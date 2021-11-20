DISCUSS: Global COVID protests

This weekend huge protests over totalitarian measures being put in place to (allegedly) “combat the pandemic” are planned all over the world.
We’ve already seen protests in Rotterdam last night, which allegedly resulted in cars being torched and police opening fire on the protesters. The press are calling it a “riot” which turned into an “orgy of violence”, although how it is materially different from the “fiery but mostly peaceful” protests from last year I’m not sure.
Austria is expecting huge marches this weekend in protest of their “anti-Covid” measures after they announced this week that, from February, Covid vaccination would be mandatory. This follows their initial plan to “lockdown the unvaccinated”, which has already been changed to a lockdown for everyone.
A cynical person might argue the nationwide lockdown was instituted to try and prevent the large-scale protests they knew were coming.
The press are already demonising the protests, with headlines claiming Vienna is “expecting violence”.
The Czech Republic has already had protests too, against the banning of the unvaccinated from public events.
Australia, a ticking time-bomb of repressed anger, is still on a roiling boil of protests and marches. Victorian premier Dan Andrews has said there is very little anti-lockdown feeling, and few people object to his sweeping new powers, but footage of Melbourne – where crowds estimated between 100,000 and 450,000 have been protesting for 60 straight hours – would suggest he’s wrong.
Australia hasn’t given up on freedom for fear.
Melbourne today. pic.twitter.com/ePlSHanuW4
— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 20, 2021
Melbourne continues 60+ hours straight of protesting in front of Parliament to stop mandates and lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/s7c6NT9JcX
— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 17, 2021
Other cities across Australia have had similar protests. The press are calling it a “day of chaos” with protesters “storming” the streets.
In the UK today, Worldwide Rally for Freedom marches are planned in many major cities.
Italy has become so tired of the regular protests against their Covid passes, that earlier this week they put rules in place banning them.
But what do you guys think?
- Are the protests constructive?
- Will there be more violence?
- Are you attending the protests?
- What was your experience?
Discuss below.
Everyone needs to quit their jobs and apply for the dole, see how fucking fast they stop this mandate crap then. And leave your fucking phones home.
In the German-speaking world, the gleichgeschaltete media never stop pushing the lie that these demonstrations are far-right. What makes them far-right is never explained. Nobody ever addresses the evidence. Nothing like a debate ever takes place. None of these media drones and highly-paid pundits and hacks ever explains why it’s far-right to uphold civil liberties, defend bodily integrity, oppose profiteering pharma giants, and protect children. It suffices to keep repeating the message: “Nazi, Nazi, right-wing, right-wing, FAR RIGHT, FAR RIGHT”.
That’s quite enough to convince most members of the airheaded bien-pensant “liberal” bourgeoisie, for whom the term “right-wing” is synonymous with the working-class, whom they despise and routinely ignore, and whose docile service they have for decades taken for granted.
Take a look at German Twitter to sample the current mood of the moneyed and educated classes. It’s venomous, especially (but not solely) among the young. These people are hopelessly screen-addicted, they haven’t read a history book since school (books are as uncool and obsolescent as cash), they abhor nothing more than an independent thought, and therefore they wouldn’t recognise fascism if it started sacking dissidents, imprisoning people in their own homes, pricking their children with an experimental gene-fiddling drug, and banning all protest. They’d call it “plain common sense” and “caring for others” and “following the science”.
Q.E.D.
As they’ve been proving for years now, these people will do anything for a quiet life.
The WHO are now rabid on the rabid news: the entire planet could be dead in a month from the biggest surging surge in the history of surging surges. Those resisting the vax are demonstrating “insufficient solidarity” and will be “dealt with”. It is now an absolutely certain fact established by The Science that antivaxxers are Nazis but the ring leader has just died of covid.
I am typing this up while listening to the unbelievable shit on the radio and I can’t keep up!
Absolutely everyone I know is being hit hard by a nasty cold in the last 1-2 weeks with absolutely NO ONE getting a positive Novid test. I can’t imagine it’s a coinsidence that the first cold/flu season we have had since abandoning human contact (thus wrecking our shared immune responses) sees everyone falling victim to an unusually strong ‘common’ cold.
In South Australia there is so much pollen and it’s so cold that half the state have hay fever – I personally feel like I have been run over by a truck.
PROTESTS ARE ESSENTIALLY FUTILE, IN TERMS OF OVERTURNING OUR PRESENT SITUATION BECAUSE:
When the ENEMY holds control of Main Stream Media, protest coverage is suppressed.
Governments then act with impunity knowing ‘public’s sentiment’ has been effectively nullified and rendered ineffectual.
Protests are organised to either change or bring down the Status Quo. If protesters cannot provide a superior alternative to the one they seek to bring down they offer nothing but a void for potential chaos leading to a reinstatement of what went before.
Many believe that change can be brought about through the ballot box, this is an illusion as both sides of the political spectrum are owned and controlled by the ENEMY.
The ENEMY is the one we should be going for, not the government. Target placement critical to success.
Something here worth looking at, for the mathematicians at least.
https://probabilityandlaw.blogspot.com/2021/11/is-vaccine-efficacy-statistical-illusion.html
Works for placebos, so I guess it will also work for those who don’t believe in viruses.
Livestream of today of the Awakening Conference:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-awakening-channel_5e8QgkOvOvGHZXN.html
Reminder that:
A. The alleged “virus” has never been purified/isolated directly from a sick person’s sample (ie without adding any foreign materials like cell lines, antibiotics and stimulants that are said to be required in order to “grow the virus”).
B. Transmissibility, propagation and replication of the putative pathogen in/between humans or animals have never been shown.
C. Never proven to be the causative agent of any disease.
In order to say we have an infectious disease causing pathogen all of A, B and C must be satisfied, but since none have been satisfied to date, we cannot say we have discovered a disease causing virus.
I never listen to the radio but my son is visiting and wants it on and I can’t believe the craven psychosis of the propaganda. There’s a female host and she said, “I had to fight my way through these dreadful anti- vaxxers! What are we going to do? Tonight we have Doctor Iamma Smartie to talk about the absolute certainty of lockdowns forever unless we vax foetuses!”
The percentage needed for revolution is 25%.
Not 23% or 24% But exactly 25%:
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-25-revolution-how-big-does-a-minority-have-to-be-to-reshape-society/
Is it a coincidence that the ‘vaccination rate’ required for most ‘governments’ is 80% giving them a 5% margin.
Australian govs are asking for 90% to give the bastards a 15% advantage.
God,how I wish those gallows on the march were real!
Northern Ireland in the UK – a country where guns are illegal
Monday, 10 July, 2000
“Loyalist protesters closed more than 125 major roads and many other minor roads across Northern Ireland.
Motorways
The M1 was blocked at Sprucefield, Donaghmore and Dungannon.
The M2, M3 and M5 were blocked early in the evening, but were later unblocked.
Bus and rail
Northern Ireland’s bus and rail company, Translink, said virtually all its services were brought to a halt.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/northern_ireland/827560.stm
Bill Clinton had offered American protection to the Republicans to ensure this wouldn’t happen. He backed down as did the British army. Changed history.
Just like we should refrain from using the words “pandemic”, “COVID-19”, “COVID vaccine”, and the other crap terms associated with this hoax because their use legitimizes what is transpiring by acknowledging that it exists, as per the excellent article about Sweden, we should stop calling these expressions of freedom “protests”.
Fuck protest! Protest implies that the fucking state has the authority to foist horseshit like BS-1984 on people, that the people are subject to state authority. Screw that!. In another, also excellent article, the argument was made that individuals have inalienable rights, and that’s precisely what all of us have. The state has shit unless we submit ourselves to its authority.
Now, while it might make some sense to establish an entity overseeing the collective aspects of human existence, such as the state, it is obvious that this concept has been hijacked, including the illusion of democracy. The terms of the social contract has been breached by the state, and there is no other way than cancel it and fire the pieces of shit who instead of taking care of matters of common interest to our benefit of all plot against the people in the employ of a bunch of motherfuckers behind the scenes.
Let’s assert ourselves, “DEMONSTRATION OF FREEDOM” makes better sense than “protest”.
That makes a lot of sense, and that’s how I intend to live.
Jacques, you are man after my own heart.
during the financial crisis that hit Iceland really hard they blocked parlament buildings the protester could be heard inside
To this crisus Iceland had the best response
Lest the EU taskmasters and other petty tyrants forget…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolae_Ceau%C8%99escu
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mobutu_Sese_Seko
I’m sure they don’t forget that if they cease being useful to the controllers they can be taken down (which is what happened in both these cases).
The right to peaceful protest is an essential inalienable right. As is the right to self defence against the initiation of force. Clearly governments around the world are heading towards dictatorships where those rights will no longer be respected.
However, We must question what purpose demonstrations serve in the current climate. Clearly they do nothing to sway our so called elected leaders. They are marching to orders handed to them from above and the protests, or even wishes, of the people they claim authority over are utterly meaningless to them.
If mass protests were reported by the MSM then they could serve to alert the isolated millions that they are not actually alone. They feel that they are, in their families and communities, but in reality they aren’t. This is of course why the MSM don’t report these mass demonstrations.
However, they will report them, though not the numbers, if and when violence occurs. The demonstrations will be full of state agent provocateurs who will trigger violence if it doesn’t occur naturally. The Globalist state craves violence. It is entirely geared up to combat violence and violent protests, organic or not, will play perfectly into authoritarian hands.
There is therefore a significant risk of triggering truly tyrannical “crack downs” simply by exercising the legitimate right to protest. Coupled with the fact that our elected representatives are utterly indifferent to public opinion, the case for protests looks iffy to me.
Faced with this risk and indifference there is another philosophical point to consider. What are we doing when we protest? We are expressing our discontent, sure, but we are also “asking for change.”
If we had a society where elected representatives really did represent the people then this would be a reasonable position to take. Unfortunately, we don’t.
The system we have is wholly corrupt, irretrievably so in my opinion. So what we are actually doing when we protest is saying that we believe the representative democratic system still exists. Based upon this faith we implore our “leaders” to “do something” to make a change or to “save us.”
We are begging our slave masters to treat us a little bit less like a slave. In doing so we condone the continuation of what is now, obviously, a slave based system.
This renders protest, not only ineffectual, but actually beneficial to the system oppressing us. Better in my view to engage in mass civil disobedience, refuse to even acknowledge their corrupt slave system, and build local support networks among each other to resist what is clearly emerging as a global techno-fascist dictatorship.
Organised peaceful protests are useful to consolidate spiritual support for one another BUT they do nothing more. To create an effect, I agree, we MUST have mass civil disobedience… Now!
It is not “we the people” but the evermore influence of WEF that we have NOT elected
Organised protests can change things when they humiliate the dictatorship.
When the world watched the ‘tank man’ China had nowhere to go.
Now, with two thirds of the West jabbed, a lot of the ‘fully vaccinated’ are suffering from buyer remorse.
I strongly believe that the ‘booster’ fiasco will change the minds of a large percentage of people who rightly thought that their two jabs would secure their freedom.
They are doubting the narrative and, combined with the sceptics, will form a powerful force.
What is needed is a ‘declared vaxxed’ protest against the narrative.
That would really piss on their chips.
Every one of those MSM covid coverages always employs the same device. It may talk about the debate between “freedom and safety” as if taking an impartial view BUT then we get the roll call of tragedy after which there can be no option but submission to the big lock and vax. As with the Graud:
“The country has reported a string of record numbers of infections in recent days and a new partial lockdown came into force a week ago. Cases are rising across Europe because of a combination of low vaccine uptake, waning immunity among people already inoculated and growing complacency about masks and distancing after governments relaxed curbs over the summer.
According to figures from OurWorldInData, the EU’s average has quadrupled in recent weeks, from just over 110 new daily cases per million people on 1 October to 446 on Thursday.
The government has also banned fireworks on 31 December for the second consecutive year. The ban is intended “to prevent, as much as possible, extra strain on healthcare, law enforcement and first responders”, it said on Friday.”
Now all that looks like “objective reporting”. But it’s telling you what “we” must do and based on claims utterly vacuous!
And here is the offer you can’t refuse:
I have not done any of that nonsense. I am lucky to live in Wyoming were this scam is known as the ” horseshit flu “. This is our fourth road trip since Jan 2020. Guess what, we are still alive. Presently in Arizona, where it’s citizens have no time for it either.
We have had people pull up by us in their r.v’s and say ” we are not jabbed, hope you don’t mind “. Gives me hope.
A great State! My wife’s family owns land near Lusk. Leftover from a great grandfather that homesteaded there just after 1900. Tough people. You are lucky to live there. Not hard to understand why they would not trust the narrative.
Rotterdam was utter chaos. This had nothing to do with covid protests, which I am all for having btw, these were (football) hooligans looking to riot. In the Netherlands you are aught to announce any protest to the city. Not only did they not do that, but also there was nothing peaceful about the facade at all. They blocked the routes for firefighters so that they couldn’t extinguish the fires for christ sake. (and you know, nobody ever made a song that said f#&* the fire department) @offg, you’d do well not to sympathise with criminals of this calibre. Additionally classifying it under anything covid related just sucks the credibility away from articles like this. Just don’t..
Catch-22. Protests without violence yield no results; Protests with violence yield Martial Law. Win-Win for TPTB.
It’s how they construct their dialectics.
So what? Roll over? Vote? Comply? Watch you TV and STFU?
Protests are completely useless. The yellow wests protest for now 3 years straight but didn’t achieve anything. Only revolution will save us!
