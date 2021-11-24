WATCH: Vanessa Beeley on Primo Radical

Independent journalist Vanessa Beeley guests on the Primo Radical podcast to detail the past 75 years of Western meddling in Syria, and how this has created the current situation in that country.

They also discuss the divisions on the Left regarding Syria, and how intelligence agencies, the corporate media and big money donors have shaped an imperialist narrative around the country.

Primo Radical is a political podcast focusing on political discussion neglected or ignored in the mainstream. You can watch previous episodes through their site, and subscribe via youtube, apple and spotify.