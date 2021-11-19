Directed by Dylan Avery (Loose Change) and produced by Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, The Unspeakable follows four families in their ongoing struggle to find the truth about the murder of their loved ones on September 11, 2001.
Interwoven with their stories are the elucidating words of psychologist Robert Griffin, who guides the audience through an exploration of trauma and the healing power of bringing suppressed truths to light.
The film also includes interviews with engineer Tony Szamboti and world-renowned forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht, who weighs in on the autopsy report of 9/11 victim Bobby McIlvaine and the extreme fragmentation of human bodies seen in the World Trade Center’s destruction.
The film is narrated by Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who recently released a statement detailing his position on 9/11.
Please share this film widely.
The plutocrats cannot segue their financial dominance into lasting technological power without the inventive energies of large numbers of people.
It is as if they have absorbed the myths of Stalin’s industrialisation, which really was an ongoing stagnation, periodically refreshed with imports of technology and punitive labour.
Is it a surprise that this mistaken historical perception, this flawed economic analysis, comes at a time when the communitarian, Common Purpose is busy scything the tall poppies, kicking out the competent and installing their loyal apparatchiks and komissars?
Do they really imagine they’ll prosper from a purge?
We are about to witness the Dance of the Dullards
As they Circle the Devil’s Sphincter
Klaus poking his bald pate in now and again
To show he’s got Connexions
Reminiscent of Ayn Rand’s ‘Atlas Shrugged’, where the competent business leaders were replaced by incompetent ones.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atlas_Shrugged
Klaus would be looking there for inspiration for his forthcoming ‘Great Narrative’ book.
Austrians who remember their history
.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvT-ofe2w_U
[from House of the Dead (1862)]
“One of the hackneyed phrases used to attack corporate crime analysts and those whose critiques, observations and commentaries get in the way of the crimes of the war racketeer corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psychopath Nazis.”
“Want to bet.“
“I Can Hire Half the Working Class To Kill the Other Half”~ Jay Gould, 1886 (anecdotal)
👍
As I’ve said before I would rather die on my feet than my knees.I don’t know the mindset of those that agree with this shite but I ain’t.And yes the peoples everyone thought or were taught are retarded inbreds are the ones that will fight for freedom.To be honest it’s not the upper or middle class that will win this war it’s the under class we have your backs.And we are growing.
There are only 2 classes these days: the Brainwashed and the Unbrainwashed.
This transcends the old class structure. A quick rule-of-thumb is that anyone wearing a mask is of the Brainwashed class
It is High time that OffG started a weekly updated listing for forthcoming rallies, marches, demonstrations wherever they my be, stating time and place, etc. The word needs to spread and people need to get off the settee, and join the opposition. Writing about this ongoing criminality is extremely depressing and a more positive attitude will be required.
“Live from New York.”
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10159938530036202&set=p.10159938530036202&type=3
Excellent. We need this example followed throughout the world.
“If you have tears, prepare to shed them now” — Julius Caesar.
Not for the slain of yesteryear but for those of years to come. Because the public allowed the Bush Regime to get away with Con-911, conspirators grew bolder and came up with Con-19. And now face a run up to World War 3 with yet another Weapon of Mass Destruction (Weaponized Virus) and one more line of Digital Control (Social Credit).
Those who fight back against oppression will be demonised, such as Hamas who have lately been designated by UK as terrorists.
I wonder what that will lead to?
Anyone endorsing them in word or deed may find themselves on the nasty end of a “supporting terrorism” bill.
Time for a fresh hashtag
#weareallbeagles
On Spt 11 I went up to my boss’s office and watched the footage live on her big, wide-screen monitor, which was a fancy new device at the time. We were watching close-up aerial footage taken from a news helicopter circling the area, as events were happening. The South tower was already gone. I looked for it amidst all the smoke, but the undeniable fact was that it had disappeared. I remember wondering how it could have vanished, what had weakened it so much, and if the base of the building was still there — maybe 20 or thirty stories of it that we couldn’t see on camera. Then, out of nowhere, the North tower came down — live on camera. It was completely surreal. I had no feelings as I watched, other than how strange it looked that the thing could come down like a big pile of sand. Having studied industrial design (we had to take the same classes as the architects during the first year), what I saw didn’t make any sense at all. I knew how the w.t.c. was constructed and knew it couldn’t just dissolve like that. Remembering 1993, my first thoughts were, “man, they didn’t just use planes, they even planted bmbs in that thing to make sure it came down”. Later that night, the news people (Dan Rather, at least) were reporting that bmbs were going off everywhere right before the collapse.
The next day, the official stories changed and started to take on their more permanent character. Against my better intuition and against everything I’d learned from school, I began to believe and accept the 0fficial narrative. The ‘fact’ that a nearly pristine passport was found amongst the rubble so soon after the collapse was almost inconceivable, yet I took the reports at face value and believed it all. And I believed the whole narrative, even defending it, for the next ten years until a friend finally got me to watch ‘L00se Change’. About that time, some nagging doubts had already begun rising up, and so I was able to watch it with more of an open mind. Needless to say, the 0fficial narrative didn’t hold much water after that. It’s because of that knowledge that I wasn’t taken by surprise by Con-19.
It’s hard to keep information like that in and bottle it up, but I’d only talked with a tiny handful of people over the years about my true feelings concerning Spt 11, for fear of being laughed at or thought a kook. After Con-19 and getting into some discussions, I’ve found that a lot more people feel the same way about Con-9II, but would never have said anything had I not brought the subject up first. It was surprising and incredibly refreshing, like a weight had come off my chest to be able to talk about this with people. It seems more level-headed and normal appearing people out there know what’s going on than one might think — but are enough awake for a critical mass to occur?
Personally, my first reaction was, What took them so long? Didn’t surprise me in the least. US Presidents, presidential candidates, senators, congressmen have all murdered, 4 presidents, if I not mistaken. So what’s new? People bury themselves in their little niches and the criminals laugh all the way to their banks.