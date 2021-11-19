Their loved ones were murdered on 9/11. Twenty years later, they are still fighting for the truth.

Directed by Dylan Avery (Loose Change) and produced by Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, The Unspeakable follows four families in their ongoing struggle to find the truth about the murder of their loved ones on September 11, 2001.

Interwoven with their stories are the elucidating words of psychologist Robert Griffin, who guides the audience through an exploration of trauma and the healing power of bringing suppressed truths to light.

The film also includes interviews with engineer Tony Szamboti and world-renowned forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht, who weighs in on the autopsy report of 9/11 victim Bobby McIlvaine and the extreme fragmentation of human bodies seen in the World Trade Center’s destruction.

The film is narrated by Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who recently released a statement detailing his position on 9/11.

Please share this film widely.