather than quoting a Russian official.
“Science-deniers claim it’s irresponsible to coerce tens of millions of people to get injected with an untested drug, but what these conspiracy theorists don’t understand is that any long-term issues would have become apparent within four months.
Furthermore, Russia has a robust and transparent system in place for flagging side effects.”
There is no such thing as “Covid-19” except as a business plan- a Ponzi scheme.
Covid-19 is the cover for the greatest of transfer of wealth in history.
There is nothing for these experimental inoculations falsely called “vaccines” to work against- they only maim and murder.
The more of these poisons pumped into the body, the closer one is to their doom. Not from any fake virii, but from their immune system crashing into dust. Those spiky little proteins get into your blood and destroy your cells and also wreck the protective layer inside your main arteries that helps create nitric oxide for your blood.
Vaccines themselves are industrial poisons. The belief that injecting synthetic chemicals made by habitually criminal companies who profit from perpetual disease somehow produces health is not only ridiculous and unproven— it is a foundational teaching of a dangerous religious cult that western medicine has become.
A war on all humanity has been unleashed- a war against all the people on earth- a war designed and orchestrated by psychotic billionaires.
COVID-19 is, essentially, a cover-up for systematic debt-leveraged monetary expansion.
The [manufactured] microbiological threat leading to lockdowns and other restrictions was always a means to expand the Central Banks’ balance sheets, which is the only way for the capitalist system to survive its terminal crisis of value production. Thus, it is the structural downturn of the global economy that produces the health emergency, not vice versa
– Fabio Vighi
What is happening under the covid preventation rules, QR codes, f.ing passports etc were a lucid wet dream of every dictator, wannabe dictator and the so called democratically elected puppets of financial and technocratic mammoths in the governments. Any thoughts of any of these sleazy pieces of sh.ts being objective of these rules are funny.
These rules are what they wanted all along. They are very happy to go along because they hava a gain or will have a gain one way or another. The monetary change, goverment digital money and building back better is very beneficial for those insects, so even when fundamentally they do not agree on anything they agreed on this one thing and going along with.
No one is coming to save us, we are the ones who can save us. Massive and very firm NO is the only answer.
When all the forcefully locked up unvaxxinateds says” go f.ck yourself “to the certain city governors in Austuria for example they can’t lock them. But than again I lost my faith in humanity a long time ago and gullible masses only cemented my opinions in the last 2 year. Not many people deserves to be saved or to be interacted in my opinion.
While quite bleak this article is as close to truth as the western media can come in the present circumstances. Thanks for it.
Why can I leave a comment and not be able to vote ‘you must be logged in’ when I go to login forgot password I don’t receive an email
Check your spam folder
Brother Theodore tried to warn us in 1984.. And audience laughed at him.. “Medical Sci is a fraud, an organized system of ignorance, it is a conspiracy, a pre meditated idiocy”
https://twitter.com/i/status/1460588708634136582
Very funny and true.
“In this best of all possible worlds everything is in one hell of a mess. Everyone knows it. Everyone has a different explanation for it. But all these explanations are bunk. Not money or the lack of it, not the atom bomb, or the hydrogen bomb, or the cobalt bomb are responsible for our plight. Not capitalism or socialism, not militarism or pacifism, not cannibalism or ventriloquism, none of these are to blame. None of these are at fault. They are mere symptoms. They are mere manifestations of an evil that is deeper rooted. The true cause of our problems and pains, the basic cause of our headaches and heartaches and torments and turmoils and calamities and crimes, the real cause has been hidden from us. Hidden by the very men who are supposed to enlighten and protect us. The medical profession. I accuse medical science! I say medical science is a fraud! An organized system of ignorance! I say medical science is a conspiracy, a premeditated idiocy! Its practitioners have betrayed us. Everyday they give us a new theory. Today contradicts yesterday, tomorrow will wipe out today. A torrent of trash, a Niagara of nonsense. After 10,000 years we are still living in an age of pills and legalized butchery, of blood analysis, urine and psychoanalysis, of toenail and dandruff analysis. An army of know-nothing, hair splitting, fee splitting specialists is at war with any army of ailments, and the ailments bloom, and the specialists prosper, and the patients die…unless kept alive at the point of a gun.”
A hyperbole of sorts, but funny.
All the oligarchs are “in this together”. We are the enemy, and have grown large enough in number to be a threat to their interests i.e. accumulating all the earths wealth and becoming all powerful. So we need to be culled. Thing is we have allowed companies, especially pharmaceutical companies to run amok, and now the likes of Pfizer are literally dictating to governments (not that much arm twisting is needed, mind you). Pfizer should be put on trial. My latest blog post.
Pfizer: A License to Kill
https://fnqldcc.com/home/pfizer-a-license-to-kill/
Over 10,000 have already claimed jab injury compensation in Australia where 1898 are said to have ”died with covid, 898 of them last year, average age 87 and this year about 55% of the 1,000 ‘deaths with covid, have been jabbed and 656 have died because of the jabs. I wonder at what point they can see the carnage of the jabs is horrendous
Not until the blinkers come off will they see a damn thing.
It’s astonishing how fucking stupid people are, all I can do in my small totally ”covid’ free town is bah as the fucking sheep in their pointless face nappies and QR coding as if their stupid lives depend on the scum government knowing where they are.
In 1954 Norman Dodd met Rowan Gaither of the Ford Foundation and who was also a CFR member. Gaither told Dodd that foundations like his received directives and added –
“We here operate in response to similar directives, the substance of which is that we shall use our grant making powers so as to alter life in the United States that it can be comfortably merged with the Soviet Union”.
It is very clear now that each and every government works for the central banking/global kleptocracy and I am amazed of how some of the harshest critics of the New Normal can´t see that.
In fact, even if one assumed that there are geopolitic counterbalances and irreconcilable differences between countries (how outdated…), it is rather obvious that the technocratic biosecurity state zeitgeist has taken control over every bureaucrat, politician, and expert.
I am quoting from “Human Augmentation – The Dawn of a New ParadigmA think-piece designed to set the foundation for more detailed research and development on human augmentation”, by the UK´s ministry of defense:
Which of course could be read as the start signal for a new arms race or as the justification for a New World Order
Are we still at war with East Asia? Is there a military industrial complex/biosecurity apparatus in East Asia as well?
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf
One only need to check which heads of state under the age of 75 died in office and what was their relationship with WHO policies.
if you have a central bank that prints your currency … you are owned and have been since it’s inception.. who do you think pays for your traitors?
until a country takes back the right to create it’s own currency, there is only one trajectory before the flush…
you have been ‘owned’ for generations, the rest….. a mere puppet show.. and now they are drawing the curtains..
shows over…
I guess I was naive to think Russia was an independent-from-the-western-oligarchy entity, events in Ukraina and Syria had me convinced but i was evidently wrong. We know national politics is a show but is also international politics just a show as well? WW2 was real enough, Vietnam war as well, what about the cold war? Just for show?
I must not say what cannot be said.
But Russia is slightly more close to Israel than you might imagine. If you view the two entities as collaborators, then events might begin the beguine to make sense.
In business you do not lay your cards, face up, on the table. In politics? Say it ain’t so. Every government is honest about their intentions. Surely someone would talk?
De do do do, De da da da — what The Police will make of you.
Copeland family ne-CIA, No-no-no-no, says Amy.
“But Russia is slightly more close to Israel than you might imagine.” Russia, and many States, are closer to Israel/USA than some might imagine. That fact is looked at and explained by Jeff Halper in “War Against The People.” I don’t know what Jeff’s up to now. He has virtually no online presence. I have quibble with his book. His reports reveal to me that he ‘should’ understand the great secret of geopolitics in this era, namely that much of it conceals the reality of a global Corporatocracy dominated by the US. Fakers (self-identified socialists) like Leo Panitch and Sam Gindin explain in detail how the US created a global economic system post WWII that they superintend and which other States look to them to superintend. And so it is.
I’ll return with some quotes.
Australia sucks up to Israel and defends everything they do
“The Cold War” was just another one of the pretexts for the war racketeer corporate fascist eugenicist psychos to continue with their thieving, culling and Nazi ways.”
https://ratical.org/ratville/CAH/warisaracket.html
“To Hell with War! To Hell with the slimy dirtbags behind War Racketeer Sales and Marketing Advertising Campaigns.”
“We know national politics is a show but is also international politics just a show as well?”
Yes. It goes hand in hand with electoral politics. Give the people elections and tell them that that proves that they have democracy and the people will not notice that their democracy is missing. People no longer have the capacity to process information, so that’s easier to do than it should be. Even for those who do pay attention, much of this is not readily apparent, I will admit. You can get caught up in the geopolitics. Whitney Webb is young, but perhaps wiser than one might reasonably expect her to be. She told Iain Davis and Cory Morningstar (in a discussion where the story about bogeyman Russia and bogeyman China was talked about a little) that she is not an expert in geopolitics and isn’t focussed on that at all.
Paying attention is never a bad thing. For example, I don’t regret following what happened in Ukraine after Obama installed a nazi regime there, which The Duran was good for helping me with. (And before that, I was very focussed on the destruction of Haiti by Canada, the US and France. I don’t regret following that closely either.) I learned much and it wasn’t all garbage. I certainly learned a lot about Obama, grabby Joe Biden and Joe’s son. They are straight up fascists and gangsters. Do such people care about our health?
All of it is show to some degree or another.
The whole Russian / Bolshevik revolution was funded by Wall Street Bankers.
Antony C. Sutton documented how American corporations financed and built the Russian ‘revolution’ to the point where American owned ford trucks and machinery were being used in combat against American troops particularly in Vietnam.
The same interests built Nazi Germany to the point where American owned factories in Germany that were providing materials to the Germans were even not targeted (like to any degree) like Nazi owned factories.
Wall Street bankers funded the Bolsheviks and the Nazis and the Nazi’s who were brought to American during Paperclip went on to found NASA and the CIA. These banking interests are supranational in real terms and they certainly don’t operate out of ‘national’ interest.
There is a great Solzhenitsyn quote – ‘the MSM is always owned by the perpetrators‘. So you can be sure that everything you see and ‘learn’ through the media is because it is in someones interest that you to have that point of view.
Its really all just theatre for the masses.
Too much cut and paste in this article, and slim pickings.
It does not answer the one question that people want to know which is how does the Sputnik vaccine differ from the mRNA clot shots. This criticism is not only directed at Wagamama but at any journalist who has failed to explain Sinovac, of whom, many.
Scanning several times through the article reveals damaging and dispiriting patterns of repetitious deflective and targeted disparaging text which points to propaganda. I suspect Off-G has been had.
I am in touch with Russian journalists — as one myself for a decade — and the Bauman group, like any journalistic collective coming out of Virginia, Austin or Moscow merits critical attention.
I don’t care about the players or their game. What is going on in Russia is verifiable in a way this article does not… though it scrapes info from a few cities and pastes it upon a doctrinaire viewpoint.
I shall tell you why Wagamama is wrong, and Off-G has been had.
I am informed that something deeply evil is transpiring in Russia, but the western state-corporatist media does not report it because it reflects on their own employers.
You may finally forgive me for long words — and why I use them.
Russia has for five years been engaged in a calamitous clampdown on dissent. People are imprisoned in “distant prisons” ie GULAGs for opinion. The reason you do not hear about this in the West is that the same is happening in your countries. The so-called J6 Protestor have been picked up on the basis of telephone geo-metrics to pinpoint them near the spot.
Marjorie Taylor Green last week visited prisoners who meet all the definitions of Soviet political detainees.
I reported for 10 years from Russia — unlike this author — researching the co-existence of Soviet and EU law as the administration struggled to integrate the two. And it was only half successful because even within the Napoleonic law system there are degrees of authoritarian overreach.
I will post on Moneycircus Substack for subscribers. It is going that way. It can only be for those who pay.
Realise – you at Off-G – what is happening. And use greater discretion.
I’m confused. You think I’m shilling for Russia? If so, you are seriously mistaken. Also, I would be happy to write about/share any info that you have that you think changes the dynamic here.
so, should i cancel my visa application? I always hoped Rossiya was a genuine alternative.
I always hoped to get my 25 hectares in the taiga : (
but i always suspected where that might put me ; )
“the Sputnik vaccine” It is NOT a “vaccine,” it does not contain a weakened form of a virus, because that alleged virus has never been isolated. Anyone who claims to have a vaccine is a fraud.
I get driven to despair with all the wankers talking about treatments and cures for the in silico chimeric named sars 2
Oh, you wanna play that game? What do dissidents that try to overturn the government get in the UK or USA? They accidentally die or become locked up for a non violent event.
Meanwhile in Russia, yes they are also authoritarian but they Don’t have the huge prisoner population that we do… Same with China. I kind of find it funny that we forget our huge prison population, many of which did victimless crimes
Sputnik ist virtually the same crap as AZ, it just uses another Adeno-Virus as vector, so it is by no means any better.
Not quite as bad. At least it’s human adenovirus based, rather than monkey based
it uses two non-replicating viruses to get the full Spike RNA into your cells, so same shit different delivery.
Here is a note I received a week ago from a Russian friend who lives in the US. She still has family and friends in Russia- here is what she/they describe:
What about Russia!? Didn’t they win the battle with Vaccine passport in Moscow, by mass noncompliance in a matter of two weeks!?!
It was a lovely story floating around, and perhaps it was even true, but that is definitely far from the current reality.
October 19th was an Election Day in Russia. As one of my relatives said “no one voted, but Putins party won”. It was their version of Congress election, the other option is still strong communist party.
Until that day there was no major coercion happening. Any time i would bring up mandates in the conversations with my friends and family, they would always say “oh, but not here, not our government. It is all voluntary. They talk about vaccine on TV a lot, and ask nicely.”
Masks in schools were never mandated. When children went back to schools, they where asked to wear masks in hallways, but that didn’t last long at all, and my niece reported seeing high schoolers making out in the hall often. Social distancing was not implemented. Russians continued normal flu season practices of airing out classrooms during the breaks, disinfecting tables between groups of kids or often just having designated classrooms for the children and teachers traveling instead. In the past, during the flu season schools would close only if half of the children where sick. With introduction of the COVID campaign, the number was moved to 30%. School closings where not very common. Health measures seemed so much more reasonable then the rest of the world. Seemed like common sense was prevailing and fear wasn’t taking over the population. Nevertheless, Propaganda continued. Verbiage and methods seemed identical to the narrative around the world with an added notes of patriotism due to vaccine being so much better, since it is made in Russia. Mass Media would often talk about eagerness of other countries to buy it.
Going back to election date… The moment results were in, rules changed. Government brought back mask mandates! And even declared a week long lock down of everything – stores, schools, offices. All to give people an opportunity to get caught up with their shots. QR codes were implemented everywhere, other than grocery stores. Public transport, restaurants, shopping malls. Road blocks are occasionally set up around large cities where QR codes are scanned.
I am told that only about 60% of people do wear masks on subway, half of them have it under their chin. QR codes are checked a lot more in big cities. Businesses in small towns are taking their time and not very eager to enforce. Articles are out regarding new legislation being cooked and passed regarding combating “disinformation against vaccines”, special attention is given to decedent medical professionals. That article was word for word what we see here.
Today i came across an article quoting heads of MasterCard and Visa, stating that unvaccinated will not be able to use their cards starting December 1st if they do not comply. (Source is unknown to me, legitimacy of this would have to be double checked or we can just wait till December 1st)
One interesting article was forwarded to me regarding suggested bill on the topic of DNA collection. I haven’t seen anything of that nature here in US yet. Sponsoring legislator said that it needs to be implemented with criminals first and then rolled out for the rest of the population.
When i ask my contacts why they think people are complying so much and why resistance is minimal, many say it is due to reasonably new but very wide spread credit system. Many people in Russia entered this, common for western world, economic slavery. 20 years ago most people still tried saving up cash or borrow money from family and friends in order to make large purchases – cars, apartments. But new banking system has sprouted quickly and engulfed the population, putting majority of young and capable population on never ending rat race.
I am personally sad to see my friends and family being coursed, but it is hard not to notice that current squeeze is making them more curious to what is behind this orchestrated hygiene theater. They started asking questions about other countries! Giant is awakening slowly!
Thank you for that. Most enlightening.
Thanks for sharing that report!
The name ‘Sputnik’ is interesting in and of itself. It ties in with other space-related names that have been used around the world in connection with Covid. Like ‘Moonshot’ in the UK for example, for mass testing.
Which may have been a giveaway that Putin was on-board with a global programme.
And/or may indicate a common belief in man in charge of spaceship earth, as well as a future space exploration orientation for mankind.
In the film Equals (2015), the society (aka ‘The Collective’) is focused around space travel in the midst of a mysterious virus. A society that bears close resemblance to our current world.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equals_(film)
Trump of course called the vaccine programme ‘Operation Warp Speed’.
Their space exploration nonsense has been exposed and they’ve tried to piggy-back a re-inforcement of it on the back of vaccination (faith in science being the obvious link). They always try to function-stack their events, make them serve multiple agendas.
Anyone who still thinks space exploration is genuine should watch some of the Chinese footage (or the Japanese or the Indian). It’s abysmally fake – the recent ‘docking’ of Chinese craft was like something out of ‘Thunderbirds’. NASA at least has a decent effects’ department – although with all that money they should have. The big tell is that all these ‘enemies’ never call each other out for their fakery.
Are the elites up to something up there? Can humanity not get into space? Exit speed happens to be Mach 33. ‘Operation Fishbowl’ was a very strange name. Does space even exist? I don’t know – but the story we’re given is fiction.
It is slightly suspicious that we’ve not been back to the moon and that JFK’s end of the decade speech, was conveniently fulfilled in 1969.
Also that if a trip to the moon and back had been at all plausible, that the Silicon Valley billionaires would have much rather paid for that, rather than some (relatively) pitiful trip into orbit.
But I wouldn’t go so far as to say ALL space exploration is bogus. Space probes do seem to send back real images. There’s a fair amount of live camera footage from space. Geostationary satellites do seem to work. The Hubble telescope has produced some amazing images.
And we can ourselves do a bit of amateur space exploration, using a telescope or binoculars. Observe planets and stars moving across the sky with a high level of predictability (especially with computer software), such that we can look up at any night sky and identify stars.
Perhaps just those aspects where human exploration is concerned. Where we fancy ourselves as James T. Kirk upon the Starship Enterprise?
How many people seriously think this through? Takes at least a year of fighting against powerful cognitive dissonance, depending on a persons age.
That things are planned well in advance by the elites seems legit..
Could the internet have been stopped from being invented? Many intuited that this would bring about a mass awakening.
This was planned for, it’s the reason for the scams.
Few seem to consider the implications of no outer space and hidden lands here, the extent of which are unknown / known only by a few.
I haven’t seen proof of outer space, have you ?
“It would appear that all those state political hacks and toadies have caught the corporate fascist totalitarian bug. They have caught it bad. It us up to all the humanitarians among WE THE PEOPLE, to ease their pain and suffering, to cure them of it.”
“Would one not agree?”
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
~ Frederick Douglas, 1857
The Russia thing, the Cold War, and all the rest of the nonsense is and was merely the superstructure’s way of hiding itself from the mass of humanity.
It’s become such a cliche as to be embarrassing to even note that the banking cartel calls all the shots.
“Let’s have Russia and the US at each other’s throats this season. Next season how about we make it China and the US. And after that, what say we throw the little people a curve by having Indonesia declare war on Brazil – you know: for control of the palm oil trade?”
To anyone who’s been paying attention it’s strictly “been there done it.”
Notice that the same deadender long in the tooth players are all complete Covid zealots, Putin, Merkel, Trudeau, Biden, Macron, Johnson, etc, etc. It’s almost as if this rag tag band of merry pipers were in on something together, hmmm. Better keep the kids out of the town square, looks like they are coming for them with their deadly tune now.
The fact that Putin is a WEF puppet too, has been my biggest revelation from this debacle. There is no geo-politics, it’s all a lie.
Klaus Schwab even mentioned that Putin is one of his Young Global Leaders, even though he is not in any of official lists of participants.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7LQEL3GWI1P1/
Very interesting, thank you. Russia and the Covid era has been a bit of an an enigma to me. Haven’t really quite had the time and nclination to study their ‘vaccine’ safety or whether or not they are in on the global fraud or/and how deep.
Andrew Koryobo wrote an article recently criticising alternative media for suggesting Russia is a puppet of WEF and explained various nuances. I guess we might see more debate on this going forward. Well done for covering this – helps in putting a couple more jigsaw pieces together.
What is this Covid thing you write about?
Every single government on the face of the planet is founded on the assumed authority to kill you if you don’t go along. If you resist to the final conclusion, you are lying dead on the ground. There is no such thing as “good government”, never has been, never will be. Anarchy is always portrayed as equivalent to chaos. In spite of the fact that we live in anarchy most of the time. There is no police car at the end of your cull de sac keeping people from driving down it at 80 mph. We do that on our own. Anarchy would be an improvement.
Indeed, should there somehow happen to be a way out of this spider web humanity has woven about itself, anarchy – and anarchy alone – will show us a way forward.
Government, as it’s been practiced through most of human history, is not the lesser of two evils; it’s the sole evil – and as such, it can only attract those with evil intentions.
aye
Only the evil SEEK such power over their neighbors. That’s why they are all psychopaths.